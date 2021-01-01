I don't know how old you all are, maybe you're all similar ages to him. He's a 73 year old man, an old man. A really old man. Dislike him as a manager (and believe me, I still do) but the personal digs at him in here are below the belt. Not that age should even come in to it really.



Reframe it and remove it from football -imagine your dad / grandad getting abuse because he wasn't very good in work 10 years ago.



So much bitterness and resentment in here, just move on.



Oh, come on. Others will tell you that I'm one of the first to call out ageism (or any kind of offensive -ism), and there's a huge amount of it about, but in this instance no-one is having a go at him for being older; they're having a go at him for being a bit of a twat.Twattishness does not have age limits. I'd give my grandad both barrels if he'd acted as much of a knob as Royston did.Anyway good luck to the old owl, he can flutter back to his well-lined nest, put his feet up, and read the latest impenetrable Booker nominations whilst sipping a nice Neuchâtel Xamax, and look back on his formiddable career.