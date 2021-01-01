« previous next »
Author Topic: Owlez, Owlez, Owlez - The Roy Hodgson Appreciation Thread.

Re: Owlez, Owlez, Owlez - The Roy Hodgson Appreciation Thread.
« Reply #1880 on: Yesterday at 07:57:49 pm »
A fine gentleman by all accounts.

Aside from that time he refused to take responsibility for making us relegation candidates, and throwing all the England players under the bus when he lost to Iceland by getting them to do all the media duties. Plus there's that time in the 1970s that he ducked a cultural boycott of South Africa and played in an all white football team.

Still, he gets to end his career in a mostly empty Anfield - a fitting tribute in that he gets to replicate the Anfield atmosphere he created during his short stay.

But as said, a lovely man by all accounts...
Re: Owlez, Owlez, Owlez - The Roy Hodgson Appreciation Thread.
« Reply #1881 on: Yesterday at 07:59:34 pm »
Yep. The club was in a state anyway so better managers would still likely have failed, but fuck me, even looking back on it in better times what a massive shame it ever came to him. One of the worst to ever walk through the doors IMO when you take everything into account.
Re: Owlez, Owlez, Owlez - The Roy Hodgson Appreciation Thread.
« Reply #1882 on: Yesterday at 08:01:04 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Yesterday at 07:59:34 pm
Yep. The club was in a state anyway so better managers would still likely have failed, but fuck me, even looking back on it in better times what a massive shame it ever came to him. One of the worst to ever walk through the doors IMO when you take everything into account.

I don't blame him, I blame the people that put him in that job.
Re: Owlez, Owlez, Owlez - The Roy Hodgson Appreciation Thread.
« Reply #1883 on: Yesterday at 08:05:21 pm »
Quote from: mattD on Yesterday at 07:57:49 pm
A fine gentleman by all accounts.

Aside from that time he refused to take responsibility for making us relegation candidates, and throwing all the England players under the bus when he lost to Iceland by getting them to do all the media duties. Plus there's that time in the 1970s that he ducked a cultural boycott of South Africa and played in an all white football team.

Still, he gets to end his career in a mostly empty Anfield - a fitting tribute in that he gets to replicate the Anfield atmosphere he created during his short stay.

But as said, a lovely man by all accounts...

He gets a free pass for his support of Apartheid for some strange reason
Re: Owlez, Owlez, Owlez - The Roy Hodgson Appreciation Thread.
« Reply #1884 on: Yesterday at 08:07:56 pm »
If there's one event that sums up his career, it is taking a sightseeing tour of Paris rather than going to scout Iceland at the Stade de France. Nevermind all the other stories about that tournament
Re: Owlez, Owlez, Owlez - The Roy Hodgson Appreciation Thread.
« Reply #1885 on: Yesterday at 08:08:33 pm »
Yes, but did his methods translate?
Re: Owlez, Owlez, Owlez - The Roy Hodgson Appreciation Thread.
« Reply #1886 on: Yesterday at 08:10:27 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 08:07:56 pm
If there's one event that sums up his career, it is taking a sightseeing tour of Paris rather than going to scout Iceland at the Stade de France. Nevermind all the other stories about that tournament

Not much point scouting the opposition when your plan never changes I guess.
Re: Owlez, Owlez, Owlez - The Roy Hodgson Appreciation Thread.
« Reply #1887 on: Yesterday at 08:32:08 pm »
I've never understood this media image he has of being a good guy. To me he always came over as a nasty, arrogant little man.

On the plus side he was so shockingly bad for us, and so out of tune with us, that I think he might have helped turn some of those who were anti-Rafa and ambivalent towards H+G, toward the light.
Re: Owlez, Owlez, Owlez - The Roy Hodgson Appreciation Thread.
« Reply #1888 on: Yesterday at 08:36:54 pm »
Quote from: jacobs chains on Yesterday at 08:32:08 pm
I've never understood this media image he has of being a good guy.

It"s because he's well-read and speaks several languages. Therefore, he's been anointed  as some erudite thinker by the Henry Winter's of the world. I'm pretty sure it was Winter who wrote a gushing piece years ago that mainly talked about Hodgson's fondness for reading Kundera and Roth
Re: Owlez, Owlez, Owlez - The Roy Hodgson Appreciation Thread.
« Reply #1889 on: Yesterday at 08:40:01 pm »
Quote from: jacobs chains on Yesterday at 08:32:08 pm
I've never understood this media image he has of being a good guy. To me he always came over as a nasty, arrogant little man.


Who was that dickhead Scottish journo, the one with the bald head, who used to have a right go at us for not respecting him?

I remember getting loads of shit off Mancs at work that he was a good manager and we were bastards, then he got the England job and they all apologised and accepted we were right all along.
Re: Owlez, Owlez, Owlez - The Roy Hodgson Appreciation Thread.
« Reply #1890 on: Yesterday at 08:41:55 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 08:40:01 pm
Who was that dickhead Scottish journo, the one with the bald head, who used to have a right go at us for not respecting him?

Paddy Barclay?
Re: Owlez, Owlez, Owlez - The Roy Hodgson Appreciation Thread.
« Reply #1891 on: Yesterday at 08:42:56 pm »
Didn't Barclay write a love letter to Hodgson when he got the England job? Need to find that.
Re: Owlez, Owlez, Owlez - The Roy Hodgson Appreciation Thread.
« Reply #1892 on: Yesterday at 08:45:29 pm »
Re: Owlez, Owlez, Owlez - The Roy Hodgson Appreciation Thread.
« Reply #1893 on: Yesterday at 09:16:05 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 08:42:56 pm
Didn't Barclay write a love letter to Hodgson when he got the England job? Need to find that.

Not as good as Henry Winter calling Royston a broadsheet manager in a tabloid world.
Re: Owlez, Owlez, Owlez - The Roy Hodgson Appreciation Thread.
« Reply #1894 on: Yesterday at 10:30:49 pm »
As if he's got a bit on the News at Ten ;D
Re: Owlez, Owlez, Owlez - The Roy Hodgson Appreciation Thread.
« Reply #1895 on: Yesterday at 10:44:02 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 08:42:56 pm
Didn't Barclay write a love letter to Hodgson when he got the England job? Need to find that.

I found it! It was after he got the England job but regardless, it's quite a read:

https://www.independent.co.uk/sport/football/news/patrick-barclay-good-luck-old-friend-road-malmo-manaus-long-9507362.html
Re: Owlez, Owlez, Owlez - The Roy Hodgson Appreciation Thread.
« Reply #1896 on: Yesterday at 10:44:07 pm »
I don't know how old you all are, maybe you're all similar ages to him. He's a 73 year old man, an old man. A really old man. Dislike him as a manager (and believe me, I still do) but the personal digs at him in here are below the belt. Not that age should even come in to it really.

Reframe it and remove it from football -imagine your dad / grandad getting abuse because he wasn't very good in work 10 years ago.

So much bitterness and resentment in here, just move on.
Re: Owlez, Owlez, Owlez - The Roy Hodgson Appreciation Thread.
« Reply #1897 on: Yesterday at 10:45:40 pm »
He was the wrong man at the worst possible time for us, but similar to others here, I'm not too bothered by him these days.  He just bumbles along, doing his thing, not really ever getting anywhere, not really offending anyone.
Re: Owlez, Owlez, Owlez - The Roy Hodgson Appreciation Thread.
« Reply #1898 on: Yesterday at 10:52:07 pm »
Quote from: 67CherryRed on Yesterday at 10:44:07 pm
I don't know how old you all are, maybe you're all similar ages to him. He's a 73 year old man, an old man. A really old man. Dislike him as a manager (and believe me, I still do) but the personal digs at him in here are below the belt. Not that age should even come in to it really.

Reframe it and remove it from football -imagine your dad / grandad getting abuse because he wasn't very good in work 10 years ago.

So much bitterness and resentment in here, just move on.

The company I work for is about as old as LFC. If a previous senior manager come back - that fucked up my company; disrespected the culture; hired incompetent employees and took no responsibility - he should have been thrown into the river; silence would be the best for roy
Re: Owlez, Owlez, Owlez - The Roy Hodgson Appreciation Thread.
« Reply #1899 on: Today at 12:12:59 am »
Quote from: 67CherryRed on Yesterday at 10:44:07 pm
I don't know how old you all are, maybe you're all similar ages to him. He's a 73 year old man, an old man. A really old man. Dislike him as a manager (and believe me, I still do) but the personal digs at him in here are below the belt. Not that age should even come in to it really.

Reframe it and remove it from football -imagine your dad / grandad getting abuse because he wasn't very good in work 10 years ago.

So much bitterness and resentment in here, just move on.

Oh, come on. Others will tell you that I'm one of the first to call out ageism (or any kind of offensive -ism), and there's a huge amount of it about, but in this instance no-one is having a go at him for being older; they're having a go at him for being a bit of a twat.

Twattishness does not have age limits. I'd give my grandad both barrels if he'd acted as much of a knob as Royston did.

Anyway good luck to the old owl, he can flutter back to his well-lined nest, put his feet up, and read the latest impenetrable Booker nominations whilst sipping a nice Neuchâtel Xamax, and look back on his formiddable career.
Re: Owlez, Owlez, Owlez - The Roy Hodgson Appreciation Thread.
« Reply #1900 on: Today at 06:02:27 am »
Re: Owlez, Owlez, Owlez - The Roy Hodgson Appreciation Thread.
« Reply #1901 on: Today at 06:56:28 am »
People need to let go of their bitterness and angst, it was 11 years ago and there's no point in wallowing over a bad memory. So many good things have happened since then at the club, it's beyond embarrassing to keep harking back to a couple of months in 2010.

Hodgson was a mere symptom of the malaise at the club, not the main culprit. He was always a bad fit for the club given his personality and general discomfort with high expectations. He was overpromoted and suffered predictably. However, he has generally been respectful of the club and the fans since he left the job and doesn't deserve any lingering resentment.

I certainly won't begrudge him a quiet, understated retirement.
Re: Owlez, Owlez, Owlez - The Roy Hodgson Appreciation Thread.
« Reply #1902 on: Today at 06:58:26 am »
Quote from: 67CherryRed on Yesterday at 10:44:07 pm
I don't know how old you all are, maybe you're all similar ages to him. He's a 73 year old man, an old man. A really old man. Dislike him as a manager (and believe me, I still do) but the personal digs at him in here are below the belt. Not that age should even come in to it really.

Reframe it and remove it from football -imagine your dad / grandad getting abuse because he wasn't very good in work 10 years ago.

So much bitterness and resentment in here, just move on.

I wish you would
Re: Owlez, Owlez, Owlez - The Roy Hodgson Appreciation Thread.
« Reply #1903 on: Today at 08:04:28 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 08:40:01 pm
Who was that dickhead Scottish journo, the one with the bald head, who used to have a right go at us for not respecting him?

I remember getting loads of shit off Mancs at work that he was a good manager and we were bastards, then he got the England job and they all apologised and accepted we were right all along.

Barclay and Winter both cut from the same enormously pompous cloth.
Re: Owlez, Owlez, Owlez - The Roy Hodgson Appreciation Thread.
« Reply #1904 on: Today at 08:51:48 am »
Quote from: tubby pls. on Yesterday at 10:45:40 pm
He was the wrong man at the worst possible time for us, but similar to others here, I'm not too bothered by him these days.  He just bumbles along, doing his thing, not really ever getting anywhere, not really offending anyone.
Oh but he offended plenty of people during his spell at Anfield. Fans (repeatedly), players, Scandinavian journalists, etc. In fact, it remains his greatest achievement, that he did so much wrong and was deeply unpleasant with it, in such a short space of time. His England debacle at the Euros and worse, his petulant reaction, showed the rest of the country what his true character was.

Neither boo or applaud. Indifference and the fittingly empty stands is all he deserves.
Re: Owlez, Owlez, Owlez - The Roy Hodgson Appreciation Thread.
« Reply #1905 on: Today at 08:55:12 am »
Quote from: demain on Today at 06:56:28 am
However, he has generally been respectful of the club and the fans since he left the job and doesn't deserve any lingering resentment.
I guess youre overlooking the time he was politely refused access to the Anfield Directors box when England manager as it was full, and kicked up an almighty stink about it, ranting about disrespect.
