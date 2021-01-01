People need to let go of their bitterness and angst, it was 11 years ago and there's no point in wallowing over a bad memory. So many good things have happened since then at the club, it's beyond embarrassing to keep harking back to a couple of months in 2010.
Hodgson was a mere symptom of the malaise at the club, not the main culprit. He was always a bad fit for the club given his personality and general discomfort with high expectations. He was overpromoted and suffered predictably. However, he has generally been respectful of the club and the fans since he left the job and doesn't deserve any lingering resentment.
I certainly won't begrudge him a quiet, understated retirement.