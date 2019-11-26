Not sure where this whole 'favourite uncle' vibe came from - he's an arrogant, deluded, self-entitled idiot of the highest order. At worst, a nasty piece of work who absolves any responsibility of leadership when things go wrong.
It's because he's well-read and speaks several languages. He hasn't won anything as a manager in nearly two decades.
I have to laugh at Hodgson's characterization of various things. I'm assuming he largely got the Inter job based on the fact that a) Switzerland were in the same group as them in World Cup 1994 qualifying and got four points out of them and b) his Malmo side knocked Inter out of the European Cup years earlier. He laughably once claimed his Inter team didn't contain stars, except for Paul Ince. You know the same side that two years earlier won the UEFA Cup and had Roberto Carlos, Nicola Berti, Javier Zanetti, Gianluca Pagliuca, Giuseppe Bergomi, Ivan Zamorano, Aron Winter and Youri Djorkaeff on its books during his time there.
When he was at Blackburn, they suffered a massive late season collapse in his first full season in charge, despite having been around 2nd all season. They ended up winning only two of their last twelve games and qualified for the UEFA Cup on the final day of the season. They'd only win two of their opening thirteen games the next season, despite spending significant sums of money. I know people go on about his signing of Kevin Davies as the crucial element of things going wrong, but Hodgson had allowed several defenders and goalkeepers to leave - Le Saux, Hendry, Given, Berg - without replacing them.
Hodgson was initially praised for bringing in Italian style fitness, diet and training methods to Blackburn. However, players later complained that those same methods proved to be draining as the season wore on, because while other clubs were introducing warm weather sessions, Hodgson was still asking for the same sessions. He also appears to have been unable to manage the demands of his biggest players. Sherwood, Hendry and Le Saux all wanted out on his watch. By the end of this tenure, he was having touchline meltdowns against Chelsea, claiming fellow relegation strugglers were very good sides and giving odd interviews like this one with the Independent from 1998 when he was being linked with the England job. By the time he left, Blackburn fans were mockingly chanting "Hodgson for England"
Indeed, we had arrived there via a question on the issue of his name being thrust into the candidacy for a vacancy that doesn't even exist yet, though doubts will linger until Glenn Hoddle agrees a new contract and Bulgaria are clinically dispatched at Wembley next month - that of England coach.
There was nothing coy about his response, nor the inference that it will definitely not be a case of Hodgson's Choice should the England opportunity ever arise, but there is an inevitable ambivalence to his answers. "It's very flattering that those who have assessed my work over the years think that I have the qualities to be an England manager," reflects the man who arrived from Internazionale in July last year. "I'd much rather people were writing about me saying 'This man's got a chance of being manager of his country because he's good' rather than 'He's got no chance' and I'm never even mentioned because I'm so far away from the frame."
He added: "However, I just feel concerned for Glenn Hoddle. I wouldn't like it myself, to pick up the paper and find that it says this is the man tipped to take over your job. It's certainly none of my making and in an ideal world it wouldn't happen."
His idyll, as had been emphasised, will not include obscene chants directed against a football star's nearest. Which is why Hodgson, who yearns for "the attitudes that applied in the pre-War and immediately post-War years", perhaps finds it difficult to assimilate into contemporary football culture, one in which straightforward dealing could be considered something of an impediment to progress.
No wonder Tim Sherwood's agent, Eric Hall, master of the wheeler dealers, felt his wrath when a deal with Tottenham was contrived.
You have to question whether on the bigger stage it would be his candour, if anything, that would undo him, because few would quibble over a CV that includes taking Switzerland to the World Cup in 1994 and guiding Internazionale, who also finished third in Serie A, to the Uefa Cup final in 1997. At least, compared with the present incumbent, the thinking man's manager won't be struggling with the English language should he ever get the call from FA chief executive Graham Kelly. Indeed, Hodgson the cosmopolitan won't be struggling with French, Italian or German, either.
Yet football can be a capricious master and it is already being mooted that his star, which rose in the North-west last season, is already losing its luminescence because of a start contrary to the expectation engendered by that success. One win at home, one point away after yesterday's visit to Goodison and a home defeat in Europe to Lyons, albeit one which he is confident Rovers can redeem themselves in the away leg on Tuesday, are scarcely portents for a glorious season.
"There is a belief that getting any particular job may depend on who has just had five consecutive victories," he said with a wry smile. "If that's the way it is, I've got a healthy attitude. But I've worked for a long time and hope people have developed enough confidence in me that it will remain even in a period when we're not winning many games."
There are also voices claiming that his England suitability has been tainted because of an uncharacteristic display of emotion at Ewood Park on Monday. "Calm down Hodgson, or FA might go off you" was one such headline, after the 4-3 defeat by Chelsea in which the manager was almost head-banging all and sundry in his rage.
Four days later in the tranquillity of his office, Hodgson explained why he had departed, worryingly so, in some critics' opinion, from his normal dignified stature. "It was all provoked by three decisions that went against us. When that happens the adrenalin flows, you follow your nature and not necessarily your head," he argued. "It's part of the game. If they took all the passion out of the game we would just be robotic. If I sat there calmly with my arms folded, nodding sagely, people would think I didn't care, which is the opposite of the truth."
Nevertheless, there has to be a certain irony in a man touted so loudly as Glenn Hoddle's successor being unable to hoist Rovers from their present ignominy to at least respectability. It may not be an issue at present yet more successful men than Hodgson have had to observe the twitching trigger-finger of a less supportive chairman than Jack Walker with a start like Rovers have had. Fireproof one season doesn't make you sack-proof the next.
In his 23 years' coaching career, which began at Halmstad in Sweden, the start of an exciting journey that has taken him through Malmo, Neuchatel Xamax and the national team in Switzerland, and Milan before Blackburn, Hodgson has never suffered that fate - although he recognises that it is omnipresent.
"I fear it, because it is an insult. But the sack is not something that would really matter, unless I thought I deserved it, that would really hurt. But if it was because results were not going quite as people wanted, well is part of the business."
That is why, for all his high principles, he will not censure his Leeds counterpart, George Graham, whom he insists has acted "with dignity" over the Tottenham affair. "When managers know contracts will be honoured 100 per cent, then they will say 'No' to better offers, but Kenny Dalglish did not receive a lot of loyalty from Newcastle, and Christian Gross did not get an awful lot of loyalty out of Tottenham."
Fortunately, Walker, the club's owner, does not come into the category of an impulsive employer. "He suffers with the team, rather than taking the view that 'I'm paying them plenty of money. Why aren't we winning?'" said Hodgson.
If the prospect of foraging for points without Davies and the injured Chris Sutton and Kevin Gallacher - while already deprived of their transferred talisman Colin Hendry - is overwhelming him, he doesn't betray it. Hodgson finds distraction in his literature - he produced his current reading Bringing Up Girls In Bohemia by the Czech writer Michel Viewegh - and maintained: "To do the job properly I need to free my mind from it, otherwise it can occupy all your waking moments. I've been in this situation quite a few times, and luckily there's no God-given decree that you're going to lose your next match. It's there for you. It's important that I keep control and a calm head, which I certainly didn't the other night. But I felt that, rightly or wrongly, our passion and enthusiasm needed to be transmitted."
He deserves credit for what he did at Fulham, but nothing in his approach demonstrated that he was suitable to be given the Liverpool job. The sightseeing trip in Paris when Iceland were playing in the same city sums him up entirely. Arguably Barney Ronay's
characterization of the English approach in the aftermath - one of arrogance and entitlement - is perfectly suited to Hodgson himself. Just because he doesn't come out with Mourinho level boasts, does not mean he doesn't necessarily embody those qualities in some form.