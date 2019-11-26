« previous next »
Author Topic: Owlez, Owlez, Owlez - The Roy Hodgson Appreciation Thread.

petergriffin

Re: Owlez, Owlez, Owlez - The Roy Hodgson Appreciation Thread.
November 26, 2019, 12:56:25 PM
Quote from: 12C on November 26, 2019, 11:43:34 AM
https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=265945.msg7651191#msg7651191

Its the season to be merry...

Lest we forget the bad times.

Still one of the best threads ever on RAWK.

EDIT - also good to see some of those old names like macca and Aristotle in there.
« Last Edit: November 26, 2019, 12:58:27 PM by redgriffin73 »
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

AlphaDelta

Re: Owlez, Owlez, Owlez - The Roy Hodgson Appreciation Thread.
November 26, 2019, 01:13:52 PM
Quote from: MrGrumpy on November 23, 2019, 04:55:27 PM
F*** off you face rubbing owl faced ****!


I've just literally choked laughing on my lunch in work at that comment.
"I know this is a place for big football moments - we didn't start this story, there were other people. But we know about our responsibility to try to write a few nice stories in football and tonight it was a really nice story."

Phil M

Re: Owlez, Owlez, Owlez - The Roy Hodgson Appreciation Thread.
November 26, 2019, 01:24:56 PM
Quote from: shanklyboy on November 13, 2009, 12:20:35 AM
It's true to say that if Shankly had told us to invade Poland we'd be queuing up 10 deep all the way from Anfield to the Pier Head.

JohnBarnesBigToe

Re: Owlez, Owlez, Owlez - The Roy Hodgson Appreciation Thread.
December 9, 2019, 01:02:41 PM
"At a football club, there's a holy trinity - the players, the manager and the supporters. Directors don't come into it. They are only there to sign the cheques". Bill Shankly

Lusty

Re: Owlez, Owlez, Owlez - The Roy Hodgson Appreciation Thread.
December 9, 2019, 01:14:44 PM
Quote from: JohnBarnesBigToe on December  9, 2019, 01:02:41 PM
'Doctor' Owl

'Roy's place in Crystal Palace history was secured in 2018 when they became the first team to stay up after losing their first seven Premier League games.'

He's been a manager for about 100 years now and that's the best achievement they could come up with for him.  :lmao
Alisson Wonderland

Re: Owlez, Owlez, Owlez - The Roy Hodgson Appreciation Thread.
December 9, 2019, 04:29:23 PM
I can't think of anyone who would suit that outfit better than Roy.  Looks like he's been waiting all his life to find something like that.
OLD SAINT NICK'S GOT BIG SNOWY BALLS

Re: Owlez, Owlez, Owlez - The Roy Hodgson Appreciation Thread.
December 9, 2019, 04:31:43 PM
Quote from: Alisson Wonderland on December  9, 2019, 04:29:23 PM
I can't think of anyone who would suit that outfit better than Roy.  Looks like he's been waiting all his life to find something like that.

Yes, it very much reminds me off a Swiss Guard outfit. Of course I signed a Swiss guard when I brought Stephane Henchoz to Blackburn. Just a little joke there.
AmanShah21

Re: Owlez, Owlez, Owlez - The Roy Hodgson Appreciation Thread.
December 9, 2019, 06:30:39 PM
He still gives me nightmares. Hard to believe it was less than 9 years ago that he was still here. We would have 100% gotten relegated if he stayed till the end. Konchesky, Poulsen brrrr..... I need a drink now!
elbow

Re: Owlez, Owlez, Owlez - The Roy Hodgson Appreciation Thread.
December 9, 2019, 07:30:29 PM
We are Liverpool!

Ghost of Xmas Futureville

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor!
Re: Owlez, Owlez, Owlez - The Roy Hodgson Appreciation Thread.
December 9, 2019, 07:58:01 PM
I guess as a doctor he can now legally prescribe Neuchâtel Xamax to his patients players
"So that is where you'll find me; in the dust and the desolation, the gaps and the ghost towns. The eerie empty places and lost turns of the world"

OLD SAINT NICK'S GOT BIG SNOWY BALLS

Re: Owlez, Owlez, Owlez - The Roy Hodgson Appreciation Thread.
December 9, 2019, 08:15:49 PM
Quote from: elbow on December  9, 2019, 07:30:29 PM
Is that a feather in his cap?

Hes just pleased to see you.
Judge Red

Re: Owlez, Owlez, Owlez - The Roy Hodgson Appreciation Thread.
December 9, 2019, 11:44:13 PM
Quote from: demain on November 26, 2019, 11:47:03 AM
Obviously this won't go down well here, but I don't mind Hodgson that much really. I found it hard to hate him even while he was our manager, he was there for such a short period that it couldn't possibly leave any lasting scars. I prefer to look on that season with fondness, as we got rid of H&G and then saw the return of Kenny.

The main thing about Hodgson though is that he's one of the few high profile managers remaining that used to manage in the 90s. It's a sort of comfort to me as I enter middle age, that Hodgson is still pottering about trying to stifle opponents and his own players. Until he retires I can still hark back to USA 94 or Football Italia, knowing that life isn't completely unrecognizable yet.

Honestly? You didnt hate him when he was our manager? Youve got me rubbing my face like the owl in question.

What he said about Rafa, the king, our fans, the youngsters, etc didnt even make you want to kick him in the bollocks? Not even just a tidsy bit? Thats without even considering the turgid tripe he made us play.
Jon2lfc

Re: Owlez, Owlez, Owlez - The Roy Hodgson Appreciation Thread.
December 10, 2019, 12:05:42 AM
Quote from: Alisson Wonderland on December  9, 2019, 04:29:23 PM
I can't think of anyone who would suit that outfit better than Roy.  Looks like he's been waiting all his life to find something like that.
I agree.
He totally looks in his element there.

Almost looks benign.

Bless. He's found his place in the universe at last.

But are the Uni taking the piss by making his outfit in the colours of a Crystal Palace Away kit?!
Dalglish - Barnes - Beardsley - McManaman - Fowler - Owen - Gerrard - Torres - Suarez - Salah - Mane - Firmino

Caligula?

Re: Owlez, Owlez, Owlez - The Roy Hodgson Appreciation Thread.
Yesterday at 11:41:20 PM
Ding Dongs Flaccidly When High

Re: Owlez, Owlez, Owlez - The Roy Hodgson Appreciation Thread.
Today at 02:00:39 AM
Crap man,
crap manager,
massive fraud.
Vote Labour

demain

Re: Owlez, Owlez, Owlez - The Roy Hodgson Appreciation Thread.
Today at 02:40:28 AM
Quote from: Judge Red on December  9, 2019, 11:44:13 PM
Honestly? You didnt hate him when he was our manager? Youve got me rubbing my face like the owl in question.

What he said about Rafa, the king, our fans, the youngsters, etc didnt even make you want to kick him in the bollocks? Not even just a tidsy bit? Thats without even considering the turgid tripe he made us play.

Nope, not in the least. Hodgson was a symptom of the malaise not the underlying cause. I spent too much time hating the likes of Rick Parry, David Moores, George Gillett, Tom Hicks, & Christian Purslow to even consider reserving anything more than a slight curious interest in how Hodgson was doing as manager. Focusing one's ire on him was utterly moronic and it's pitiful if people remain wont to obsess over those few months.
PhaseOfPlay

Re: Owlez, Owlez, Owlez - The Roy Hodgson Appreciation Thread.
Today at 02:58:06 AM
Quote from: JohnBarnesBigToe on December  9, 2019, 01:02:41 PM
'Doctor' Owl



https://www.gre.ac.uk/articles/public-relations/honorary-doctorate-for-roy-hodgson

Ring my friend, I said you call Doctor Hodgson
Day or night he'll be there any time, call Doctor Hodgson
Doctor Hodgson
You've a new and better plan
He'll help you to understand
He'll buy every sub he can
Doctor Hodgson

If you're down he'll pick you up, Doctor Hodgson
Northampton in the Carling Cup, Doctor Hodgson
Doctor Hodgson
He's a man you must believe
If you're Swiss or if you're Swede
No one can succeed like Doctor Hodgson

Well, well, Wilfried Zaha's fine
Well, well, well, Konchesky
Doctor Hodgson

Ring my friend I said you call Doctor Hodgson...
Better looking than Samie.

Ghost of Xmas Futureville

Re: Owlez, Owlez, Owlez - The Roy Hodgson Appreciation Thread.
Today at 06:38:31 AM
He really does look like an owl. It's uncanny
"So that is where you'll find me; in the dust and the desolation, the gaps and the ghost towns. The eerie empty places and lost turns of the world"
