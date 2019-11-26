Obviously this won't go down well here, but I don't mind Hodgson that much really. I found it hard to hate him even while he was our manager, he was there for such a short period that it couldn't possibly leave any lasting scars. I prefer to look on that season with fondness, as we got rid of H&G and then saw the return of Kenny.
The main thing about Hodgson though is that he's one of the few high profile managers remaining that used to manage in the 90s. It's a sort of comfort to me as I enter middle age, that Hodgson is still pottering about trying to stifle opponents and his own players. Until he retires I can still hark back to USA 94 or Football Italia, knowing that life isn't completely unrecognizable yet.
Honestly? You didnt hate him when he was our manager? Youve got me rubbing my face like the owl in question.
What he said about Rafa, the king, our fans, the youngsters, etc didnt even make you want to kick him in the bollocks? Not even just a tidsy bit? Thats without even considering the turgid tripe he made us play.