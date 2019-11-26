Still one of the best threads ever on RAWK.EDIT - also good to see some of those old names like macca and Aristotle in there.

« Last Edit: November 26, 2019, 12:58:27 PM by redgriffin73 »

Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."