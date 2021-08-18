« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 [6]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Totally Football Show - free podcast with James Richardson & friends...  (Read 22655 times)

Offline Learpholl

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,439
Re: The Totally Football Show - free podcast with James Richardson & friends...
« Reply #200 on: August 18, 2021, 03:47:23 pm »
Quote from: Lidmanen on August 17, 2021, 04:56:38 pm
I like Carl, seems like a lovely bloke, but there is something about him that can rub me up the wrong way on occasion. As mentioned above, I think it might just be that he's a United fan, and is very unafraid of making sure we all know it.

I did find it funny this week when he completely misunderstood what Sash was asking when it came to squad numbers at United, though.  ;D

He speaks in very short sentences and seemingly ends each one with a question mark.

He did indeed misunderstand him!
Logged

Offline Elzar

  • train station gate frustration
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,810
  • Bam!
Re: The Totally Football Show - free podcast with James Richardson & friends...
« Reply #201 on: August 19, 2021, 08:51:45 pm »
A full run down of the fixtures, then all Everton get is a shit Duncan joke at the end :wave

Irrelevant to the whole league
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Offline Dull Tools

  • Likes James Corden.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,870
Re: The Totally Football Show - free podcast with James Richardson & friends...
« Reply #202 on: August 20, 2021, 02:37:36 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on August 19, 2021, 08:51:45 pm
A full run down of the fixtures, then all Everton get is a shit Duncan joke at the end :wave

Irrelevant to the whole league
Was that just after his joke where he said that Alisson couldn't handle crosses?
Logged

Online Pata

  • cake
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,346
Re: The Totally Football Show - free podcast with James Richardson & friends...
« Reply #203 on: September 2, 2021, 12:39:59 pm »
The pod. World Cup qualifiers, transfers (Salomón Rondón... mmm...) & Spartak horror story time.
https://podfollow.com/totallyfootballshow/episode/96106a7d9ae9c3b3416291ac8960f0810f7473ba/view
(Jimbo + Duncan, Tom & Sash)
Logged

Online Pata

  • cake
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,346
Re: The Totally Football Show - free podcast with James Richardson & friends...
« Reply #204 on: September 13, 2021, 08:36:18 pm »
Logged

Online Pata

  • cake
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,346
Re: The Totally Football Show - free podcast with James Richardson & friends...
« Reply #205 on: September 27, 2021, 03:04:12 pm »
The pod. A bit giddy from the double-header of Chelsea-City & Brentford-Liverpool on Saturday.
https://podfollow.com/totallyfootballshow/episode/bb2ead4dea99f767df11bc40475a181b25301dba/view
(Jimbo + Daniel, Colin & Sash)
« Last Edit: September 27, 2021, 03:06:38 pm by Pata »
Logged

Online Pata

  • cake
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,346
Re: The Totally Football Show - free podcast with James Richardson & friends...
« Reply #206 on: October 1, 2021, 12:11:28 pm »
Talked a lot of Sheriff yesterday
TFS - on the pitch (27:00-34:00)
https://podfollow.com/totallyfootballshow/episode/a0e985ea45f5b0e9c7db0f1e35df49d7c97a7567/view
BBC - off the pitch (22:00-35:00)
https://www.bbc.co.uk/programmes/p09xdr3p
Logged

Offline End Product

  • doesn't always come out of the right end
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,371
Re: The Totally Football Show - free podcast with James Richardson & friends...
« Reply #207 on: October 1, 2021, 12:13:40 pm »
This show is great.
Logged
No time for caution.

Offline Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,678
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: The Totally Football Show - free podcast with James Richardson & friends...
« Reply #208 on: October 1, 2021, 04:28:53 pm »
Quote from: End Product on October  1, 2021, 12:13:40 pm
This show is great.
Yeah, one of the best football pods going. Still miss the Golazzo stuff though.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Online Pata

  • cake
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,346
Re: The Totally Football Show - free podcast with James Richardson & friends...
« Reply #209 on: October 18, 2021, 04:03:33 pm »
Salah, Solskjaer, Sterling, Spartak, Shelvey, Staveley, Spurs, Simonyan, Sargent and Super Brentford.
https://podfollow.com/totallyfootballshow/episode/1a8b6180459e681e0ec9ed53fe366251ab266b56/view?fbclid=IwAR06xO_LLBwpIu_mW2emTJMJ9N_ltbt1F4mmiCf66VtLT2EaoD-F3OMgndg
(Jimbo + Daniel, Adrian & Sash)
Logged

Offline Elzar

  • train station gate frustration
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,810
  • Bam!
Re: The Totally Football Show - free podcast with James Richardson & friends...
« Reply #210 on: October 25, 2021, 02:22:15 pm »
Neil Atkinson is on this weeks (not all of it, just a little phone call).

Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Online Pata

  • cake
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,346
Re: The Totally Football Show - free podcast with James Richardson & friends...
« Reply #211 on: November 15, 2021, 03:54:34 pm »
Logged

Online Pata

  • cake
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,346
Re: The Totally Football Show - free podcast with James Richardson & friends...
« Reply #212 on: December 3, 2021, 03:40:39 pm »
Thu 2 Dec
Lovely to wake up early doors to go to footy training & then, on the 216th anniversary of the battle of Austerlitz, to join the guys to discuss a victory so total, it wouldve made Napoleon blush.
(James + Duncan, Adrian, Sash + George & Flo)
https://podfollow.com/totallyfootballshow/episode/8da0c09782969111f85bc3b3473ec6476d56e1fb/view
Logged

Online Pata

  • cake
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,346
Re: The Totally Football Show - free podcast with James Richardson & friends...
« Reply #213 on: January 3, 2022, 09:48:50 pm »
Logged

Online Pata

  • cake
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,346
Re: The Totally Football Show - free podcast with James Richardson & friends...
« Reply #214 on: Today at 04:56:07 pm »
Logged
Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 [6]   Go Up
« previous next »
 