Offline bradders1011

Re: The Totally Football Show - free podcast with James Richardson & friends...
« Reply #160 on: November 6, 2020, 10:33:05 pm »
Yeah it's gone back to normal now, must have been a bad couple of weeks.
Offline Pata

Re: The Totally Football Show - free podcast with James Richardson & friends...
« Reply #161 on: November 30, 2020, 07:05:22 pm »
Pod, Mon 30/11 - James + Sash, Daniel & Dominic Fifield (incl. Klopp, TV, 5 subs)
https://podcasts.apple.com/gb/podcast/sepia-tinted/id1267958765?i=1000500746486
Online Just Elmo?

Re: The Totally Football Show - free podcast with James Richardson & friends...
« Reply #162 on: November 30, 2020, 07:28:42 pm »
Quote from: bradders1011 on October 19, 2020, 07:29:45 pm
Anyone else find that since it's joined The Athletic the overall time has come down and the number of ads has gone up?

Pretty sure I noticed the relentless ads and promotions for their other shows before they joined the Athletic but yeah it is pretty bad now.

It's fine most of the time as can just skip forward but annoying when it is when I am out walking or driving.

Noticed a lot of the podcasts I listen to have really ramped up the number of ads recently (Pod Save America, Off Menu the worst).
Offline Pata

Re: The Totally Football Show - free podcast with James Richardson & friends...
« Reply #163 on: December 21, 2020, 01:54:11 pm »
Pod Mon 21/12 - James + Sash, Daniel & Dominic Fifield
https://podfollow.com/totallyfootballshow/episode/f5bc53ac5adac770a3f01a2ce3da01e5246939a3/view
(made it to Selhurst Park on Saturday)
Offline bradders1011

Re: The Totally Football Show - free podcast with James Richardson & friends...
« Reply #164 on: March 5, 2021, 09:34:55 am »
Anyone managed to get an ad-free RSS feed for a third-party podcast app as an Athletic subscriber?
Offline Pata

Re: The Totally Football Show - free podcast with James Richardson & friends...
« Reply #165 on: March 12, 2021, 02:32:29 pm »
Pod Thu 11/3 - James + Sash, Duncan & Karen Carney
Colossus with Feet of Clay
https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/colossus-with-feet-of-clay/id1267958765?i=1000512569195
Offline Pata

Re: The Totally Football Show - free podcast with James Richardson & friends...
« Reply #166 on: March 29, 2021, 05:24:22 pm »
TFS Mon 29/3 - James + Sash, Daniel & Charlie
No LFC but a lot of... errr... Russia + the Cup.
https://podfollow.com/totallyfootballshow/episode/05cccc7d9cbb42c3e120847a02eedfa923a22765/view
Offline IgorBobbins

Re: The Totally Football Show - free podcast with James Richardson & friends...
« Reply #167 on: March 29, 2021, 05:40:53 pm »
Quote from: Pata on March 29, 2021, 05:24:22 pm
TFS Mon 29/3 - James + Sash, Daniel & Charlie
No LFC but a lot of... errr... Russia + the Cup.
https://podfollow.com/totallyfootballshow/episode/05cccc7d9cbb42c3e120847a02eedfa923a22765/view
Enjoyed this. And congrats on getting through to the next round, Sash. Always good to have some LFC representation still in the competition!
Offline Pata

Re: The Totally Football Show - free podcast with James Richardson & friends...
« Reply #168 on: April 15, 2021, 07:49:43 pm »
TFS Thu 15/4 - James + Sash, Duncan & Pat Nevin.
Pat, of course, scored in the other semi-final in 1989. He recalled the aftermath of Hillsborough & the 1989 FA Cup final.
https://podfollow.com/totallyfootballshow/episode/70436e5d1aec8b690e8aca25c93e36ba85f6c915/view
Offline Pata

Re: The Totally Football Show - free podcast with James Richardson & friends...
« Reply #169 on: May 5, 2021, 11:11:40 am »
Mon 3/5
United-Liverpool, views from Stamford Bridge, Sash v Opta in the quiz & all the other business.
https://podfollow.com/totallyfootballshow/episode/e9ebb50a800bc8d38569bb2d1cddf80c969f63a3/view
Offline Pata

Re: The Totally Football Show - free podcast with James Richardson & friends...
« Reply #170 on: May 6, 2021, 05:39:18 pm »
Offline Drinks Sangria

Re: The Totally Football Show - free podcast with James Richardson & friends...
« Reply #171 on: May 11, 2021, 02:08:34 pm »
Good to hear some actual reasonable discussion about the recent European ties and how overblown people have been about Man City's away performance in Paris against a mentally-weak, weakened and disorganised PSG side.

I can think of several better away performances in Europe by English sides just from ourselves - that's not counting the fact that Man Utd within the last two years have pulled off a better win in Paris.

Juve away 2005, Real Madrid away 2009, Utd at Juve in 99, Liverpool at the Nou Camp 2007, Chelsea at the Nou Camp in 2012 all jump out at me as better results in the past 20 or so years.
Offline Pata

Re: The Totally Football Show - free podcast with James Richardson & friends...
« Reply #172 on: Today at 08:02:21 am »
Online rowan_d

Re: The Totally Football Show - free podcast with James Richardson & friends...
« Reply #173 on: Today at 08:31:07 am »
What's the name of the song Benji Lanyado had as his entrance music to the quiz?
Online kavah

Re: The Totally Football Show - free podcast with James Richardson & friends...
« Reply #174 on: Today at 09:05:49 am »
