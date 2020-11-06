Good to hear some actual reasonable discussion about the recent European ties and how overblown people have been about Man City's away performance in Paris against a mentally-weak, weakened and disorganised PSG side.



I can think of several better away performances in Europe by English sides just from ourselves - that's not counting the fact that Man Utd within the last two years have pulled off a better win in Paris.



Juve away 2005, Real Madrid away 2009, Utd at Juve in 99, Liverpool at the Nou Camp 2007, Chelsea at the Nou Camp in 2012 all jump out at me as better results in the past 20 or so years.