11 June.



Can't wait, BT Sport showed our run in 2005 and that whole run was incredible, the obvious games like Olympiakos, Chelsea and the final were terrific but the Juventus game was incredible, it's not remembered that we battered them in the first half at Anfield (like we did Barcelona in 2007) and Luis Garcia's goal still looked as good as it did back then. It's often forgotten how important he was in the knockouts, just a shame he didn't cap it in the finalI'd forgotten the injuries we had as well, Carson and Kirkland playing games, Cisse breaking his leg, Luis Garcia pulling up against Monaco and Gerrard and Alonso not being available in some of the knockout games.Mad run.