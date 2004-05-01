« previous next »
Offline Learpholl

Re: The Totally Football Show - free podcast with James Richardson & friends...
« Reply #120 on: May 28, 2020, 11:08:11 AM »
Quote from: LallanaInPyjamas on May 28, 2020, 12:49:14 AM
I think he's a good presenter but I've noticed he's pretty snide about LFC at times.

The throwback season reviews have been great. Michael Cox is always a good listen.

He has his own podcast through The Athletic called Zonal Marking, it's free on podcast apps.
Offline Pata

Re: The Totally Football Show - free podcast with James Richardson & friends...
« Reply #121 on: June 1, 2020, 08:24:30 PM »
Quote from: sinnermichael on May 17, 2020, 07:27:54 PM
The European crew doing a CL retro show on BT Sport now. Best football pundits going by a country mile.
It's superb. There is one on tonight.
Offline Pata

Re: The Totally Football Show - free podcast with James Richardson & friends...
« Reply #122 on: June 1, 2020, 08:25:39 PM »
Quote from: rowan_d on May 18, 2020, 07:33:07 PM
Is it wrong to hope that this format lasts long enough for them to get to the CL 2004/05 season?

11 June.
Offline Pata

Re: The Totally Football Show - free podcast with James Richardson & friends...
« Reply #123 on: June 1, 2020, 08:27:40 PM »
Quote from: LallanaInPyjamas on May 28, 2020, 12:49:14 AM
I think he's a good presenter but I've noticed he's pretty snide about LFC at times.
Really? I haven't.
Offline Hazell

Re: The Totally Football Show - free podcast with James Richardson & friends...
« Reply #124 on: June 1, 2020, 08:40:38 PM »
Quote from: Pata on June  1, 2020, 08:25:39 PM
11 June.

Can't wait, BT Sport showed our run in 2005 and that whole run was incredible, the obvious games like Olympiakos, Chelsea and the final were terrific but the Juventus game was incredible, it's not remembered that we battered them in the first half at Anfield (like we did Barcelona in 2007) and Luis Garcia's goal still looked as good as it did back then. It's often forgotten how important he was in the knockouts, just a shame he didn't cap it in the final :P

I'd forgotten the injuries we had as well, Carson and Kirkland playing games, Cisse breaking his leg, Luis Garcia pulling up against Monaco and Gerrard and Alonso not being available in some of the knockout games.

Mad run.
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline LallanaInPyjamas

Re: The Totally Football Show - free podcast with James Richardson & friends...
« Reply #125 on: June 2, 2020, 12:08:26 AM »
Quote from: Pata on June  1, 2020, 08:27:40 PM
Really? I haven't.

Snide might be OTT because it's always harmless really, I just get the impression he's not a lover of LFC at all as he's quick to get a dig in whenever possible, but that's fine, it's probably partly his general style and partly his age with us dominating the 80's, there's no doubt he's a good presenter and it doesn't take away from the show.
Offline Learpholl

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,421
Re: The Totally Football Show - free podcast with James Richardson & friends...
« Reply #126 on: June 2, 2020, 08:49:18 AM »
Quote from: LallanaInPyjamas on June  2, 2020, 12:08:26 AM
Snide might be OTT because it's always harmless really, I just get the impression he's not a lover of LFC at all as he's quick to get a dig in whenever possible, but that's fine, it's probably partly his general style and partly his age with us dominating the 80's, there's no doubt he's a good presenter and it doesn't take away from the show.

He'll have a 'go' at any team as long as there's a pun involved, usually fantastic. I remember Javier Hernandez scored an equalizer to make it 1-1 in Anfield and Jimbo said "Little pea spoils Liverpool's clean sheet", loved that one.
Online Elzar

Re: The Totally Football Show - free podcast with James Richardson & friends...
« Reply #127 on: June 2, 2020, 08:52:51 AM »
Quote from: LallanaInPyjamas on June  2, 2020, 12:08:26 AM
Snide might be OTT because it's always harmless really, I just get the impression he's not a lover of LFC at all as he's quick to get a dig in whenever possible, but that's fine, it's probably partly his general style and partly his age with us dominating the 80's, there's no doubt he's a good presenter and it doesn't take away from the show.

Think he does it to every team really. We can't expect Liverpool to be given love by everyone, it's never malicious when he does his jokes and puns, and he does it to all other clubs just as much.
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 PM
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Offline sinnermichael

Re: The Totally Football Show - free podcast with James Richardson & friends...
« Reply #128 on: June 2, 2020, 10:51:26 AM »
Their PL review next Monday is 2000/01 so should be a good listen. Think we did OK that season.
Offline LallanaInPyjamas

Re: The Totally Football Show - free podcast with James Richardson & friends...
« Reply #129 on: June 2, 2020, 10:53:24 AM »
Quote from: sinnermichael on June  2, 2020, 10:51:26 AM
Their PL review next Monday is 2000/01 so should be a good listen. Think we did OK that season.

Loved that season, aside from the Mancs winning it of course. Our treble, Ipswich tearing up the league and that Leeds side was fantastic too.
Offline sinnermichael

Re: The Totally Football Show - free podcast with James Richardson & friends...
« Reply #130 on: June 11, 2020, 10:01:41 AM »
CL 2004/05 review today. Should be a good listen.
Offline Pata

Re: The Totally Football Show - free podcast with James Richardson & friends...
« Reply #131 on: June 12, 2020, 03:59:22 PM »
And here it is. Got a bit emotional.
https://audioboom.com/posts/7605409-classic-embarrassing-move
(James R, James H, Alvaro, Sash)
Offline Hazell

Re: The Totally Football Show - free podcast with James Richardson & friends...
« Reply #132 on: June 12, 2020, 06:39:14 PM »
That was brilliant mate, thanks, listening to you and James in particular took me back to that season in all its glory :)
Offline Ray K

Re: The Totally Football Show - free podcast with James Richardson & friends...
« Reply #133 on: June 15, 2020, 12:01:31 PM »
Quote from: Pata on June 12, 2020, 03:59:22 PM
And here it is. Got a bit emotional.
https://audioboom.com/posts/7605409-classic-embarrassing-move
(James R, James H, Alvaro, Sash)

That was fantastic  :D


Big transfer news this morning:  Totally Football to the Athletic (fee not disclosed).  It's basically the same, but if you're an Athletic subscriber you don't have to hear the ads from a certain bookie.
Offline Dull Tools

Re: The Totally Football Show - free podcast with James Richardson & friends...
« Reply #134 on: June 15, 2020, 02:44:13 PM »
Quote from: Ray K on June 15, 2020, 12:01:31 PM
That was fantastic  :D


Big transfer news this morning:  Totally Football to the Athletic (fee not disclosed).  It's basically the same, but if you're an Athletic subscriber you don't have to hear the ads from a certain bookie.
The Athletic's podcast app is painful though.
Offline bradders1011

Re: The Totally Football Show - free podcast with James Richardson & friends...
« Reply #135 on: June 15, 2020, 05:01:53 PM »
Yeah I'd prefer a password-protected RSS feed to add to my podcast app, if possible. No more insufferable adverts for that bookies is a major bonus.

Remember that bit in The Simpsons where Bart goes for an earring, every other shop in the mall is a Starbucks and he's told to choose one quickly because "in 5 minutes this place is becoming a Starbucks?"

That, but with the Athletic and sports journalism.

Online Elzar

  • train station gate frustration
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,014
  • Bam!
Re: The Totally Football Show - free podcast with James Richardson & friends...
« Reply #136 on: June 18, 2020, 07:12:09 AM »
Carl Anka speaks so much shite.
Offline sinnermichael

Re: The Totally Football Show - free podcast with James Richardson & friends...
« Reply #137 on: June 18, 2020, 11:10:09 AM »
Quote from: Elzar on June 18, 2020, 07:12:09 AM
Carl Anka speaks so much shite.

United fan. Not surprising.
Offline Ray K

Re: The Totally Football Show - free podcast with James Richardson & friends...
« Reply #138 on: June 18, 2020, 11:29:19 AM »
Quote from: Elzar on June 18, 2020, 07:12:09 AM
Carl Anka speaks so much shite.

Can't be as bad as the one on Football Weekly that said our league title would be tarnished by how bad the women's team have been.
Offline LallanaInPyjamas

Re: The Totally Football Show - free podcast with James Richardson & friends...
« Reply #139 on: June 18, 2020, 12:28:50 PM »
Quote from: Elzar on June 18, 2020, 07:12:09 AM
Carl Anka speaks so much shite.

He's awful.
Offline Rheinbacher

Re: The Totally Football Show - free podcast with James Richardson & friends...
« Reply #140 on: June 19, 2020, 07:10:28 PM »
Quote from: Elzar on June 18, 2020, 07:12:09 AM
Carl Anka speaks so much shite.
Agree, he tries to come up with these original takes on things which are always a load of nonsense.
Offline Pata

Re: The Totally Football Show - free podcast with James Richardson & friends...
« Reply #141 on: June 26, 2020, 03:33:23 PM »
Recorded one on the whistle last night
https://audioboom.com/posts/7616779-and-now-it-s-there
(James, Duncan, Sash + Rory Smith & Rafa Honigstein, Michael Cox, Oliver Kay, Neil Atkinson)
 
Offline kavah

Re: The Totally Football Show - free podcast with James Richardson & friends...
« Reply #142 on: June 27, 2020, 04:21:20 AM »
^ great that mate, cheers
Offline Just Elmo?

Re: The Totally Football Show - free podcast with James Richardson & friends...
« Reply #143 on: June 27, 2020, 09:47:27 AM »
I like the Totally Football show but its become pretty unbearable recently between the ads and the promotions for its other shows etc. Its an ad, then about 3 minutes of talking then a promotion for the Football league show, then a few more minutes, then talking about the Athletic....
Offline Pata

Re: The Totally Football Show - free podcast with James Richardson & friends...
« Reply #144 on: August 12, 2020, 06:02:03 PM »
TFS Euro daily. Big Atalanta-PSG preview from J&J. Shakhtar, Lovren, VAR in Russia from me.
https://audioboom.com/posts/7655881-squirt-emoji
(James, James H, Julien + Sash)
Offline Pata

Re: The Totally Football Show - free podcast with James Richardson & friends...
« Reply #145 on: August 18, 2020, 03:30:20 PM »
TFS Euro daily. Reviewing Inter-Shakhtar, previewing RB-PSG
A veritable Battle of the Nations with added Ronaldo, Sergio Rico and Joachim Murat
https://audioboom.com/posts/7660105-not-the-face
(James, James H, Sash + Rafa, Julien, Alvaro)
Offline Drinks Sangria

Re: The Totally Football Show - free podcast with James Richardson & friends...
« Reply #146 on: August 18, 2020, 03:44:34 PM »
Good stuff. The adverts are becoming more invasive but it's worth putting up with for what's got to be the best all-star combination of pundits that you can get in football content.

Nuts how much has gone under The Athletic's banner though. The very good Tifo Podcast has gone from being sponsored by to being part of The Athletic also. I'm not sure whether that's a good thing or not.
Offline bradders1011

Re: The Totally Football Show - free podcast with James Richardson & friends...
« Reply #147 on: August 18, 2020, 08:09:57 PM »
Is the PaddyPower insert going down to a short monologue from Lee a sign of it being phased out?
Offline Learpholl

Re: The Totally Football Show - free podcast with James Richardson & friends...
« Reply #148 on: August 18, 2020, 08:34:45 PM »
Quote from: Rheinbacher on June 19, 2020, 07:10:28 PM
Agree, he tries to come up with these original takes on things which are always a load of nonsense.

I've long thought Anka was awful and am glad to read you say what I think. He tries far too hard. He often sounds like he's talking to a child.
Offline Pata

Re: The Totally Football Show - free podcast with James Richardson & friends...
« Reply #149 on: August 24, 2020, 03:25:58 PM »
TFS Euro daily. FC Bayern - Champions of Europe.
Also featuring a PSG striker who did better than a former queen of France.
https://audioboom.com/posts/7664809-roll-the-loaded-dice
(James, Michael Cox, Daniel Storey, Sash + Julien)
Offline LallanaInPyjamas

Re: The Totally Football Show - free podcast with James Richardson & friends...
« Reply #150 on: August 24, 2020, 03:27:39 PM »
Sash, I meant to say a while ago: the episode where you cried recollecting Istanbul was one of my favourite ever podcast moments. Great stuff, always enjoy your contributions.
Online Elzar

Re: The Totally Football Show - free podcast with James Richardson & friends...
« Reply #151 on: August 24, 2020, 04:05:14 PM »
Good stuff as always Sasha.

 I've noticed James uses similar jokes/puns on here to when he does BT sports shows. Always stop and confuse myself thinking "heard that one before!"
Offline Pata

Re: The Totally Football Show - free podcast with James Richardson & friends...
« Reply #152 on: September 21, 2020, 10:11:19 AM »
Offline Learpholl

Re: The Totally Football Show - free podcast with James Richardson & friends...
« Reply #153 on: October 16, 2020, 04:30:10 PM »
Karen Carney with a brilliant debut on Thursday's pod. More of her please. An ex-pro actually using her experiences to make points rather than have a dig.
Offline bradders1011

Re: The Totally Football Show - free podcast with James Richardson & friends...
« Reply #154 on: October 16, 2020, 09:42:42 PM »
Enjoyed TAW Neil's national exposure growing.
Offline Pata

Re: The Totally Football Show - free podcast with James Richardson & friends...
« Reply #155 on: October 19, 2020, 02:08:02 PM »
Pod - James + Sash, Michael Cox, Daniel Storey
https://audioboom.com/posts/7708425-could-he-be-any-more-prolific
One or two words about Jordan Pickford
Offline bradders1011

Re: The Totally Football Show - free podcast with James Richardson & friends...
« Reply #156 on: October 19, 2020, 07:29:45 PM »
Anyone else find that since it's joined The Athletic the overall time has come down and the number of ads has gone up?
Online Elzar

Re: The Totally Football Show - free podcast with James Richardson & friends...
« Reply #157 on: Today at 07:21:36 AM »
I cant explain just how annoying I find Carl Anka
