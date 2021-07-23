Minanda or Ximelez would make Zidane look like a pub league #10 mate. Ximelez was awesome, could play across the wings or as a #10.
Minanda. What a player. Slow as shit. Temperamental. Magician.
On a nostalgia kick for PES, there's very little good YouTube content showing the old PES's Master Leagues in action. Maybe I should do it
I bought a copy of PES 4 for 50p at the weekend, I'm not sure if it'll play on my girlfriend's old PS3 she's dug out. Old PS2's are stupid prices to buy for some reason. I know PES 4 was considered the pinnacle, but I think the two I spent the most time on were ISS 2 and PES 3 (with Collina on the cover).
I can still reel off some of the Master League players I always used to go for, Rahmane Barry, Jay Seilna, Loni, Atiba Hutchinson, Emile Mpenza, Hatem Trabelsi, Valeri Bojinov, Vanden Borre, Gilardino and of course, the goat, Tijani Babangida.