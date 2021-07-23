Dude it's fucking dead! They are not going to bother developing a polished-up version for Next-gen, if the game is now focussed on casual fans and free to play, and the engine has to work cross-platform for mobile phones and PS4.





Maybe, but did you even watch that video? That was the point of the post1) you can mod PES 2021 to amazing levels right now if you want, that video is all Liverpool too so should be a fun watch!2) if there's a saving grace for this wreck of a new one it is the Unreal engine. Trust me, I've researched it for my own job in game development. I do think the community could save PES 2022 in theory on PCAlthough it being free to play and always online = I fear they will hobble modding even in the best engine FOR modding.At this rate, this video I put in is how my own PES 2021 is setup, give or take a few mods, and I could absolutely see keeping it around for a good long while.