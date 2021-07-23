« previous next »
Offline AndyMuller

Re: Pro Evolution Soccer Series
« Reply #480 on: July 23, 2021, 10:39:42 am »
Not just PES itself but I actually think Konami are dead and buried in the video game landscape too.
Offline ToneLa

Re: Pro Evolution Soccer Series
« Reply #481 on: July 23, 2021, 12:36:17 pm »
Quote from: lionel_messias on July 23, 2021, 10:19:46 am
Dude it's fucking dead! They are not going to bother developing a polished-up version for Next-gen, if the game is now focussed on casual fans and free to play, and the engine has to work cross-platform for mobile phones and PS4.


Maybe, but did you even watch that video? That was the point of the post

1) you can mod PES 2021 to amazing levels right now if you want, that video is all Liverpool too so should be a fun watch!
2) if there's a saving grace for this wreck of a new one it is the Unreal engine. Trust me, I've researched it for my own job in game development. I do think the community could save PES 2022 in theory on PC

Although it being free to play and always online = I fear they will hobble modding even in the best engine FOR modding.

At this rate, this video I put in is how my own PES 2021 is setup, give or take a few mods, and I could absolutely see keeping it around for a good long while.
Offline Craig Mac

Re: Pro Evolution Soccer Series
« Reply #482 on: July 23, 2021, 12:41:18 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on July 23, 2021, 12:36:17 pm
Maybe, but did you even watch that video? That was the point of the post

1) you can mod PES 2021 to amazing levels right now if you want, that video is all Liverpool too so should be a fun watch!
2) if there's a saving grace for this wreck of a new one it is the Unreal engine. Trust me, I've researched it for my own job in game development. I do think the community could save PES 2022 in theory on PC

Although it being free to play and always online = I fear they will hobble modding even in the best engine FOR modding.

At this rate, this video I put in is how my own PES 2021 is setup, give or take a few mods, and I could absolutely see keeping it around for a good long while.

Thats looks phenomenal. I am a total novice but any idea how to get my game looking like that, which mods to use how to set up etc?
Offline ToneLa

Re: Pro Evolution Soccer Series
« Reply #483 on: July 23, 2021, 12:46:47 pm »
<a href="http://" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">http://</a>
Quote from: Craig Mac on July 23, 2021, 12:41:18 pm
Thats looks phenomenal. I am a total novice but any idea how to get my game looking like that, which mods to use how to set up etc?

https://www.gofundme.com/f/exhgy8-knightmd039s-pc?utm_medium=copy_link&utm_source=customer&utm_campaign=p_lico+share-sheet

Should say in the video description Basically..I..  looked into grabbing all the mods for free but a lot of the PES file sites are well dodgy or slow.

So I kicked a bit of cash to the fella who did that video and he sends you a link to all the mods uploaded to his Google drive. Simplest way

Still a ballache. It's not technically tricky but the mod folders are absolutely huge on your machine.

But it's why I love this series and why no matter how bad Efootball might be, I have an almost genuinely next-gen solution already
Online naYoRHa2b

Re: Pro Evolution Soccer Series
« Reply #484 on: July 23, 2021, 01:14:29 pm »
Master league and such will be dlc then

I'll see what it's like since it's free and if it plays well then might pick up the ML dlc later down the line.
Offline jackh

Re: Pro Evolution Soccer Series
« Reply #485 on: July 23, 2021, 02:12:27 pm »
Reserving judgement until I've given it a go, but I feel like they'd have been better to change to this new model from a position of strength (i.e. after establishing themselves on the next-gen) rather than going all-in with such a big gamble from the outset.

Quote from: jackh on September 18, 2020, 10:59:16 am
Think I posted about this a few pages back, but on the current generation consoles they've basically repaired the damage done on the 'seventh generation' consoles (PS3 & 360) - the games have ultimately been a reward for the fans who've stuck with the series.

There's a lot of pressure on them during the year or two ahead - maintaining current form isn't going to be good enough to close their market share to FIFA, and if they arrive on the PS5 & X/S with anything like what they did in 2008 I think it spells trouble for the series because it'll un-do all of that loyalty that they've relied on whilst building up to the last couple of releases.
Offline lionel_messias

Re: Pro Evolution Soccer Series
« Reply #486 on: July 23, 2021, 02:39:50 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on July 23, 2021, 12:36:17 pm
Maybe, but did you even watch that video? That was the point of the post

1) you can mod PES 2021 to amazing levels right now if you want, that video is all Liverpool too so should be a fun watch!
2) if there's a saving grace for this wreck of a new one it is the Unreal engine. Trust me, I've researched it for my own job in game development. I do think the community could save PES 2022 in theory on PC

Although it being free to play and always online = I fear they will hobble modding even in the best engine FOR modding.

At this rate, this video I put in is how my own PES 2021 is setup, give or take a few mods, and I could absolutely see keeping it around for a good long while.

Yeah yeah for sure, I have seen this guy's work on those realism videos: absolutely ace. I think you are right PES 2021 will live on with mods I reckon. The work done for the PC community is phenomenal.
Offline lionel_messias

Re: Pro Evolution Soccer Series
« Reply #487 on: July 23, 2021, 02:43:57 pm »
Quote from: jackh on July 23, 2021, 02:12:27 pm
Reserving judgement until I've given it a go, but I feel like they'd have been better to change to this new model from a position of strength (i.e. after establishing themselves on the next-gen) rather than going all-in with such a big gamble from the outset.


Yeah I think that's right, I reckon Konami knew they didn't have enough content OR high-quality visuals to justify a £70 next gen title, nor would they in future versions.

They have pretty much ditched the modding community now, including those who make money from streaming seasons on Twitch/YouTube etc. Their producer pretty much came out and said they are not concentrating on Player vs AI any more, more player vs player online. This surely means Master League will be bollocks or very least a rehash of last year's homework.

Offline ToneLa

Re: Pro Evolution Soccer Series
« Reply #488 on: July 23, 2021, 06:51:30 pm »
Quote from: lionel_messias on July 23, 2021, 02:39:50 pm
Yeah yeah for sure, I have seen this guy's work on those realism videos: absolutely ace. I think you are right PES 2021 will live on with mods I reckon. The work done for the PC community is phenomenal.

Cool. Its absolutely sad its looking like a wildly modded PES 2021 is going to be the best football game for years to come

But that's on Konami. While I WISH efootball will turn out great,

I'm not posting mod videos because I believe it will be!  ;D

Fucking Konami. I hated that network test as well.
Offline Samie

Re: Pro Evolution Soccer Series
« Reply #489 on: July 24, 2021, 04:14:37 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on July 22, 2021, 11:47:16 am
Dodo was a red card waiting to happen, you don't want to tangle with that nutter. Dodo's permanent mindset was Stevie G v Man Utd 38 second red card 2011. Basically a modern Goikoetxea in a wig.

Then there was Castolo, speed of an Olympic Sprinter with the eyesight of Eddie the Eagle.

PES XI, using 3-5-2 before it was cool again. What a game.

 :D

Minanda or Ximelez would make Zidane look like a pub league #10 mate.  Ximelez was awesome, could play across the wings or as a #10.
Offline Darren G

Re: Pro Evolution Soccer Series
« Reply #490 on: Yesterday at 04:46:00 am »
Quote from: Craig Mac on July 23, 2021, 12:41:18 pm
Thats looks phenomenal. I am a total novice but any idea how to get my game looking like that, which mods to use how to set up etc?

 Go to: https://evoweb.uk

 There's a PES editing forum there with everything you need, from all of the downloads to tutorials on how to get everything installed.  You have to sign up to view the forum, providing your email, but it's safe, free, you won't get any spam etc. 
Online Drinks Sangria

Re: Pro Evolution Soccer Series
« Reply #491 on: Today at 11:02:25 am »
Quote from: Samie on July 24, 2021, 04:14:37 pm
:D

Minanda or Ximelez would make Zidane look like a pub league #10 mate.  Ximelez was awesome, could play across the wings or as a #10.
Minanda. What a player. Slow as shit. Temperamental. Magician.

On a nostalgia kick for PES, there's very little good YouTube content showing the old PES's Master Leagues in action. Maybe I should do it  ;D

I bought a copy of PES 4 for 50p at the weekend, I'm not sure if it'll play on my girlfriend's old PS3 she's dug out. Old PS2's are stupid prices to buy for some reason. I know PES 4 was considered the pinnacle, but I think the two I spent the most time on were ISS 2 and PES 3 (with Collina on the cover).

I can still reel off some of the Master League players I always used to go for, Rahmane Barry, Jay Seilna, Loni, Atiba Hutchinson, Emile Mpenza, Hatem Trabelsi, Valeri Bojinov, Vanden Borre, Gilardino and of course, the goat, Tijani Babangida.
Online redan

Re: Pro Evolution Soccer Series
« Reply #492 on: Today at 12:17:34 pm »
I remember Buying PES4 in my freshers week (or thereabouts) and I couldnt believe how good it was, I seriously ploughed 100s of hours into that game. The thrill of Buying a name player for your Master League team or taking your bunch or chancers all the way to the top was a delight all whilst still being the best gameplay on any football game before or since. PES 5 and 6 were just as good just with a few added licenses I seem to remember.

Online gerrardisgod

Re: Pro Evolution Soccer Series
« Reply #493 on: Today at 12:21:14 pm »
Think it was 4 or 5, where Id start a new ML and just always end up with Cisse and Robbie Keane up top. Unstoppable they were.

I also shudder that we were only a couple of years from actually seeing it.
