Pro Evolution Soccer Series

lionel_messias

Re: Pro Evolution Soccer Series
April 29, 2021, 12:15:13 pm
Playing PES21 on PS5-----it is just a better game.

Maybe it is because I've played PES for 20 years but it's my game. The players feel more solid, the ball ricochets off at funny angles and you have to work hard to defend.

I've been playing as Rennes in France and the Master League is fun. All the bells and whistles in Fifa are nice to look at but let's be honest at the end of the day; you buy some players and then set up your tactics. Play your games.

I like the graphics which were done for PS4 so I imagine I'll be over the moon with PES 2022 - it had better play brilliantly mind.
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

AndyMuller

Re: Pro Evolution Soccer Series
April 29, 2021, 12:19:49 pm
Playing PES21 on PS5-----it is just a better game.

Maybe it is because I've played PES for 20 years but it's my game. The players feel more solid, the ball ricochets off at funny angles and you have to work hard to defend.

I've been playing as Rennes in France and the Master League is fun. All the bells and whistles in Fifa are nice to look at but let's be honest at the end of the day; you buy some players and then set up your tactics. Play your games.

I like the graphics which were done for PS4 so I imagine I'll be over the moon with PES 2022 - it had better play brilliantly mind.

Im sure I seen you in the latest FIFA thread saying its the better game and your too old to be importing data packs and stuff  ;D
lionel_messias

Re: Pro Evolution Soccer Series
April 29, 2021, 03:41:37 pm
Quote from: AndyMuller on April 29, 2021, 12:19:49 pm
Im sure I seen you in the latest FIFA thread saying its the better game and your too old to be importing data packs and stuff  ;D

Yes, I'm a very confused individual. :)

No, I did say Fifa 21 was a good game. But that was after a month of playing it. It is not bad and the graphics are smoother etc.

But PES is my game, I prefer the gameplay, away from all the bells and whistles. I still haven't bothered to get an option file though, a right faff!
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

AndyMuller

Re: Pro Evolution Soccer Series
April 29, 2021, 03:49:26 pm
Yes, I'm a very confused individual. :)

No, I did say Fifa 21 was a good game. But that was after a month of playing it. It is not bad and the graphics are smoother etc.

But PES is my game, I prefer the gameplay, away from all the bells and whistles. I still haven't bothered to get an option file though, a right faff!

Haha! I hope PES 2022 is good seeing as they took the year off last year. Heres hoping!
Broad Spectrum

Re: Pro Evolution Soccer Series
April 30, 2021, 11:11:18 am
I've played a few games of the new FIFA in recent weeks with my nephew, and it's awful. We were playing online together and every game had a minimum 6 goals, and the gameplay literally hasn't changed since I first started playing FIFA again in 2009 it feels exactly the same. I'm by no means a hardcore PES fan either, bought them sporadically since I stopped buying FIFA 5/6 years ago now, but it's an infinitely superior game on the pitch where it matters. Konami are reportedly doing more off-pitch for the next one, but given the complete overhaul of the engine I'm not optimistic on that front.

And then you play something like NBA 2K and you realise all footy games are an absolute pile of shit, FIFA is literally a decade behind 2K in terms of gameplay it's embarrassing. But when EA have net revenue of ~$1.5 billion from FUT alone prior to the release of FIFA 21 (that's excluding game sales) it's understandable why they don't focus on gameplay. The only way that will happen is if people stop buying it, which they won't because people are sheep.
ToneLa

Re: Pro Evolution Soccer Series
May 4, 2021, 08:42:32 am
Quote from: AndyMuller on April 29, 2021, 03:49:26 pm
Haha! I hope PES 2022 is good seeing as they took the year off last year. Heres hoping!

Moved to the Unreal engine for 2022 I think. I'm quietly optimistic

Hope another year of a bangin soundtrack(!) is coming too!
naYoRHa2b

Re: Pro Evolution Soccer Series
May 4, 2021, 10:01:17 am
I did buy this upgrade recently after trying the demo a while back, I thought maybe with the data packs it might make for a more immersive experience.

Unfortunately I find the gameplay rather limited and quite one dimensional honestly. More from the opposition to be fair, playing against a number of different teams alot seem to sit plenty of men behind the ball (not sure if this is just how things are on the top level). They tend to play alot of balls into a striker who backs in to your defence, he then turns and has a shot and I didn't experience much variation beyond that from the AI. In turn on occasion if I did that I would tend to get dispossessed by the ghost of Dejan Lovren, come straight through the back of you where you can't realistically win it but they did. So I switched it up with some crossing but alot get blocked a little too frequently, like the ball is a magnet for there jumping torso. I also experienced the issue which is always prevalent in sports titles on the highest difficulty, which is somebody like Modric now has the pace to get back at somebody like Mane or Salah and out muscle the latter.

The game is more simulation than Fifa, the pace of the game and such, the player feel weightier and not like the ball is on strings which I like but there just isn't much fun to be had for me. Until they rediscover that mix of gameplay which they had in the PS2 era of Pro Evo then i don't think I'll ever be too keen on it. It's also not pick up and play friendly, FIFA has a lot of issues granted but at least I can pick it up and have the odd game,.score a few goals and have fun with my son on it.


I've played a few games of the new FIFA in recent weeks with my nephew, and it's awful. We were playing online together and every game had a minimum 6 goals, and the gameplay literally hasn't changed since I first started playing FIFA again in 2009 it feels exactly the same. I'm by no means a hardcore PES fan either, bought them sporadically since I stopped buying FIFA 5/6 years ago now, but it's an infinitely superior game on the pitch where it matters. Konami are reportedly doing more off-pitch for the next one, but given the complete overhaul of the engine I'm not optimistic on that front.

And then you play something like NBA 2K and you realise all footy games are an absolute pile of shit, FIFA is literally a decade behind 2K in terms of gameplay it's embarrassing. But when EA have net revenue of ~$1.5 billion from FUT alone prior to the release of FIFA 21 (that's excluding game sales) it's understandable why they don't focus on gameplay. The only way that will happen is if people stop buying it, which they won't because people are sheep.

It's the same thing with 2k though. They force mtx down your throat year after year. If you want your player to be good you have to grind for hours and all
the branded accessories and clothing are super expensive. I played 2k21 the other day and it was actually worse than 2k14, which was the same game 2k tried to shut down after a year stopping your my player progress and ability to earn coins just because they wanted to force you into the next year's edition.
Garrus

Re: Pro Evolution Soccer Series
May 5, 2021, 06:16:51 am
The gameplay is good but if you don't play online/card collection mode there's almost no longevity. Master League has poor logic, awful universe building and even worse new players reincarnating with the names and likenesses of old players. Same goes for Become a Legend.

Same goes for FIFA although career mode is probably slightly more polished compared to PES but still stale after the first season. I mean the single player career mode doesn't even have you signing contracts ffs.

I wish they'd invest in the single player modes but given the money they make off card collecting I can't see myself getting into these games again.
S

Re: Pro Evolution Soccer Series
May 5, 2021, 11:58:29 am
The gameplay is good but if you don't play online/card collection mode there's almost no longevity. Master League has poor logic, awful universe building and even worse new players reincarnating with the names and likenesses of old players. Same goes for Become a Legend.

Same goes for FIFA although career mode is probably slightly more polished compared to PES but still stale after the first season. I mean the single player career mode doesn't even have you signing contracts ffs.

I wish they'd invest in the single player modes but given the money they make off card collecting I can't see myself getting into these games again.
Football games continue to drift further and further away from interesting me. At first it was the gameplay, now it's the actual modes available. With the insane profits of online play, single player career modes will continue to be an afterthought. Imagine how immersive they could be in this day and age, with just a little thought and innovation. Instead we get a hollow shell that really hasn't changed in over a generation.

I'm still on the PS2 PES games. It's not a nostalgic bias. Whether single or multiplayer, I play games from the current generation in every other genre. I think they're far superior to their older counterparts. Something like RDR2 is absurdly impressive. Football games are the exception though. I still have more fun on the old PS2 PES games than I do on any current FIFA or PES iteration.
Broad Spectrum

Re: Pro Evolution Soccer Series
May 12, 2021, 03:58:38 pm
It's the same thing with 2k though. They force mtx down your throat year after year. If you want your player to be good you have to grind for hours and all
the branded accessories and clothing are super expensive. I played 2k21 the other day and it was actually worse than 2k14, which was the same game 2k tried to shut down after a year stopping your my player progress and ability to earn coins just because they wanted to force you into the next year's edition.

I was talking about general gameplay, 100% agree they're all at it with the MyPlayer/MyTeam online modes, it's a disgrace 2K are terrible for it and I can understand why that would put you off. To be honest when I boot it up on the PS5 I immediately press circle as there's an ad to buy coins every single time  ::)

I only play sports games offline these days. Funnily enough I tried a couple of standard H2H game of this online and I found the input lag terrible so that was that.
lionel_messias

Re: Pro Evolution Soccer Series
June 16, 2021, 09:47:20 am
To date, there is no news on PES 2022, not a scooby.

And this is a game that has been in development since August 2019 or earlier presumably. Think it is a big one for Konami, in 4K some of their usual shite will look terrible. Generic kits for big teams like Liverpool will look awful.

They need to focus on gameplay and make the licenses they do have, and some of the Stadia, looks fantastic - or the series will be over pretty soon. Make the game flow well and the army of kit modifiers will be ready. Surely there will have to be a trailer by the end of the Euros...
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

ToneLa

Re: Pro Evolution Soccer Series
June 16, 2021, 07:29:14 pm
I'm in two minds over them releasing anything this week. E3 - you either grab headlines or lost in the shuffle.

I'm tentatively excited. Unreal, ysee. But will they go all-out next gen since they're still on last gen?

I am ready to be wowed. The gameplay in the last few was king. What isn't, stuff like Master League needs a refresh, some depth, PLEASE new commentary and oh my GOD if you don't play PES2021 for two days the spam of notices when you log in is terrible.

(Not much sympathy for people who can't handle generic kits - the tutorial in-game literally shows you how to put your own in. I'd rather they spent the money on actual development than licenses.)
lionel_messias

Re: Pro Evolution Soccer Series
June 17, 2021, 10:33:00 am
I'm in two minds over them releasing anything this week. E3 - you either grab headlines or lost in the shuffle.

I'm tentatively excited. Unreal, ysee. But will they go all-out next gen since they're still on last gen?

I am ready to be wowed. The gameplay in the last few was king. What isn't, stuff like Master League needs a refresh, some depth, PLEASE new commentary and oh my GOD if you don't play PES2021 for two days the spam of notices when you log in is terrible.

(Not much sympathy for people who can't handle generic kits - the tutorial in-game literally shows you how to put your own in. I'd rather they spent the money on actual development than licenses.)

Yeah, you are right on all counts. Konami are too stupid in the marketing dept to do it but surely they should prepare Teams that are looking good for the knock out stages of Euro 2020, like Italy, England, Wales, France - show them off in matches using the new Game Engine. Pick their best stadia and just show us how it moves.

Ball physics, new animations, massively enhanced AI for CPU teams and Master League huge upgrade wanted for me. Player faces are a given, especially in 4K and I think they will need a new camera angle to enhance how the players look in 4K.

Fairly confident they won't feck it up but you never know with Konami, they tanked in the transition to PS3.
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

naYoRHa2b

Re: Pro Evolution Soccer Series
June 24, 2021, 09:34:40 am
New PES beta

https://www.konami.com/wepes/obt/en/ps5/

Looks like it's running on UE4 and is extremely rough. But it's just an online test
lionel_messias

Re: Pro Evolution Soccer Series
June 24, 2021, 10:59:33 am
Quote from: naYoRHa2b on June 24, 2021, 09:34:40 am
New PES beta

https://www.konami.com/wepes/obt/en/ps5/

Looks like it's running on UE4 and is extremely rough. But it's just an online test

I'm downloading this now. Crazy way to 'launch' the game before launching the game.

Fans will want to be impressed, not want to hear 'this is an early version'. Will let you know my thoughts.
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

lionel_messias

Re: Pro Evolution Soccer Series
June 24, 2021, 12:01:15 pm
Oh shit, they may have broken PES.


Okay so this is a BETA but just consider for the moment we've had no concrete reveal of the new game and no new info for 12 months is it?


  • Basic sprinting is broken, not sure what weirdness they have done to that
  • Collisions and therefore defending is off and broken, making it a random scramble like an arcade game from 1998
  • Animations seem better but not enough to write home about
  • Ball physics are similar or worse than PES 2021
  • I had a stupid big circle around my players like it was the Mobile game
  • Zoomed in graphics look good, as you'd expect from a 4K new gen console game
  • Stadium seem more alive but from before match cut-scenes seem too similar to PS4 games
  • Playing with Juventus and saw no noticeable difference when Ronaldo was on the ball, which is normally a big PLUS for PES games


Genuinely don't know what to make of this beta other than: this is the most Konami of Konami things to release, EVER.



Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

ToneLa

Re: Pro Evolution Soccer Series
June 24, 2021, 02:09:03 pm
In a note to Eurogamer issued this morning, Konami said this demo is only a limited test version of the next PES, and its purpose is to check the quality of online matchmaking and connection to servers. All aspects of the game, including gameplay mechanics, balancing, animations and graphics are all under development, Konami stressed, and have already been improved and will continue to be improved before the official launch. Konami warned players to expect errors, such as crashes.
lionel_messias

Re: Pro Evolution Soccer Series
June 25, 2021, 09:52:15 am
In a note to Eurogamer issued this morning, Konami said this demo is only a limited test version of the next PES, and its purpose is to check the quality of online matchmaking and connection to servers. All aspects of the game, including gameplay mechanics, balancing, animations and graphics are all under development, Konami stressed, and have already been improved and will continue to be improved before the official launch. Konami warned players to expect errors, such as crashes.

I understand that and of course; it is only a video game. To be honest though, most people will see it as, "Look I've got a PS5 pad in my hand and this seems to be the new Konami footie title on my screen, don't really care that Konami are testing online, it looks shit."

Konami's main advantage is gameplay, if they've screwed that up again, it won't matter how many threads you can see in the shirts. Just a bizarre thing from Konami. It wasn't that it was bad to play from a nit-picking standpoint - it is horrible to play, literally breaking all the fundamentals of a footie game.

Nice negative cloud for them to deal with for what, over 2 weeks now until the "proper" reveal. Amateur night again for the makers of my favourite footy game for 20 years.
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

jackh

Re: Pro Evolution Soccer Series
June 25, 2021, 01:45:38 pm
Think I posted about this a few pages back, but on the current generation consoles they've basically repaired the damage done on the 'seventh generation' consoles (PS3 & 360) - the games have ultimately been a reward for the fans who've stuck with the series.

There's a lot of pressure on them during the year or two ahead - maintaining current form isn't going to be good enough to close their market share to FIFA, and if they arrive on the PS5 & X/S with anything like what they did in 2008 I think it spells trouble for the series because it'll un-do all of that loyalty that they've relied on whilst building up to the last couple of releases.

Just - whatever you do, Konami - no own goals...  :butt
J-Mc-

Re: Pro Evolution Soccer Series
June 26, 2021, 12:30:36 am
With Konami setting expectations of the beta as it went live, telling people what to expect ect, yet people go into it expecting the full, finished demo, then thats on them and theyre idiots.
jackh

Re: Pro Evolution Soccer Series
June 26, 2021, 12:57:38 am
With Konami setting expectations of the beta as it went live, telling people what to expect ect, yet people go into it expecting the full, finished demo, then thats on them and theyre idiots.

I'm inclined to disagree - surely Konami should anticipate a good proportion of people 'failing to read the manual/smallprint' (so to speak).
ToneLa

Re: Pro Evolution Soccer Series
June 26, 2021, 09:48:48 am
I'm inclined to disagree - surely Konami should anticipate a good proportion of people 'failing to read the manual/smallprint' (so to speak).

If the NEW FOOTBALL GAME branding was to get people to test this without associating it with PES - suffice to say it didn't work. Pretty odd, since it was obviously PES, the Konami name was slapped all over it, and it could only ever be PES from the second you loaded the first menu

I guess i see an upside if 1) they legitimately get useful network test data out of this and 2) they're confident the real PES 2022 will blow memories of this out of the water. The truth, probably is somewhere in between

Not sure if it would be an achievement to recreate the PES of the Fox Engine in the Unreal engine. Like.. show us why.
lionel_messias

Re: Pro Evolution Soccer Series
June 27, 2021, 10:15:10 pm
With Konami setting expectations of the beta as it went live, telling people what to expect ect, yet people go into it expecting the full, finished demo, then thats on them and theyre idiots.

People are not idiots, PES 2022 is even mentioned in the T&Cs. It is simply a bizarre stunt to do, to test online services, REALLY?

Like anyone out there is going to say, "You know jeez, I'm really excited the online works on this rather strange abomination of a football title."
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

J-Mc-

Re: Pro Evolution Soccer Series
June 27, 2021, 10:15:51 pm
People are not idiots, PES 2022 is even mentioned in the T&Cs. It is simply a bizarre stunt to do, to test online services, REALLY?

Like anyone out there is going to say, "You know jeez, I'm really excited the online works on this rather strange abomination of a football title."

So by your logic, they shouldnt test the servers to make sure everything is working as it should be?
lionel_messias

Re: Pro Evolution Soccer Series
June 27, 2021, 10:30:36 pm
So by your logic, they shouldnt test the servers to make sure everything is working as it should be?

They could test them with pong, apparently or more sensibly, test them in a closed Beta, you could probably even find 1000 developers across Europe to do this.

To be honest I don't really care: Konami will show their new football game, the full sales show on July 21st. It will need to look bloody fantastic because the PS5 is awesome, especially the controller. If it doesn't I won't buy it and will simply get Fifa 22, with it's flaws I can still build up a Liverpool team and enjoy it.

Konami need the same core balanced gameplay from their best titles but also to move the genre forward a bit, can they have done this while moving to the Unreal Engine over the last 2-3 years. I guess we'll find out, only a footie game though.
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

WillG.LFC

Re: Pro Evolution Soccer Series
June 30, 2021, 07:49:07 am
They could test them with pong, apparently or more sensibly, test them in a closed Beta, you could probably even find 1000 developers across Europe to do this.

To be honest I don't really care: Konami will show their new football game, the full sales show on July 21st. It will need to look bloody fantastic because the PS5 is awesome, especially the controller. If it doesn't I won't buy it and will simply get Fifa 22, with it's flaws I can still build up a Liverpool team and enjoy it.

Konami need the same core balanced gameplay from their best titles but also to move the genre forward a bit, can they have done this while moving to the Unreal Engine over the last 2-3 years. I guess we'll find out, only a footie game though.
I was a Sony games tester for the ps2 at Wavertree tech Park and it was massively expensive to use testers, something like 50k a day if I remember correctly. These online betas make sense as they get the actual players to test it willingly for free. You should have seen the states of the games I tested back then :D
ToneLa

Re: Pro Evolution Soccer Series
July 1, 2021, 09:49:29 am
Meh, I'm a games tester for a living.

The PES test was something you can't easily replicate at work. Tons of users, some already knowing the game, with varying broadband connections - and are, in fact, the future userbase -  genuinely useful data, so can't be sly on that


Cannot fault the logic, although as a fan of PES there are plenteee of times I play this and think "does anybody test this? Do they listen to them or what?"
lionel_messias

Re: Pro Evolution Soccer Series
July 1, 2021, 04:29:46 pm
Meh, I'm a games tester for a living.

The PES test was something you can't easily replicate at work. Tons of users, some already knowing the game, with varying broadband connections - and are, in fact, the future userbase -  genuinely useful data, so can't be sly on that


Cannot fault the logic, although as a fan of PES there are plenteee of times I play this and think "does anybody test this? Do they listen to them or what?"

Interesting view point and yourself and the poster above obviously know what you are talking about. What did you make of this Beta, very very bizarrely the code seems to be some of sort of mobile version of the game, yet it is running on PS5 and the latest Xbox? Weird.


Also, think Konami are waiting for July 21st as Messi might make his contract decision by then, he's out of contract as of today obviously but if he give Barca a couple more years, presumably he's all over images and PES videos for the new game (in Barca colours)!
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

ToneLa

Re: Pro Evolution Soccer Series
July 1, 2021, 05:53:56 pm
Interesting view point and yourself and the poster above obviously know what you are talking about. What did you make of this Beta, very very bizarrely the code seems to be some of sort of mobile version of the game, yet it is running on PS5 and the latest Xbox? Weird.


Also, think Konami are waiting for July 21st as Messi might make his contract decision by then, he's out of contract as of today obviously but if he give Barca a couple more years, presumably he's all over images and PES videos for the new game (in Barca colours)!

Seemed watered down, or not representative. It would have to be Unreal though, in some way - otherwise they could just use the data from PES 2021.

Basically a tech demo. I understand why they didn't put PES on it.

But obviously loads of people know and PES 2022 needs to have solid marketing and actually BE solid and good to do better.

Not convinced this is worth it...  But as a net code test, yes, data like this is better than no data
WillG.LFC

Re: Pro Evolution Soccer Series
July 1, 2021, 11:44:18 pm
Joined the WAPES league, 11 v 11 fully manual games. Its bloody hard on manual like but seems a good community. Currently having some trials with Bavarian United and another French team so will see if I make the squad :D
naYoRHa2b

Re: Pro Evolution Soccer Series
July 2, 2021, 11:31:04 am
Meh, I'm a games tester for a living.


Then can you sort these day one patches out please mate!  ;D
Craig Mac

Re: Pro Evolution Soccer Series
July 5, 2021, 09:41:53 am
So this is supposedly going to be free to play. Interesting move but will no doubt be riddled with micro transactions
ToneLa

Re: Pro Evolution Soccer Series
July 5, 2021, 10:04:40 am
Then can you sort these day one patches out please mate!  ;D

Would love to... Pay me overtime before release and I'll sort anything  :D

So this is supposedly going to be free to play. Interesting move but will no doubt be riddled with micro transactions

No thank you.

If they aren't getting the money for every copy sold then microtransactions are the tempting way to get income. Noooo. And all those devs and tester working on it need paying. It ain't gonna be the footie version of GTAV Online and it's shark cards surely...  Can't see it being a good move
lionel_messias

Re: Pro Evolution Soccer Series
July 5, 2021, 12:52:03 pm
So this is supposedly going to be free to play. Interesting move but will no doubt be riddled with micro transactions

Yes I have heard this too, but they will charge extra for modes like Master League. And presumably you can still buy a disc version with all the modes.

I have also heard not exactly stellar optimism about the game itself. Short time to wait.
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

ToneLa

Re: Pro Evolution Soccer Series
July 5, 2021, 01:20:33 pm
They already have a free to play version though. It's a bit of a weird rumour.

Hopefully crossed wires. Or if you do pay extra for master league... as long as its polished and gets the same support as the traditional model versions.

Basically I don't want compromise. With the new UE4 engine it really could be the age of it flourishing... but if they don't overhaul some stuff for a new engine now, they never will
jackh

Re: Pro Evolution Soccer Series
July 5, 2021, 01:57:36 pm
They already have a free to play version though. It's a bit of a weird rumour.

Hopefully crossed wires. Or if you do pay extra for master league... as long as its polished and gets the same support as the traditional model versions.

Basically I don't want compromise. With the new UE4 engine it really could be the age of it flourishing... but if they don't overhaul some stuff for a new engine now, they never will

I've said all this before, but I think it stands true - on the PS4 (and equivalents) the series produced some decent games that helped balance their reputation after the shit-show that was the PS3 era; their PS2 glory days are a distant memory from 15-20 years ago.  They need to arrive on the PS5 (and equivalents) with a really impressive game or the series won't exist by the time this generation begins to wind down.

I've not read into the upcoming game much at all, but the snippets I've come across (here & elsewhere) don't seem encouraging...
lionel_messias

Re: Pro Evolution Soccer Series
July 5, 2021, 02:24:10 pm
They already have a free to play version though. It's a bit of a weird rumour.

Hopefully crossed wires. Or if you do pay extra for master league... as long as its polished and gets the same support as the traditional model versions.

Basically I don't want compromise. With the new UE4 engine it really could be the age of it flourishing... but if they don't overhaul some stuff for a new engine now, they never will

Heard it is more than a rumour, it is happening.
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

ToneLa

Re: Pro Evolution Soccer Series
July 5, 2021, 08:01:05 pm
Heard it is more than a rumour, it is happening.

Yeah, have finished work now and it's in even MORE news places now!

But they have had free to play before:

https://www.flickeringmyth.com/2020/12/konami-releases-free-to-play-pes-2021-lite-and-announces-efootball-league-is-now-open/

Meh. See what happens. I am QA, not for Konami  ;D I just, personally, would not feel comfortable knowing my wages come from free to play

And as a fan of the series I'd absolutely pay a flat fee to shore up access to Master League (which itself is highly flawed, but I mod the shit out of PES and it works great)

I'm likely to get it no matter what though. On the pitch, it is absolutely better than FIFA (and as Darren G said, it behooves them to keep the "Import custom kits" stuff easy peasy!)
Drinks Sangria

Re: Pro Evolution Soccer Series
Yesterday at 02:10:13 pm
Been playing the season update on Game Pass the last few days. Far more addictive than Fifa, the same old problems still beset the game though. It's so idiosyncratic in places it borders on amateur, but it has heaps of charm compared to the soulless Fifa.
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

ToneLa

Re: Pro Evolution Soccer Series
Today at 12:07:33 am
Fifa is locking PC users out of the next gen upgrades.

PES hopefully benefits from this. The unreal engine is amazing. I hope they get to a new level of fidelity
