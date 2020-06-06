Anyone who has the PC version the ultimate patch is dropping soon with all the major modders combining their work, it sounds amazing.



If this wasn't already the best football game around it will be after this.



<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/qir7S4VnUao&feature=emb_title" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/qir7S4VnUao&feature=emb_title</a>



You can get the game for under a tenner on Cd Keys, the euro 2020 DLC also dropped for free plus major rumour that pes2021 might just be an update due to convid 19.