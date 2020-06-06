« previous next »
Pro Evolution Soccer Series

kloppagetime

Re: Pro Evolution Soccer 2018 and 2019
June 6, 2020, 04:13:49 PM
Have to agree on the game with mods is ridiculous.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FkiSZHRqdA0
Macphisto80

Re: Pro Evolution Soccer 2018 and 2019
June 7, 2020, 04:51:08 AM
Quote from: Classycara on June  6, 2020, 06:55:54 AM
Just got 2020 for cheap on PS4 - did some brief research, and wondering if you know of any decent trustworthy option files to play LFC?
I use this one, with my own personally modded classic Liverpool kits.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0ZGv-k7BjCA&t=486s

https://sharemods.com/xbn91e3fr25m/PESFan.it_FO_2020_v6.zip.html
gray19lfc

Re: Pro Evolution Soccer 2018 and 2019
June 7, 2020, 12:00:03 PM
Anyway to get the Champions League into PS4, or can it only be done on PC?
Classycara

Re: Pro Evolution Soccer Series
June 8, 2020, 04:31:01 AM
Quote from: Macphisto80 on June  7, 2020, 04:51:08 AM
I use this one, with my own personally modded classic Liverpool kits.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0ZGv-k7BjCA&t=486s

https://sharemods.com/xbn91e3fr25m/PESFan.it_FO_2020_v6.zip.html

This has worked a treat, and managed to follow the instructions after not being able to sleep. Cheers mate!
Dynasty

Re: Pro Evolution Soccer Series
June 20, 2020, 11:24:28 PM
Anyone who has the PC version the ultimate patch is dropping soon with all the major modders combining their work, it sounds amazing.

If this wasn't already the best football game around it will be after this.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/qir7S4VnUao&amp;feature=emb_title" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/qir7S4VnUao&amp;feature=emb_title</a>

You can get the game for under a tenner on Cd Keys, the euro 2020 DLC also dropped for free plus major rumour that pes2021 might just be an update due to convid 19.
Darren G

Re: Pro Evolution Soccer Series
June 21, 2020, 03:12:23 AM
Quote from: gray19lfc on June  7, 2020, 12:00:03 PM
Anyway to get the Champions League into PS4, or can it only be done on PC?

 PC only.
aka_da_saus

Re: Pro Evolution Soccer Series
July 2, 2020, 02:59:05 PM
Played FIFA 20 last few nights for first time . Not doing it for me at all . Going buy PES to hell
J-Mc-

Re: Pro Evolution Soccer Series
Today at 07:16:18 AM
Saw something the other day that theyre not releasing PES 2021, instead theyre offering a paid update for PES 2020 so they can focus on PES 2022, rebuilding from the ground up for next gen.
