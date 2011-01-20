« previous next »
Author Topic: Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain  (Read 715707 times)

Re: Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
« Reply #5280 on: September 25, 2023, 12:15:57 am »
Re: Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
« Reply #5281 on: September 25, 2023, 06:50:49 am »
I am really pleased for him.
« Reply #5282 on: September 25, 2023, 08:34:28 pm »
Re: Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
« Reply #5283 on: September 25, 2023, 11:27:48 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on September 24, 2023, 09:53:52 pm
Scored the winner for Beşiktaş today with a great run and finish

https://twitter.com/TheAnfieldTalk/status/1706047948310688136?t=zjRyW5oNC7LtKHKfYS_qAw&s=19

Always be a red the ox. Top man. He gave us some great moments
Re: Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
« Reply #5284 on: October 25, 2023, 06:52:58 am »
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mSAIwyr9xgw

Oxlade-Chamberlain surprised by Liverpools conduct during his Reds exit, skip to 9 min 30 secs in
Re: Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
« Reply #5285 on: October 25, 2023, 08:33:18 am »
Get where he is coming from but surely its on the player himself (or his agent) to go seeking clarity there. It was obvious to absolutely everybody that he would not be getting a new deal, and while I can see his point, its a bit disappointing he feels that way when you consider the final year of his contract was just given to him by the club to make up for his time out injured.

Im sure hed have been talking to some clubs from January onwards as well, fully knowing his situation.
Re: Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
« Reply #5286 on: October 25, 2023, 09:00:58 pm »
Quote from: Spanish Al on October 25, 2023, 08:33:18 am
Get where he is coming from but surely its on the player himself (or his agent) to go seeking clarity there. It was obvious to absolutely everybody that he would not be getting a new deal, and while I can see his point, its a bit disappointing he feels that way when you consider the final year of his contract was just given to him by the club to make up for his time out injured.

Im sure hed have been talking to some clubs from January onwards as well, fully knowing his situation.
Precisely. When players are keeping their options open, theyre fond of saying stuff like my agent is dealing with that. They cant have it both ways and if he was in the dark, he should have perhaps asked his agent to find out what was going on.
Weve been more than fair with him.
Re: Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
« Reply #5287 on: October 26, 2023, 04:16:25 pm »
I'd have thought if I was in his shoes - having not performed to a consistent standard for several years*, including being unable to be good enough to command a spot on the bench at times, plus making no apparent effort to seek first team football on loan or for a fee (or mutually cancelling contract) - that I'd probably have used all that spare time to ask the manager and the club about my future rather than sit on his hands and then complain about it months later. Communication is two way - it's hard to have huge sympathy here.

*mostly not his fault, but had obviously clear spells where he looked extremely demotivated and played for himself when he came on - pot shots and dribbling down blind alleys instead of playing for the team

Imagine that for Klopp (or generally, for any managers) that you don't want to rock the boat by bringing up a negative to these diva players - in this case 'you know how you haven't asked for a contract and we haven't offered you one? well that means your contract end date will be your end date' - and instead just assume they are doing what they want (quietly seeing out their contract) without any awkward confrontation
Re: Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
« Reply #5288 on: October 26, 2023, 05:05:56 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on October 26, 2023, 04:16:25 pm
I'd have thought if I was in his shoes - having not performed to a consistent standard for several years*, including being unable to be good enough to command a spot on the bench at times, plus making no apparent effort to seek first team football on loan or for a fee (or mutually cancelling contract) - that I'd probably have used all that spare time to ask the manager and the club about my future rather than sit on his hands and then complain about it months later. Communication is two way - it's hard to have huge sympathy here.

*mostly not his fault, but had obviously clear spells where he looked extremely demotivated and played for himself when he came on - pot shots and dribbling down blind alleys instead of playing for the team

Imagine that for Klopp (or generally, for any managers) that you don't want to rock the boat by bringing up a negative to these diva players - in this case 'you know how you haven't asked for a contract and we haven't offered you one? well that means your contract end date will be your end date' - and instead just assume they are doing what they want (quietly seeing out their contract) without any awkward confrontation

yes, quite!

Klopp is about as open and fatherly a manager a player could get. So if even he's not rushing to communicate, maybe take the hint.

Why would he have needed it said anyway? Itd be mad if the club even considered for a second offering him a new contract. I guess it shows the arrogance of these players that hed have thought it a possibility.

And to be honest, the only contract he should have been speaking of in that interview, was the one the club gave him when he was injured. Imagine having a dig now, after what they did for him back then.
Re: Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
« Reply #5289 on: October 26, 2023, 06:15:58 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on October 26, 2023, 05:05:56 pm
And to be honest, the only contract he should have been speaking of in that interview, was the one the club gave him when he was injured. Imagine having a dig now, after what they did for him back then.
hadn't thought about that, but great point. he joins henderson here in being granted a very generous contract extension that was above what they'd merited based on their ability/availability*, and yet both ultimately have a lovely whinge about 'being shown appreciation' to an unquestioning sycophantic british footballing press

*I should be clear that AOC didn't use the media subversively to threaten the club and try to manipulate klopp and the fans like henderson did
Re: Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
« Reply #5290 on: October 28, 2023, 03:01:00 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on October 26, 2023, 05:05:56 pm
yes, quite!

Klopp is about as open and fatherly a manager a player could get. So if even he's not rushing to communicate, maybe take the hint.

Why would he have needed it said anyway? Itd be mad if the club even considered for a second offering him a new contract. I guess it shows the arrogance of these players that hed have thought it a possibility.

And to be honest, the only contract he should have been speaking of in that interview, was the one the club gave him when he was injured. Imagine having a dig now, after what they did for him back then.

To use the example of another crock, Phil Jones has been far classier about his predicament than Ox. Jones wasn't going to turn down the contract offered, but recognised that he didn't deserve it, saw it out without complaint, and was grateful for it.
Re: Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
« Reply #5291 on: Today at 01:09:28 am »
Quote from: Dim Glas on October 26, 2023, 05:05:56 pm
yes, quite!

Klopp is about as open and fatherly a manager a player could get. So if even he's not rushing to communicate, maybe take the hint.

Why would he have needed it said anyway? Itd be mad if the club even considered for a second offering him a new contract. I guess it shows the arrogance of these players that hed have thought it a possibility.

And to be honest, the only contract he should have been speaking of in that interview, was the one the club gave him when he was injured. Imagine having a dig now, after what they did for him back then.

I don't think the club were necessarily doing him a favour when they offered him a new contract - he was one of our best players in 2017/18 and although the injury was a bad one, the general consensus at the time was looking forward to him returning from it because of what he offered to the team. Having said that, I am a little bit disappointed with his comments, because he has his head screwed on and he must have known that his chances would be limited in those last couple of seasons.
