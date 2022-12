what you guys are describing is the performance expected of a footballer who is trying to play himself back into form and fitness after a horrendous run of injuries.



which is exactly what he is!



of course he didn't excel in the game. but he did a good job in the first half. in most of the second half Villa were superior to us in all areas of the pitch.



Which is why weve fucked up because for a player to get back into form after those injuries they need to play. A lot. Not League Cup and a few minutes off the bench in garbage time. The big injuries here happened to him years ago but weve just let him fester and do nothing pretty much for ages. Same is happening with Gomez. If we plan for them being here long term, even after a bad injury we need to loan them out for half a year or something because weve not done well. Not even a little bit.