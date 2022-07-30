« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 119 120 121 122 123 [124]   Go Down

Author Topic: Welcome to Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain  (Read 645899 times)

Offline paisley1977

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,285
  • Bob an ordinary man of extraordinary greatness.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
« Reply #4920 on: July 30, 2022, 12:59:18 pm »
Going to miss first half of the season that's why we are looking at the lad from Real Madrid  Federico Valverde😜
Logged
I've been here during the bad times,we finished second once.

Offline JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,105
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
« Reply #4921 on: July 30, 2022, 01:25:40 pm »
The injury is a shame for us and him as it stops him moving this window which wouldve almost certainly happened
It doesnt massively affect anything for us - I doubt theyre bringing another player in either way and AOC wasnt going to play any meaningful role so maybe he goes on loan second half of the season to get minutes
Logged

Offline Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,936
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
« Reply #4922 on: July 30, 2022, 03:42:18 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on July 30, 2022, 10:16:07 am
Feel sorry for him and the calls of sick note are shameful. In my day the sick notes were those who acquired a mysterious bad back every time any job involving heavy lifting cropped up. He had an injury that was by all accounts career ending but was able to return and play.

Whether or not that injury has contributed to his subsequent injuries is another matter but he certainly has been cursed with bad luck.

Yeah agreed.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,504
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
« Reply #4923 on: July 31, 2022, 01:02:10 am »
Quote from: El Lobo on July 30, 2022, 08:36:35 am
A serious hamstring injury :(
Can they string his ham with something stronger?... :(

Poor guy...
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline Xanderzone

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,114
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
« Reply #4924 on: Yesterday at 06:32:47 pm »
Back in training.

Find it totally surreal that I'm saying this but you could actually make a case for him to come into the team. Whatever else he is, he is a runner. And our midfield needs someone who can run.
Logged

Offline Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,346
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
« Reply #4925 on: Yesterday at 06:35:41 pm »
Quote from: Xanderzone on Yesterday at 06:32:47 pm
Back in training.

Find it totally surreal that I'm saying this but you could actually make a case for him to come into the team. Whatever else he is, he is a runner. And our midfield needs someone who can run.
Hes not been a runner since 2018. The handful of times hes played since then have shown that. Still has good technique and can strike a ball, but not even close to the answer to our issues.
Logged

Offline Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem!
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 85,261
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
« Reply #4926 on: Yesterday at 06:37:25 pm »


Just posting before the inevitable.
Logged

Offline stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,541
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
« Reply #4927 on: Yesterday at 06:57:13 pm »
Quote from: Xanderzone on Yesterday at 06:32:47 pm
Back in training.

Find it totally surreal that I'm saying this but you could actually make a case for him to come into the team. Whatever else he is, he is a runner. And our midfield needs someone who can run.

It's a shame that we have to think of an option of bringing an injured player back quickly but the sooner he gets back the better. He's not going to make a huge difference but it would be nice to have him available.
Logged
#JFT97

Offline SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,763
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
« Reply #4928 on: Yesterday at 07:06:42 pm »
Quote from: Xanderzone on Yesterday at 06:32:47 pm
Back in training.

Find it totally surreal that I'm saying this but you could actually make a case for him to come into the team. Whatever else he is, he is a runner. And our midfield needs someone who can run.

but the past few years it's the running part that's been a problem for him isn't it?
Logged

Offline El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,108
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
« Reply #4929 on: Yesterday at 07:09:01 pm »
Could surreally be a good option for giving Mo a rest considering his best form in recent years has been right wing (I know, I know, hell get injured again before then)
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Offline Asam

  • has a mankini
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,248
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
« Reply #4930 on: Yesterday at 07:13:38 pm »

Guy deserves to just get fit and enjoy his football again
Logged

Offline Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,422
  • JFT 97
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
« Reply #4931 on: Yesterday at 07:17:30 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 07:09:01 pm
Could surreally be a good option for giving Mo a rest considering his best form in recent years has been right wing (I know, I know, hell get injured again before then)

Agree with you.

One of the few natural options we have as a right sided attacker.
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,613
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
« Reply #4932 on: Yesterday at 07:17:37 pm »
We'll probably see a fair bit of him before the World Cup now with the games coming thick and fast.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,763
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
« Reply #4933 on: Yesterday at 07:19:03 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 07:17:37 pm
We'll probably see a fair bit of him before the World Cup now.
damnit.  Ox just read that and injured his eye!!
Logged

Offline Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,422
  • JFT 97
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
« Reply #4934 on: Yesterday at 07:19:24 pm »
I would sign him up on a pay as you play basis and rent his house out for Eurovision. We would make a fortune.
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Offline MPowerYNWA

  • No new LFC topics
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 400
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
« Reply #4935 on: Yesterday at 07:19:27 pm »
When Ox gets a run in the team he becomes quite effective - unfortunately the runs are few and far between due to consistent injuries.
Logged

Offline Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,346
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
« Reply #4936 on: Yesterday at 08:41:17 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 07:09:01 pm
Could surreally be a good option for giving Mo a rest considering his best form in recent years has been right wing (I know, I know, hell get injured again before then)
Really?

Hes always been ineffective on the right. All of his best performances have been in the middle.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,928
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
« Reply #4937 on: Yesterday at 08:42:26 pm »
Yeah his best performances have been in midfield. He is fit now but will he get picked?
Logged

Offline tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,537
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
« Reply #4938 on: Yesterday at 08:43:55 pm »
He'll do what he usually does - look very busy, get a couple of goals against the weaker sides, but flatter to deceive against the better ones.  Then get injured.

When he was flying and smashing in goals against City, he really looked the business but he's so far off that these days, really feel for him and hope he gets an injury-free run with whoever he's playing for next season.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,682
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
« Reply #4939 on: Yesterday at 08:44:13 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 07:19:24 pm
I would sign him up on a pay as you play basis and rent his house out for Eurovision. We would make a fortune.

Him and his girlfriend could treat the guests to a dance show - again.
Logged

Offline mrantarctica

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,853
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
« Reply #4940 on: Yesterday at 10:34:31 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 08:42:26 pm
Yeah his best performances have been in midfield. He is fit now but will he get picked?

I think this will be the litmus test. If he can't get picked in his favoured no.10 position now then he probably never well.

Personally, I don't think he's anywhere near good enough. He's a good lad, and well spoken and nothing personal, but I don't think he's up to it. Scores some eye catching goals though, and for his sake, I do hope that he can regather his fitness and get on the pitch again one last time for us, but for me his days at LFC are numbered. Aside from the obvious fitness issues, his fatal flaw is that he doesn't appear to improve on the weak areas of his game at all. There are better options out there.


« Last Edit: Yesterday at 10:36:05 pm by mrantarctica »
Logged

Offline harryc

  • ane ;)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,738
  • We All Live in a Red and a White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
« Reply #4941 on: Yesterday at 10:43:45 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Yesterday at 08:41:17 pm
Really?

Hes always been ineffective on the right. All of his best performances have been in the middle.

Agree with that he doesnt really produce much from out wide.
Logged

Offline Garnier

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,287
  • thought Brendan could tame Balotelli
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
« Reply #4942 on: Yesterday at 11:21:40 pm »
One of my favorite players but at this point i've learned my lesson - can't ever get your hopes up with him post knee injury.

Logged
"What sounds great if you don't know what it actually means?

- Friendly Fire
- Athlete's Foot
- Outstanding Debt

Offline Aldo1988

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 72
  • You Never See An Old Man Having A Twix
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
« Reply #4943 on: Today at 12:01:44 am »
Quote from: Garnier on Yesterday at 11:21:40 pm
One of my favorite players but at this point i've learned my lesson - can't ever get your hopes up with him post knee injury.

I still have a lot of time for the Ox, never let us down and didn't choose to be injured.  A lot of fans will give him shit for being injured and taking a wage, but I'm 100% sure he'd rather be playing and helping us out than being in the stand.  He was fit and ready to play at the tail end of last season, but never moaned about being played.  I'd deffo give him a pay-as-you-play contract.
Logged
"You know those presents he got, baby Jesus. Were they for Christmas or his birthday?"

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,928
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
« Reply #4944 on: Today at 12:22:13 am »
Quote from: Aldo1988 on Today at 12:01:44 am
I still have a lot of time for the Ox, never let us down and didn't choose to be injured.  A lot of fans will give him shit for being injured and taking a wage, but I'm 100% sure he'd rather be playing and helping us out than being in the stand.  He was fit and ready to play at the tail end of last season, but never moaned about being played.  I'd deffo give him a pay-as-you-play contract.

Nope. Absolutely no way (not that he would take that anyway).
Logged

Offline mrantarctica

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,853
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
« Reply #4945 on: Today at 12:59:18 am »
Quote from: Aldo1988 on Today at 12:01:44 am
I still have a lot of time for the Ox, never let us down and didn't choose to be injured.  A lot of fans will give him shit for being injured and taking a wage, but I'm 100% sure he'd rather be playing and helping us out than being in the stand.  He was fit and ready to play at the tail end of last season, but never moaned about being played.  I'd deffo give him a pay-as-you-play contract.

Pretty much you are saying that you want to keep him around because he doesn't moan, doesn't choose to be injured and along the lines of having a good attitude. I think our players need a bit more than that to stay at the club. I think that is a pre-requisite to even be in consideration at a club like LFC, but it's not enough on its own. We've had long enough to see if there's anything more than that to the player and in the case of Ox, I think that's a pretty conclusive no. He's a limited player. Was a better player before his injuries, but even then not a world class player. I don't see a single position, where he is either first choice or 2nd choice for us in that position. In some instances, he isn't even third choice unless there are injuries.

Unless he has improved markedly since his performances last season, I don't see his return to fitness as particularly circumstance changing for us.  He's not going to take a pay-as-you-play contract when he still potentially could go to a smaller PL club, or perhaps another league e.g., Italy, Spain, Turkey, US etc. 
« Last Edit: Today at 01:00:57 am by mrantarctica »
Logged

Offline Aldo1988

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 72
  • You Never See An Old Man Having A Twix
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
« Reply #4946 on: Today at 01:09:34 am »
Quote from: Aldo1988 on Today at 12:01:44 am
I still have a lot of time for the Ox, never let us down and didn't choose to be injured.  A lot of fans will give him shit for being injured and taking a wage, but I'm 100% sure he'd rather be playing and helping us out than being in the stand.  He was fit and ready to play at the tail end of last season, but never moaned about being played.  I'd deffo give him a pay-as-you-play contract.
Quote from: mrantarctica on Today at 12:59:18 am
Pretty much you are saying that you want to keep him around because he doesn't moan, doesn't choose to be injured and along the lines of having a good attitude. I think our players need a bit more than that to stay at the club. I think that is a pre-requisite to even be in consideration at a club like LFC, but it's not enough on its own. We've had long enough to see if there's anything more than that to the player and in the case of Ox, I think that's a pretty conclusive no. He's a limited player. Was a better player before his injuries, but even then not a world class player. I don't see a single position, where he is either first choice or 2nd choice for us in that position. In some instances, he isn't even third choice unless there are injuries.

Unless he has improved markedly since his performances last season, I don't see his return to fitness as particularly circumstance changing for us.  He's not going to take a pay-as-you-play contract when he still potentially could go to a smaller PL club, or perhaps another league e.g., Italy, Spain, Turkey, US etc.

Pay-as-you-play, no game time on wages.  He's rich enough to make the choice to play for us or sign for someone else.  Like I said, I'd like him around as he's a very good player when fit, I'd like him to make some kind of Lazarus comeback, but maybe I want to give our current players a chance?!
Logged
"You know those presents he got, baby Jesus. Were they for Christmas or his birthday?"

Offline mrantarctica

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,853
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
« Reply #4947 on: Today at 01:26:30 am »
Quote from: Aldo1988 on Today at 01:09:34 am
Pay-as-you-play, no game time on wages.  He's rich enough to make the choice to play for us or sign for someone else.  Like I said, I'd like him around as he's a very good player when fit, I'd like him to make some kind of Lazarus comeback, but maybe I want to give our current players a chance?!

Probably being a bit too generous, but fair enough. He was fully fit for a good period last season, and got ample opportunities in the first bit of the season and wasn't that good at all. In fact, 2 of the games we lost last season he started at CM and was really quite poor if I recall correctly (West Ham and Leicester). Worth watching those games back.
Logged

Offline Judge Red

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 345
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
« Reply #4948 on: Today at 02:34:44 am »
Quote from: mrantarctica on Today at 12:59:18 am
Pretty much you are saying that you want to keep him around because he doesn't moan, doesn't choose to be injured and along the lines of having a good attitude. I think our players need a bit more than that to stay at the club. I think that is a pre-requisite to even be in consideration at a club like LFC, but it's not enough on its own. We've had long enough to see if there's anything more than that to the player and in the case of Ox, I think that's a pretty conclusive no. He's a limited player. Was a better player before his injuries, but even then not a world class player. I don't see a single position, where he is either first choice or 2nd choice for us in that position. In some instances, he isn't even third choice unless there are injuries.

Unless he has improved markedly since his performances last season, I don't see his return to fitness as particularly circumstance changing for us.  He's not going to take a pay-as-you-play contract when he still potentially could go to a smaller PL club, or perhaps another league e.g., Italy, Spain, Turkey, US etc.

Its a pipe dream to think you need world class players in every position. Problem is the same can be said about the Oxs fitness. Someone who isnt made of glass would be a step in the right direction despite the lad being a top person by all accounts. I bet we could make a decent squad out of what if players through out our history and hed probably be injured for them.
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,763
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
« Reply #4949 on: Today at 02:47:09 am »
Quote from: Judge Red on Today at 02:34:44 am
Its a pipe dream to think you need world class players in every position.

Shanks had something pithy to say about that.
Logged

Offline mrantarctica

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,853
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
« Reply #4950 on: Today at 04:18:58 am »
Quote from: Judge Red on Today at 02:34:44 am
Its a pipe dream to think you need world class players in every position. Problem is the same can be said about the Oxs fitness. Someone who isnt made of glass would be a step in the right direction despite the lad being a top person by all accounts. I bet we could make a decent squad out of what if players through out our history and hed probably be injured for them.

Haha he probably would be too, unlucky bugger.

My comment about being world class was to emphasise the point that Ox isn't a good enough player to take gambles on. For instance, I think if I offered a peak Suarez or peak Gerrard to sign for LFC even if he had Ox's injury record right now, most players would make that deal because it's still worth having such a difference maker for even half the season. Not sure that Ox's is so good that its great business to pay him his wages for him to be available for only 50% of the season because the output in that 50% isn't actually that good either.

I definitely don't mean that we need world class in every position otherwise they are out.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 119 120 121 122 123 [124]   Go Up
« previous next »
 