I still have a lot of time for the Ox, never let us down and didn't choose to be injured. A lot of fans will give him shit for being injured and taking a wage, but I'm 100% sure he'd rather be playing and helping us out than being in the stand. He was fit and ready to play at the tail end of last season, but never moaned about being played. I'd deffo give him a pay-as-you-play contract.



Pretty much you are saying that you want to keep him around because he doesn't moan, doesn't choose to be injured and along the lines of having a good attitude. I think our players need a bit more than that to stay at the club. I think that is a pre-requisite to even be in consideration at a club like LFC, but it's not enough on its own. We've had long enough to see if there's anything more than that to the player and in the case of Ox, I think that's a pretty conclusive no. He's a limited player. Was a better player before his injuries, but even then not a world class player. I don't see a single position, where he is either first choice or 2nd choice for us in that position. In some instances, he isn't even third choice unless there are injuries.Unless he has improved markedly since his performances last season, I don't see his return to fitness as particularly circumstance changing for us. He's not going to take a pay-as-you-play contract when he still potentially could go to a smaller PL club, or perhaps another league e.g., Italy, Spain, Turkey, US etc.