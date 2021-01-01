« previous next »
Welcome to Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
Reply #4880 on: Yesterday at 08:26:39 pm
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 06:48:05 pm
It's the attitude that's filtered through different parts of our lives.

Ah it doesn't work properly, throw it away and get me a new one.

But it's not perfect, can I change it.

Christ almighty he's a human being not a fucking robot and he was given a contract extension due to an horrific injury that gave him the security of knowing he had a job at the end of his recovery.

He's not some sicknote from work that's always skiving off because he can't be arsed.  Proper fucking Tory behaviour that, saying players should be turfed out the club when they struggle to get regular playing time.

He has a contract, he has every fucking right to stay exactly where he is if that's his choice!!

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
Reply #4881 on: Yesterday at 08:59:14 pm
Quote from: No666 on Yesterday at 08:26:39 pm
Debs in full flow is glorious...
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
Reply #4882 on: Yesterday at 09:39:53 pm
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 06:48:05 pm
Great post.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
Reply #4883 on: Yesterday at 09:41:11 pm
Debs in full flow is glorious...
It's a Yorkshire thing.  ;)
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
Reply #4884 on: Yesterday at 11:36:23 pm
Is right, Debs
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
Reply #4885 on: Yesterday at 11:47:56 pm
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 06:48:05 pm
Preach, Debs! 🙌🏻
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
Reply #4886 on: Today at 12:10:31 am
Spot on Debs!
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
Reply #4887 on: Today at 12:11:50 am
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 01:15:26 pm
seems like the club needs a new policy about abandoning players who have the fucking temerity to get badly  injured.

Should do what Shanks did and completely ignore the malingerers until they are fit again. That will teach them.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
Reply #4888 on: Today at 12:28:13 am
Quote from: jepovic on Yesterday at 05:35:18 pm
We did extend with him 3 years ago, otherwise he would have left now.
But otherwise, we have little choice.
Not everything Klopp touches turns to gold.

Apart from the fact that before his big injury, he was fucking brilliant for us,  not to mention he loved banging them in against City.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
Reply #4889 on: Today at 12:52:39 am
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 06:48:05 pm
Word. Debs. Spot an as usual.  8)
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
Reply #4890 on: Today at 12:58:17 am
His injury record was pretty poor when we bought him. We took a punt, and it hasn't worked out. The bit I don't get is blaming the player. By all accounts, he is a model pro.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
Reply #4891 on: Today at 08:24:07 am
Quote from: jepovic on Yesterday at 05:35:18 pm
We did extend with him 3 years ago, otherwise he would have left now.
But otherwise, we have little choice.
Not everything Klopp touches turns to gold.

Its incredible to me that we have had a pretty much unprecedented run of success with signings, and the very few who arent huge successes are greeted with absolute vitriol rather than a shrug. We have the same with Naby.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
Reply #4892 on: Today at 11:33:24 am
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 06:48:05 pm
Spot on, Debs.  :wellin
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
Reply #4893 on: Today at 01:32:02 pm
Really bad news that injury because whatever our plan for him was is effected now.

If we were waiting for a bid to sell him, it might not come now.

If we were planning to use him as a squad player for the last year of him deal, that's harmed too because it takes a long time for him to find form after injuries.

Story of his whole career sadly. Feel for the lad. It's a big shame because I do like him a lot as a player.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
Reply #4894 on: Today at 01:49:24 pm
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 12:58:17 am
His injury record was pretty poor when we bought him. We took a punt, and it hasn't worked out. The bit I don't get is blaming the player. By all accounts, he is a model pro.

Agree.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
Reply #4895 on: Today at 02:21:18 pm
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 12:58:17 am
His injury record was pretty poor when we bought him. We took a punt, and it hasn't worked out. The bit I don't get is blaming the player. By all accounts, he is a model pro.

How has it worked out?

Hasnt he helped us with the following so far. He was brought for 35m.

Premier League: 201920[3]
EFL Cup: 202122[122]
UEFA Champions League: 201819,[123] runner-up: 202122[124]
UEFA Super Cup: 2019[125]
FIFA Club World Cup: 2019[126]

Football isnt just about being on the pitch these days. Off the pitch AOC is a dream to have around by all accounts.

Injuries are not his fault and a team like Liverpool will always look to improve.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
Reply #4896 on: Today at 03:15:04 pm
We've got enough cover in midfield to not rely on him.

Can't rely on a player that is by all accounts constantly injured, and then comes back starts a mini run and then gets injured again.

Aquilani mark 2.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
Reply #4897 on: Today at 03:17:50 pm
Quote from: Fordy on Today at 02:21:18 pm
How has it worked out?

Hasnt he helped us with the following so far. He was brought for 35m.

Premier League: 201920[3]
EFL Cup: 202122[122]
UEFA Champions League: 201819,[123] runner-up: 202122[124]
UEFA Super Cup: 2019[125]
FIFA Club World Cup: 2019[126]

Football isnt just about being on the pitch these days. Off the pitch AOC is a dream to have around by all accounts.

Injuries are not his fault and a team like Liverpool will always look to improve.

Thats a bit like saying Massimo Taibi was a big success because United won the league the only season he was there.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
Reply #4898 on: Today at 03:22:41 pm
Quote from: Xanderzone on Today at 01:32:02 pm
Really bad news that injury because whatever our plan for him was is effected now.
Heh heh one of the rare occasions when misspelling a word really does matter, diametrically altering the intended meaning.

(But I know what you meant :) )
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
Reply #4899 on: Today at 03:38:43 pm
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 03:22:41 pm
Heh heh one of the rare occasions when misspelling a word really does matter, diametrically altering the intended meaning.

(But I know what you meant :) )
Ha! Conjures images of a shotgun at the back of the knacker's yard.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
Reply #4900 on: Today at 04:03:16 pm
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 03:15:04 pm
We've got enough cover in midfield to not rely on him.

Can't rely on a player that is by all accounts constantly injured, and then comes back starts a mini run and then gets injured again.

Aquilani mark 2.

can see that last season when he was fit and available but wasn't selected.

but there have been a few outgoings namely origi, taki and ever present mane. Ox might just be needed to fill in the game time from those left if and when he is available.

The positive thing that he has is he is pretty versatile in his positioning and could sneak in midfield as well as forward spots. The 5 subs rule really might benefit the squad depth we have. He could start the game and maybe get subbed later on when knackered for fresher pair of legs. Or play the supersub role when needed.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
Reply #4901 on: Today at 06:06:28 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 03:17:50 pm
Thats a bit like saying Massimo Taibi was a big success because United won the league the only season he was there.

No, its not at all.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
Reply #4902 on: Today at 08:48:24 pm
Quote from: Fordy on Today at 06:06:28 pm
No, its not at all.
yep.  Klopp goes out of his way to acknowledge the important role that the "fringe" players will always play in keeping the starters on their toes.

if the fringe guys were phoning it in during sessions, for example, it'd be much harder for the starters to remain sharp and then switch on for competitive games.

takes a village, kind of thing.
