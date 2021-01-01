Before the World Cup it's something like a game every 3 - 4 days. Given Thiago, Henderson and Milner are the wrong side of 30, I personally think it would be daft to let him go, unless one of the 'kids' is ready to step up.



It's interesting that everyone is focused on the age of our midfield and worrying about intensity of games.I took a look at City and Chelsea's midfield options for next season and their current ages. Both as a collective and as the 1st choice 5 options.Manchester CityDe Bruyne 31Gundogan 31Rodri 26Bernardo Silva 27Philips 26Foden 22Palmer 20Overall average age = 26.1 yearsTop 5 options average age = 28.2 yearsChelseaJorginho 30Kovacivic 28Kante 31Mount 23Gallagher 22RLC 26Barkley 28Overall average age = 26.9 yearsTop 5 options average age = 26.8 yearsLiverpoolHenderson 32Thiago 31Fabinho 28Keita 27Jones 21Milner 36Elliott 19AOC 28Overall average age = 27.8 yearsTop 5 options average age = 27.8 yearsWe have the oldest average age for our midfield group. But we have the biggest depth in terms of numbers. If you look at the primary 5 choices (and this is a guess for who that would be) then our average age for midfield is similar to City's.So I suppose my question is why will Thiago and Henderson's legs be run off this season but Kante's and De Bruyne/Gundogan's won't? Is there any more reliance on Henderson and Thiago than De Bruyne and Gundogan as a pair.I think we are a Milner switch for a younger midfielder away from having a very similar age profile in midfield to City. That's the literally the switch City have just done with Phillips for Fernandinho.