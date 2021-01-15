she's probably earning off the back of each post, it may not be something you want to see but there will be millions of Little Mix fans who want to know every inch of her life.If you don't like it then ignore it
BTW if you don't like my opinions on this, ignore them.
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.
narcissistic twat.
Ah, so it's a thing, would never imagine it to be a thing. Just finding it strange to publicise and promote something so personal, but everything is normalised for sharing these days, from funerals to giving birth - so I guess it's just me. Two of them seem like a good, well balanced couple - I wish them all the best.
We want pictures of first time holding hands. Pictures of their first kiss. Pictures of first time... well, you get the idea.People these days are losing the magic of moments in order to catch them in photography. Seems like it's more important to keep the memory i photography, and losing the real magical one in your head. I find it a strange and not very beneficial compromise.
Same goes for people's pictures they choose to publicise!
Careful or I will post a link to this on a little mix forum, set the stans on you
Not arsed about his engagement photos, if they are happy then good for them I do however feel he should be moved on this season. Is not good or reliable enough for a team competing for the league title unfortunately
Page created in 0.019 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.55]