Welcome to Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
Reply #4800 on: Yesterday at 06:40:10 pm
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Yesterday at 06:36:48 pm
she's probably earning off the back of each post, it may not be something you want to see but there will be millions of Little Mix fans who want to know every inch of her life.

If you don't like it then ignore it
sigh ....

for the record, the post you guys are responding to wasn't about her (whoever the fuck she is beyond being Ox's partner) but a comment on people in general posting trivia about their lives 24/7.

jesus.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
Reply #4801 on: Yesterday at 06:41:23 pm
BTW if you don't like my opinions on this, ignore them.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
Reply #4802 on: Yesterday at 06:41:56 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 06:41:23 pm
BTW if you don't like my opinions on this, ignore them.
👍
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
Reply #4803 on: Yesterday at 07:03:51 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 06:41:23 pm
BTW if you don't like my opinions on this, ignore them.

Same goes for people's pictures they choose to publicise! :P
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
Reply #4804 on: Yesterday at 07:22:53 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 06:38:26 pm
narcissistic twat.

:)

Careful or I will post a link to this on a little mix forum,set the stans on you  ;D
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
Reply #4805 on: Yesterday at 07:33:12 pm
Quote from: Zlen on Yesterday at 09:15:49 am
Ah, so it's a thing, would never imagine it to be a thing. Just finding it strange to publicise and promote something so personal, but everything is normalised for sharing these days, from funerals to giving birth - so I guess it's just me. Two of them seem like a good, well balanced couple - I wish them all the best.

We want pictures of first time holding hands. Pictures of their first kiss. Pictures of first time... well, you get the idea.

People these days are losing the magic of moments in order to catch them in photography. Seems like it's more important to keep the memory in photography, and losing the real magical one in your head. I find it a strange and not very beneficial compromise.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
Reply #4806 on: Yesterday at 07:36:25 pm
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on Yesterday at 07:33:12 pm
We want pictures of first time holding hands. Pictures of their first kiss. Pictures of first time... well, you get the idea.

People these days are losing the magic of moments in order to catch them in photography. Seems like it's more important to keep the memory i photography, and losing the real magical one in your head. I find it a strange and not very beneficial compromise.

I don't think she knew the camera was there.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
Reply #4807 on: Yesterday at 09:07:34 pm
Quote from: DangerScouse on Yesterday at 07:03:51 pm
Same goes for people's pictures they choose to publicise! :P
I was ignoring it! 

until someone made a general comment about society's ... whatever ....  :)
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
Reply #4808 on: Yesterday at 09:08:13 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 07:22:53 pm
Careful or I will post a link to this on a little mix forum, set the stans on you  ;D
no! no! please ... not the .... who???
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
Reply #4809 on: Yesterday at 10:34:22 pm
Not arsed about his engagement photos, if they are happy then good for them

I do however feel he should be moved on this season. Is not good or reliable enough for a team competing for the league title unfortunately
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
Reply #4810 on: Today at 01:21:55 am
Quote from: bird_lfc on Yesterday at 10:34:22 pm
Not arsed about his engagement photos, if they are happy then good for them

I do however feel he should be moved on this season. Is not good or reliable enough for a team competing for the league title unfortunately



I thought they were already wed.Turns out they had a child out of wedlock.

The shame.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
Reply #4811 on: Today at 01:50:24 am
Just wait till the young Oxlade-Chamberlain-Edwards comes through into the squad (men's or women's, no idea what the sprog is). They'll be tearing their hair out in the kit department
