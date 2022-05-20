« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 115 116 117 118 119 [120]   Go Down

Author Topic: Welcome to Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain  (Read 618771 times)

Offline Silverbird

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 405
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
« Reply #4760 on: May 20, 2022, 09:20:45 am »
Maybe I am in the minority but I don't feel like it's the effects of the ACL injury holding him back. He still has the burst required to beat players, he can whip in a mean cross and he has a cracking shot. He just hasn't played well when called upon - as some have pointed out, he seems to be trying too hard and nothing is coming off for him. The inconsistency and inability to make a difference when playing are what has limited him in my opinion, and they don't appear injury-related to me. The way in which our play has evolved may also have blunted his obvious strengths, eg, dribbling and running at defenders. He is a versatile player who is good at several things, but we have specialists who are just better at everything Ox can do.

I like him, and would be sad to see him leave, and I hope that when he looks back he won't regret leaving Arsenal for us. I think he has still done better at Liverpool than he would have staying at Arsenal.
Logged

Offline El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,874
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
« Reply #4761 on: May 20, 2022, 09:26:04 am »
Quote from: mrantarctica on May 20, 2022, 09:12:13 am
He's still had some fine moments even after all his injuries. Unfortunately he's struggled for consistency. Too many of his performances this season haven't been good. He's been wasteful in possession and he doesn't quite get the ball back enough or do enough initiating the press up the pitch. He's also been played infrequently, perhaps out of position and generally in cup teams with other players who are a bit cold as well. It's telling that JK things he's in tremendous shape and yet he doesn't get on the pitch.

That being said, he's conducted himself really professionally and I'm sure a valued member of the squad, even if he doesn't play. His career isn't over, there are other clubs to play for and make his mark on the game. Sometimes, just moving to a club where there's slightly less competition and playing less frequently can be the difference. Look at Lallana. He's played more games in 2 seasons at Brighton than he achieved in 3 seasons here. I sometimes wonder whether he could even go to a club like Roma as Abraham has done. I think he'd tear it up there in an AM role.

He'll leave with a really good legacy, whilst still also being a 'what if' sort of player. He played a big role in us getting to Kiev (which is where it all really started), he scored some important goals when we won the league and he's played his part in every competition this season. And like you say he's conducted himself well, never moaned or complained.
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Offline macmanamanaman

  • S art Arse.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,847
  • Robbie Returns!
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
« Reply #4762 on: May 20, 2022, 10:30:39 am »
I agree that it is not a physical problem with him this season. Maybe trying too hard to force it in attack, thereby failing and to boot, leaving defensive gaps, which would make Klopp not trust him at this key part of the season? Was telling that he could not even get a minute against saints, even ahead of Elliot and Jones.
Logged
"A Football team is like a Piano: You need 8 people to carry it and 3 to play the damn thing" - Shankly

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,623
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
« Reply #4763 on: June 18, 2022, 09:31:23 pm »
Ox getting a hammy soon is my bet. Congrats!  ;D

Logged

Online Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,968
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
« Reply #4764 on: June 18, 2022, 09:41:18 pm »
Quote from: Samie on June 18, 2022, 09:31:23 pm
Ox getting a hammy soon is my bet. Congrats!  ;D



He could've at least put a clean shirt on first.
Logged

Offline mercurial

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,183
  • Lost my mind, let me know if you spot it
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
« Reply #4765 on: June 18, 2022, 09:44:02 pm »
Going down on a knee with ACL. He should have cleared this with the physios first.
Logged
Kenny: "We play the way we want to play. We play to the style that suits us, no disrespect to other clubs but we don't focus on anybody else"

Offline BOBSCOUSE

  • Awestruck admirer of the families, YNWA
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,955
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
« Reply #4766 on: June 18, 2022, 10:09:19 pm »
Wants to sign another contract obviously.  Shame it's only likely to be a pre-nuptial as his days here look numbered.  Smashing player on his day but his day doesn't happen often enough.
Logged
JFT96
Here comes retribution motherfuckers!

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,725
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
« Reply #4767 on: June 18, 2022, 10:20:29 pm »
Well he's had one knee go down, so why not go down on the other knee? ;)

Stoked for them both :thumbup
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Offline KloppCorn

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 19
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
« Reply #4768 on: Yesterday at 06:52:59 am »
Quote from: Samie on June 18, 2022, 09:31:23 pm
Ox getting a hammy soon is my bet. Congrats!  ;D


congrats. What a lad our ox. Very likeable
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,005
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
« Reply #4769 on: Yesterday at 09:16:02 am »
Really made up for him that his personal life is going great, always seems like a good guy when heard him speak, liked him as a player at Arsenal and he was turning into a huge player for us until the injury.
Logged
Scouse not English

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 96,894
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
« Reply #4770 on: Yesterday at 10:22:27 am »
Nice one Ox. Agree with Rob, always comes across as a nice bloke.
Logged

Offline Gaz123456

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,188
  • 2005 - The best and worst year of my life
    • Elite Financial Planning Consultants
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
« Reply #4771 on: Yesterday at 10:26:05 am »
Quote from: mercurial on June 18, 2022, 09:44:02 pm
Going down on a knee with ACL. He should have cleared this with the physios first.
................ and the club psychologist  ;D

Congrats to Ox and Perrie.
Logged

Offline Bread

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,764
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
« Reply #4772 on: Yesterday at 10:56:50 pm »
Starting to sound like we might be keeping Ox on for another season, if social media is to be believed.

Had him to be a nailed-on departure this summer, but would absolutely adore an Ox redemption arc next season.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,623
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
« Reply #4773 on: Yesterday at 10:58:16 pm »
Man playing for his new wife and kid we may be getting the best of Ox.  ;D
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,770
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
« Reply #4774 on: Yesterday at 11:31:42 pm »
Quote from: Bread on Yesterday at 10:56:50 pm
Starting to sound like we might be keeping Ox on for another season, if social media is to be believed.

Had him to be a nailed-on departure this summer, but would absolutely adore an Ox redemption arc next season.

Good. If we are not signing a midfielder then there is absolutely no need to reduce our options in that area.
Logged

Offline rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,289
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
« Reply #4775 on: Today at 02:21:42 am »
Quote from: Samie on June 18, 2022, 09:31:23 pm
Ox getting a hammy soon is my bet. Congrats!  ;D



Never heard it called that before
Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Offline Zlen

  • Suspicious of systems. But getting lots.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,600
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
« Reply #4776 on: Today at 07:12:39 am »
Sorry, Im living under a rock. Are people these days walking around with a photographer in case something important happens? Or are they re-staging events to later share on social media? Cant decide which option is more cringy.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 115 116 117 118 119 [120]   Go Up
« previous next »
 