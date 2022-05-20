Maybe I am in the minority but I don't feel like it's the effects of the ACL injury holding him back. He still has the burst required to beat players, he can whip in a mean cross and he has a cracking shot. He just hasn't played well when called upon - as some have pointed out, he seems to be trying too hard and nothing is coming off for him. The inconsistency and inability to make a difference when playing are what has limited him in my opinion, and they don't appear injury-related to me. The way in which our play has evolved may also have blunted his obvious strengths, eg, dribbling and running at defenders. He is a versatile player who is good at several things, but we have specialists who are just better at everything Ox can do.



I like him, and would be sad to see him leave, and I hope that when he looks back he won't regret leaving Arsenal for us. I think he has still done better at Liverpool than he would have staying at Arsenal.