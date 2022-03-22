« previous next »
Welcome to Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
March 22, 2022, 10:09:29 am
Quote from: El Lobo on March 21, 2022, 11:22:35 am
It doesn't depend on what he wants at all, thats not how contracts work Fordy. It depends on what we want and what he wants, and I suspect we've already decided that what we want is for him to carry on his career elsewhere and see what sort of money we can get for him in the summer. He can't just go 'I've decided I want you to offer me a new three year contract' and then it just happens.

In terms of being great in the dressing room and homegrown....so was Lallana. Its all pretty irrelevant if he isn't at the required level when he gets on the pitch, which more and more he isn't. Plus we're at the stage where this summer is likely to be the one where we can get the highest transfer fee for him, which probably wouldn't be an insignificant amount.

Sorry didn't Lallana leave on a free?

Of course its up to the player. He is the one under contract and doesn't have to leave no matter what offers come in for him. Klopp seems happy with him being a squad player and its up to him if he is happy with that also.

People have to remember it is looking very likely 5 subs will be coming into the PL next season so he will get more game time in matches.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
March 22, 2022, 10:21:50 am
Quote from: Fordy on March 22, 2022, 10:09:29 am
Sorry didn't Lallana leave on a free?

Of course its up to the player. He is the one under contract and doesn't have to leave no matter what offers come in for him. Klopp seems happy with him being a squad player and its up to him if he is happy with that also.

People have to remember it is looking very likely 5 subs will be coming into the PL next season so he will get more game time in matches.

Yes?

Sorry Fordy maybe you got confused, because someone said they couldn't see a world where he's offered a new contract and you replied 'it depends on what he wants'. It seems pretty clear that what you meant was that 'it depends on what Ox wants as to whether he's offered a new contract'. If thats not what you meant.....maybe try expressing yourself a little more clearly? :) It doesn't 'depend what he wants'. It depends if there's a world where we feel like we'd like to extend his contract and we can then have a discussion....and then it depends what he wants. At the moment that seems unlikely.

In his last two seasons here Lallana missed 55 games through injuries. Ox has barely missed any. Its a big difference Fordy, Lallana wasn't getting games and didn't get offered a new contract because he was literally unavailable so much of the time. Ox isn't getting games because when he does he's not done particularly well. If your point is that he might run his contract down and leave on a free, well sure but not sure anyones arguing that he couldn't do that? It'd just seem a bit daft considering he'll probably feel he can still contribute at a good level and wouldn't want to waste another year of his career.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
March 22, 2022, 10:24:25 am
Quote from: Fordy on March 22, 2022, 10:09:29 am
Sorry didn't Lallana leave on a free?

Of course its up to the player. He is the one under contract and doesn't have to leave no matter what offers come in for him. Klopp seems happy with him being a squad player and its up to him if he is happy with that also.

People have to remember it is looking very likely 5 subs will be coming into the PL next season so he will get more game time in matches.

Is coming on as a sub more enough for him anyway? He was fuming to only get an hour the other day. It spoke volumes that Elliott started the season ahead of him in midfield after coming back from a loan.

I'm surprised he's actually made 17 starts this season though and 29 appearances. That could be 20 and 40 by the end of the season. That's got to be worth more than starting more regularly at a Southampton.

However, those minutes have been inflated by Elliott's long term injury, Jones's injury hit season, Thiago in and out a lot, going the distance in the domestic cups, not replacing Gini and losing Mane/Salah/Keita to AFCON.

« Last Edit: March 22, 2022, 10:28:42 am by Fromola »
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
March 22, 2022, 10:26:34 am
Quote from: Fordy on March 22, 2022, 10:09:29 am
Sorry didn't Lallana leave on a free?

Of course its up to the player. He is the one under contract and doesn't have to leave no matter what offers come in for him. Klopp seems happy with him being a squad player and its up to him if he is happy with that also.

People have to remember it is looking very likely 5 subs will be coming into the PL next season so he will get more game time in matches.
Hang on a minute.
You responded to my post with it's up to the player. The comment I made was that I can't see a world where he's offered a new contract. New contract being the key phrase.

It's not up to him whether he's offered a new contract. It's up to the club.

If one is offered then I fully agree that it's then up to him whether he accepts it or not, but as I said I think we are a long way off offering him one and as we've seen, we are not averse to letting mid range signings go on a free at the end of their contracts.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
March 22, 2022, 11:11:43 am
Quote from: macmanamanaman on March 22, 2022, 10:01:44 am
I think he should just focus on becoming a right sided John Arne Riise....

He's better than a right sided JAR already.

The peak left sided JAR would struggle to get game time in this Liverpool team
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
March 22, 2022, 11:18:24 am
Quote from: Fromola on March 22, 2022, 10:08:16 am
The likes of Ox, Keita, Minamino and Origi we would have been very open to offers last summer but there was little to no interest, albeit in a bad market.

Ox will either do a Lallana and leave after his last year and go back down south, or he'll go out on loan next season or leave for a nominal fee. He's 29 in the summer, I don't see a club giving him 3-4 year deal on anything like his current salary. Any fee we'd get would be offset by having to make up the salary difference.

It's clear he wants to play regularly though which he's not going to do here again. Last season after Christmas we were crippled with injuries in midfield but Ox still wasn't playing much (same earlier this season).

True on last season's injury crisis but I suspect Klopp would do that period a little differently now. Keita wasn't getting games either and we could have really done with the control Keita has exerted when he's played this season. 
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
March 22, 2022, 12:03:36 pm
Quote from: Sharado on March 22, 2022, 09:34:52 am
Genuinely can't remember - but was he playing in the front 3 in all of those games? Wonder if that's where his future lies, whether it's here or elsewhere.

He was in this season's games.

I think he was in midfield mostly in 2019/20.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
March 22, 2022, 02:59:13 pm
I think Ox best position is one of the wide forward roles he did well on the right whilst Salah was away in AFCON.

Ox looks "average" at times here and its imo a mixture of his injuries and our team is full of quality so he cant stand out.

Put him at a mid/lower level team he'd look much much better.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
March 22, 2022, 04:10:02 pm
Quote from: Legs on March 22, 2022, 02:59:13 pm
I think Ox best position is one of the wide forward roles he did well on the right whilst Salah was away in AFCON.

Ox looks "average" at times here and its imo a mixture of his injuries and our team is full of quality so he cant stand out.

Put him at a mid/lower level team he'd look much much better.

He doesnt have the pace for a wide forward role though, or the dribbling creativity.

Ox best role imo is an AM, where he gets freedom and into spaces to drive forward. Put him in the box or outside the box for shots. Thats Ox best position, a position we do not play. Thus he is shoehorned into an 8 or RW which he does worse than others, thus doesnt get playing time.

Weve moved past him and he should move on to further his career. Hes 3rd choice in all positions for us to be honest.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
March 22, 2022, 04:31:03 pm
You can't not like the Ox and before his injury was on fire, but since his injury he's been nowhere near that level.

Actually think he had his best game for a while against Forest, for me he's behind a lot of players now I'm sorry to say.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
March 22, 2022, 04:55:24 pm
Quote from: redwillow on March 21, 2022, 10:51:37 am
Klopp wont be bothered by his body langauge when being subbed off as he's said before he understands players being frustrated by being subbed, but that combined with his sulking at the League Cup final trophy celebrations really irks me.

We have an incredible squad of players who are making history and could achieve the greatest accomplishment in club football - there is no place for toxic energy
Unlike here, where it's epidemic
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
March 22, 2022, 04:57:37 pm
Quote from: Ghost Town on March 22, 2022, 04:55:24 pm
Unlike here, where it's epidemic

You do realize the internet in general is a toxic place because of anonymity. Literally any forum/discussion/website you go to will have toxic people in the community.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
March 22, 2022, 06:03:44 pm
Quote from: redwillow on March 21, 2022, 10:51:37 am
Klopp wont be bothered by his body langauge when being subbed off as he's said before he understands players being frustrated by being subbed, but that combined with his sulking at the League Cup final trophy celebrations really irks me.

We have an incredible squad of players who are making history and could achieve the greatest accomplishment in club football - there is no place for toxic energy

Ox seems a good character but you can see his desperation to play and annoyance if he doesn't. It's probably helped him get more minutes but is also why he's more likely to leave in the summer. His petulance on Sunday reminded me of Robbie Keane here. Playing shit and then throwing a titty lip when subbed. It's up to you to keep the shirt with performances.

He might well be annoyed but he's played more games this season than his performances have warranted. As I said before a combination of numerous midfield injuries (and Firmino), Keita/Mane and Salah going to AFCON and not replacing Wijnaldum has given him much more game time than he'd have had otherwise and he's not made the shirt his own the way Elliott did at the start of the season before his injury or Jota has since signing (and now Diaz). He doesn't offer enough.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
May 11, 2022, 05:03:58 am
Feels like ages since we've even seen Ox on the bench? Is he unfit, has he burned his bridges... any news at all? I suppose with Diaz on board there is no place for him in the wide forward positions. With Fab almost certainly out until the CL final if not next season, and with Naby picking up a knock, we may soon have an answer.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
May 11, 2022, 05:11:00 am
Quote from: GreatEx on May 11, 2022, 05:03:58 am
Feels like ages since we've even seen Ox on the bench? Is he unfit, has he burned his bridges... any news at all? I suppose with Diaz on board there is no place for him in the wide forward positions. With Fab almost certainly out until the CL final if not next season, and with Naby picking up a knock, we may soon have an answer.

Pretty simple

Hes not good enough for the two positions he is capable of playing

RW he is never going to play ahead of Jota, Mane, Salah, Diaz

CM he is never going to play ahead of Keita, Hendo, Thiago, Jones and even seems Elliot offers just as much as Ox does plus hes young so there is upside

I like Ox but he is limited, his best position to be honest is probably as a 10 which we dont play, hes not good enough to play the 9 for us

Would not be shocked to see a Leicester or Southampton come for him in the summer. Or even a promoted team
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
May 11, 2022, 12:21:32 pm
Quote from: GreatEx on May 11, 2022, 05:03:58 am
Feels like ages since we've even seen Ox on the bench? Is he unfit, has he burned his bridges... any news at all? I suppose with Diaz on board there is no place for him in the wide forward positions. With Fab almost certainly out until the CL final if not next season, and with Naby picking up a knock, we may soon have an answer.

He was on the bench in Villareal if I recall. Just not an option to come in especially since Diaz came in (as you note).
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
May 17, 2022, 09:37:27 pm
Has he played his las minute for us? Thought he would get some mins today at least with the team being tired and all.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
May 17, 2022, 10:10:40 pm
Quote from: LFCEmpire on May 17, 2022, 09:37:27 pm
Has he played his las minute for us? Thought he would get some mins today at least with the team being tired and all.

I mean hes gone if we can sell him, %100.

A 19 and 21 yr old are ahead of him, its clear as day hes not happy when you see him on the bench. Probably played a reason in Klopp also not selecting him, if his mental isnt good because resigned to leaving then not sure why would play someone who might not be as committed as someone else
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
May 17, 2022, 10:11:46 pm
Hes got a goal in him but sadly hes not great on the ball these days and hes never been brilliant off it.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
Yesterday at 06:32:08 pm
Quote from: CanuckYNWA on May 17, 2022, 10:10:40 pm
I mean hes gone if we can sell him, %100.

A 19 and 21 yr old are ahead of him, its clear as day hes not happy when you see him on the bench. Probably played a reason in Klopp also not selecting him, if his mental isnt good because resigned to leaving then not sure why would play someone who might not be as committed as someone else

If Liverpool were to extend his contract then I think he would gladly take it. But I dont think we would.

We were desperate for experience last night but Klopp would rather go with Elliot and Iones. Not even a sub appearance for him.

Ominous signs indeed.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
Yesterday at 06:59:37 pm
Quote from: RedForeverTT on Yesterday at 06:32:08 pm
If Liverpool were to extend his contract then I think he would gladly take it. But I dont think we would.

We were desperate for experience last night but Klopp would rather go with Elliot and Iones. Not even a sub appearance for him.

Ominous signs indeed.

he may have been in line for a sub appearance - but the injury to gomez forced our hand with an early sub and then at 2-1 to see the game out - you aren't bringing in Ox with 101-12 mins to go.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
Yesterday at 07:33:51 pm
Quote from: CanuckYNWA on May 17, 2022, 10:10:40 pm

Probably played a reason in Klopp also not selecting him, if his mental isnt good because resigned to leaving then not sure why would play someone who might not be as committed as someone else

Lets not go down this road.

Nobody, apart from those at a Kirkby, know how AOC is around training and the dressing room. You cant read a lot into his expression on the bench and correlate that with a potential lack of commitment.

I dont think it looks good for AOC at this moment. Particularly with 1 year left on his contract. But theres a lot of factors thatll determine whether he leaves this summer. There needs to be willing buyers. We equally need to be willing sellers. Theres been a few resurrection stories for Liverpool players careers under Klopp. I think Klopp is willing to start fresh, with a blank page each pre-season so I would not say its a formality that AOC leaves this summer. It does seem probable though at this point. 
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
Yesterday at 07:46:20 pm
At this point, it looks like Ox will be leaving in the summer. Tchouameni and Carvalho coming in, Keita being offered a new deal, Jones and Elliott getting more playing time, Milner staying for another season. There will be no playing time for him. Being 28 and English, we should still get a decent amount for him ...
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
Today at 06:22:43 am
Would be a good addition to a team that plays with AM's or a 10. I just don't see him fitting into our style. He's doesn't quite have the right mix of abilities to fit in the CM roles, in the front 3 roles or at full-back. Thus, he'll always be a bit of a utility player. For a team that plays with AM's though, he's still a very good acquisition. Plenty of experience and quality, but just don't expect him to do what JK wants from his CMs and forwards.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
Today at 07:26:14 am
I think the only way AOC stays is if hes willing to change his preferred position to right back and then act as back up to Trent.

If he was then you could see him do a job there even though hed hate it but it would give more playing time for the lad.

However I cant see it and as such unless something absolutely unexpected happens then I dont see him staying. Its a shame as its yet another example of those injuries on his knee basically thwarting something really special. Hes been great for his time here though and he did score some absolute bangers.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
Today at 08:15:30 am
We're about to sign a backup right back so you have to think he'll be offski pop.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
Today at 08:19:20 am
Quote from: CanuckYNWA on May 17, 2022, 10:10:40 pm
I mean hes gone if we can sell him, %100.

A 19 and 21 yr old are ahead of him, its clear as day hes not happy when you see him on the bench. Probably played a reason in Klopp also not selecting him, if his mental isnt good because resigned to leaving then not sure why would play someone who might not be as committed as someone else

In reality when everyone is fit he's not going to get a look in. Elliott and Jones played the other day and Ox got the bulk of his minutes when both were injured as well as others like Thiago and Keita.

Carvalho is another one who will probably push ahead next season (and hopefully we get Tchouameni). It's time he got his move. Hopefully with more winners medals and a parade to enjoy.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
Today at 08:19:26 am
Feel so bad for him...in 2018 he was on fire... He looked like a future captain before that injury :(

hope he can get back asap to his best.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
Today at 08:27:02 am
I'm not saying Ox won't be sold as that is very likely but players have come back from a worse position than he finds himself in now. Keita was hauled off at half vs Real Madrid and wasn't seen again for the rest of the season and a season later he has fought his way back into the first team.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
Today at 10:30:37 am
Quote from: PIPA23 on Today at 08:19:26 am
Feel so bad for him...in 2018 he was on fire... He looked like a future captain before that injury :(


 ???
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
Today at 10:45:07 am
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 08:27:02 am
I'm not saying Ox won't be sold as that is very likely but players have come back from a worse position than he finds himself in now. Keita was hauled off at half vs Real Madrid and wasn't seen again for the rest of the season and a season later he has fought his way back into the first team.

I'm not sure. Naby was still very clearly in the first team reckoning at that point, as bad as that moment was. Ox is very clearly a long, long way down the pecking order and his contract is expiring
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
Today at 11:01:13 am
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 10:45:07 am
I'm not sure. Naby was still very clearly in the first team reckoning at that point, as bad as that moment was. Ox is very clearly a long, long way down the pecking order and his contract is expiring
Yep, dropped to the very bottom of the list in midfield; previously he's also been an option in Salah's position (even if he doesn't particularly enjoy it), but the rejigging of the forward options with Diaz limited that - and when we had to make wholesale changes, Minamino got the nod. I've always wanted him to succeed, but at this point there's no benefit in him competing for minutes with younger, better players.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
Today at 12:12:48 pm
I just think he's perma-crocked since that Roma game.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
Today at 12:18:24 pm
Quote from: BER on Today at 12:12:48 pm
I just think he's perma-crocked since that Roma game.
Having suffered an ACL rupture myself - It is definitely a life changing  injury and little wonder that many players never come back quite the same. All the more testament to the way Van Dijk has returned this season. With OX though I do feel he's really gonna struggle to recover to the level he was before the inury and he was present in a large number of the games in the first part of the season when we dropped points - He may be better trying to re-build and re-start at another club having fallen so down the precking order.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
Today at 01:11:09 pm
Quote from: BER on Today at 12:12:48 pm
I just think he's perma-crocked since that Roma game.

He had a terrible injury record at Arsenal though and a history of knee trouble. That was always the concern when we signed him rather than his ability.

Difference with the ACL is it affected his quality when he came back. He wasn't the same player of that first season here.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
Today at 01:16:03 pm
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 08:27:02 am
I'm not saying Ox won't be sold as that is very likely but players have come back from a worse position than he finds himself in now. Keita was hauled off at half vs Real Madrid and wasn't seen again for the rest of the season and a season later he has fought his way back into the first team.

Doesn't feel like that, to be fair to the Ox. Feels like something has changed and Klopp doesn't make any room for him. Sadly for the guy injuries have taken their toll. Naby is that bit younger and dynamic, for a Klopp midfield berth.

Will wish AOC all the best as he surely must look for pastures new where he can play some regular football; seems a decent fella too.
