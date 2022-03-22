Feels like ages since we've even seen Ox on the bench? Is he unfit, has he burned his bridges... any news at all? I suppose with Diaz on board there is no place for him in the wide forward positions. With Fab almost certainly out until the CL final if not next season, and with Naby picking up a knock, we may soon have an answer.
Pretty simple
Hes not good enough for the two positions he is capable of playing
RW he is never going to play ahead of Jota, Mane, Salah, Diaz
CM he is never going to play ahead of Keita, Hendo, Thiago, Jones and even seems Elliot offers just as much as Ox does plus hes young so there is upside
I like Ox but he is limited, his best position to be honest is probably as a 10 which we dont play, hes not good enough to play the 9 for us
Would not be shocked to see a Leicester or Southampton come for him in the summer. Or even a promoted team