« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 104 105 106 107 108 [109]   Go Down

Author Topic: Welcome to Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain  (Read 539734 times)

Offline rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,718
  • Vær modig. Tag risici. Der er kun én værdig.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
« Reply #4320 on: Yesterday at 09:56:41 am »
Quote from: Sharado on Yesterday at 09:43:11 am
Spot on. I think the Norwich game [assuming he starts there] is probably just what he needs as he needs to slow the fuck down, mentally speaking. It's like the ball is a bomb and he's doing everything with it in a rush.
Hes fighting for his Anfield career and he knows it. Otherwise its a step or two down after us, and he has his old mate Wilshere as the cautionary tale.
Logged
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Offline Sharado

  • SAVAGE
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,882
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
« Reply #4321 on: Yesterday at 10:00:53 am »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Yesterday at 09:56:41 am
Hes fighting for his Anfield career and he knows it. Otherwise its a step or two down after us, and he has his old mate Wilshere as the cautionary tale.

I was thinking of Wilshere when writing the previous post actually. I think in 19/20 he had a patch that really suggested he could recapture some of his best form before he got injured in the world club cup - last season though I can barely remember him getting near the team. But in fairness, last season doesn't really exist as a concept for me - Ali's goal aside - so maybe Ox took that view too.
Logged
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on March  7, 2019, 02:16:00 pm
No heavy-metal football. Uninspiring team selections. Playing like a team closer to relegation worries

Offline Gods_Left_Boot

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,211
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
« Reply #4322 on: Yesterday at 10:03:00 am »
Quote from: 6BigCups on September 15, 2021, 07:56:42 pm
Ill never forget Leicester away in the cup. I was at the game and it was genuinely one of the worst performances Ive ever seen from a professional footballer in the flesh.

Truth be told Ive never been able to move on from that.

Yeah, that famous league cup match when we played Ward in goal and Jon fucking Flanagan. Unforgivable, indeed.
Logged
September 12, 2012:Truth today, justice tomorrow.

Oliver Kay ‏@OliverKayTimes
Those who've campaigned for the truth on Hillsborough were once a suppressed minority. Now the minority are those left clinging to the lies.

My idea was to build Liverpool into a bastion of invincibility. Napoleon had that idea. He wanted to conquer the bloody world.

Online fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,103
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
« Reply #4323 on: Yesterday at 10:11:39 am »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Yesterday at 09:56:41 am
Hes fighting for his Anfield career and he knows it. Otherwise its a step or two down after us, and he has his old mate Wilshere as the cautionary tale.

I'm not sure Wilshere is the best example, thats pretty extreme. But yeah he's definitely playing for his future, if its not been decided already. He's got two years left on his contract and I imagine it'd take a mega turnaround for him to get a new one.

But...its the start of the season. I just dont get the criticism of certain players considering where we are, and particularly considering we've gone with pretty much the same team so far bar a couple of changes here and there. He did absolutely nothing last season, no chance to get into any sort of rhythm. This season he's getting more minutes so hopefully that leads to better form shortly. He's always struck me as one of those who take a little while to get up to speed, as opposed to someone like Matip who can be injured for 3 months and then just drop back into the defence and play like Baresi.
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Offline rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,718
  • Vær modig. Tag risici. Der er kun én værdig.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
« Reply #4324 on: Yesterday at 10:22:27 am »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Yesterday at 10:11:39 am
I'm not sure Wilshere is the best example, thats pretty extreme.
I said it was a cautionary tale, a mate of his that has had a spectacular fall from grace after injuries (and a bit of unprofessionalism) and is now without a club at 29. A reminder of how fleeting and fickle the world of elite professional football can be.
Logged
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Offline dutchkop

  • has an issue with his phlemish phalange (bunch of jackals, leave him alone).
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 722
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
« Reply #4325 on: Yesterday at 10:35:34 am »
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Yesterday at 09:50:39 am
I'll admit, his last 2 cameos have frustrated me a bit but it looks like he's trying too hard.
Almost like he knows he's been out injured and is desperate to play his part and show his worth so he forces it. But he forces it at times when the team just need him to keep hold of it.

I think in that group of players, the pressure that individuals must put themselves under to feel as though they've contributed and are worth a place in the squad must be huge.

Hopefully a full game v Norwich will help.

I think he needs a few games in an AM role to see what he can do. The League cup game is a great opportunity and hopefully he continues to get minutes from the subs bench to show what he can do. Challenging getting into the Liverpool Midfield at the moment and I think apart from teh Fab 4 everyone else will struggle to get into the front 3 position with less than 15 mins of a game.

He has to be patient and hope  he can take his chances when he  gets them
Logged

Offline carling

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,147
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
« Reply #4326 on: Yesterday at 11:10:14 am »
Quote from: Knight on September 15, 2021, 10:02:43 pm
I dont know whats happened to him but hes nowhere close to the player he was before his injury. Its such a shame because he was getting better and better in that first season before injury.

Knee injuries seem to have much better recovery than years ago, but still seems plenty who never come back the same.

Ox's explosiveness was a huge part of his game, so I guess not surprising.  Fingers crossed still though.
Logged

Offline Suareznumber7

  • Gullible. Lost in the modern world, thinks all tweets are true.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,268
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
« Reply #4327 on: Yesterday at 01:56:20 pm »
Seemed to try and do too much every time he got the ball.  Hopefully he can settle down and let the game come to him.  He can be a very valuable player for us if he get's back to close to what he was pre-injury. 
Logged

Online PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,967
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
« Reply #4328 on: Today at 10:32:54 am »
He's been in a cycle with us, of coming back from injury. Looking off the pace for a few games. And then being a top addition to the squad. And then getting injured. Hopefully he can be the player we know's in there.

And who was it he stuck up for in an interview? Non native English speaker that was getting a rough ride from the press.  Quality man, never mind player.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline BigCDump

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 320
  • Let's Klopp Til' We Drop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
« Reply #4329 on: Today at 11:02:47 am »
Quote from: carling on Yesterday at 11:10:14 am
Knee injuries seem to have much better recovery than years ago, but still seems plenty who never come back the same.

Ox's explosiveness was a huge part of his game, so I guess not surprising.  Fingers crossed still though.

His loss of explosiveness was my main concern too but that was eased when watching him in preseason. I think it's more his over ambition to want to produce every second he has the ball. That's natural when you're only getting 10 odd minutes a game.

If Ox can remain fit, same with our other injury prone stars I suppose, then he will be key in our chase for the double or even treble. He will calm down eventually and show his worth, mainly goals from outside the box!
Logged
Nineteen Six. Believe it now, baby!

Online So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,744
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
« Reply #4330 on: Today at 11:17:02 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 10:32:54 am
He's been in a cycle with us, of coming back from injury. Looking off the pace for a few games. And then being a top addition to the squad. And then getting injured. Hopefully he can be the player we know's in there.

And who was it he stuck up for in an interview? Non native English speaker that was getting a rough ride from the press.  Quality man, never mind player.

Come on, do tell.

Who was it he stuck up for?
Logged

Online fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,103
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
« Reply #4331 on: Today at 11:18:15 am »
He who shan't be named....with a bad back
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Online PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,967
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
« Reply #4332 on: Today at 11:42:03 am »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 11:18:15 am
He who shan't be named....with a bad back
Was it? Thought it was a younger player.
My memory is appalling though. I may have mixed ox up with someone else. But felt sure he did something like this.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.
Pages: 1 ... 104 105 106 107 108 [109]   Go Up
« previous next »
 