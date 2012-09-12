Hes fighting for his Anfield career and he knows it. Otherwise its a step or two down after us, and he has his old mate Wilshere as the cautionary tale.



I'm not sure Wilshere is the best example, thats pretty extreme. But yeah he's definitely playing for his future, if its not been decided already. He's got two years left on his contract and I imagine it'd take a mega turnaround for him to get a new one.But...its the start of the season. I just dont get the criticism of certain players considering where we are, and particularly considering we've gone with pretty much the same team so far bar a couple of changes here and there. He did absolutely nothing last season, no chance to get into any sort of rhythm. This season he's getting more minutes so hopefully that leads to better form shortly. He's always struck me as one of those who take a little while to get up to speed, as opposed to someone like Matip who can be injured for 3 months and then just drop back into the defence and play like Baresi.