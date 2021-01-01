Please
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Liverpool FC Forum
»
Topic:
Welcome to Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
Author
Topic: Welcome to Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (Read 527297 times)
Ocean Red
RAWK Supporter
Kopite
Posts: 558
What doesn't kill you, makes you...stranger!!!
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
«
Reply #4240 on:
Yesterday
at 11:30:24 pm »
Outstanding performance from Chamberlain tonight. Hopefully he can stay fit for the new season.
Boaty McBoatface
Custom Title McCustomtitleface
Kopite
Posts: 781
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
«
Reply #4241 on:
Yesterday
at 11:35:50 pm »
This Ox is the one that gives Guardiola nightmares.
johnj147
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 1,562
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
«
Reply #4242 on:
Yesterday
at 11:50:31 pm »
Buzzing..
newterp
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 15,913
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
«
Reply #4243 on:
Today
at 12:05:17 am »
He's got that burst back....
afc turkish
How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 9,728
This looks like a nice spot...
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
«
Reply #4244 on:
Today
at 03:34:52 am »
Quote from: newterp on
Today
at 12:05:17 am
He's got that burst back....
Really showed that today, several sequences where he made Osasuna players look as if they were standing still...
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Liverpool FC Forum
»
Topic:
Welcome to Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
