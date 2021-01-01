« previous next »
Yesterday at 11:30:24 pm
Outstanding performance from Chamberlain tonight. Hopefully he can stay fit for the new season.
Yesterday at 11:35:50 pm
This Ox is the one that gives Guardiola nightmares.
Yesterday at 11:50:31 pm
Buzzing..
Today at 12:05:17 am
He's got that burst back....
Today at 03:34:52 am
Quote from: newterp on Today at 12:05:17 am
He's got that burst back....

Really showed that today, several sequences where he made Osasuna players look as if they were standing still...
