Author Topic: Welcome to Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain  (Read 520497 times)

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
« Reply #4200 on: June 15, 2021, 11:33:36 am »
Was watching a few of his old goals, you've gotta feel for him. He's been let down by his body. If he stays with us, I hope he can get back to his best.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
« Reply #4201 on: June 15, 2021, 12:05:20 pm »
Quote from: KirkVanHouten on June 15, 2021, 11:33:36 am
Was watching a few of his old goals, you've gotta feel for him. He's been let down by his body. If he stays with us, I hope he can get back to his best.

Yup. *If* he can get fit - and more importantly stay fit - he'll be a massive addition to the squad. Would love to see him get the minutes his talent deserves.

Sadly, looking at the last few years you have to assume it just won't be the case. Real shame as he has shown signs of being a top class midfielder for us. Would be handy to have again with Gini gone!
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
« Reply #4202 on: June 15, 2021, 01:40:52 pm »
Quote from: s_andrews89 on June 15, 2021, 12:05:20 pm
Yup. *If* he can get fit - and more importantly stay fit - he'll be a massive addition to the squad. Would love to see him get the minutes his talent deserves.

Sadly, looking at the last few years you have to assume it just won't be the case. Real shame as he has shown signs of being a top class midfielder for us. Would be handy to have again with Gini gone!

If both him and Keita could stay fit, we wouldn't even need a Gini replacement right now. Shame how both of them are let down so much by their body and can't be relied upon.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
« Reply #4203 on: July 17, 2021, 11:21:54 pm »
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has impressed Liverpool coaches in training when operating further up the pitch, and will be considered for the number 10 and wide forward roles next season. [liverpool echo]
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
« Reply #4204 on: July 18, 2021, 12:18:55 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on July 17, 2021, 11:21:54 pm
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has impressed Liverpool coaches in training when operating further up the pitch, and will be considered for the number 10 and wide forward roles next season. [liverpool echo]

The wide forward roles is not a surprise, we've done that with him in the past, but I don't think he excels there at all. I think he's best centrally, and I could see the ''10'' role working for him.


Just hope he can stay clear of injuries, he had a rough start last year, being out for 3 or 4 months to start the season.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
« Reply #4205 on: July 18, 2021, 12:20:04 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on July 17, 2021, 11:21:54 pm
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has impressed Liverpool coaches in training when operating further up the pitch, and will be considered for the number 10 and wide forward roles next season. [liverpool echo]

Pep Lijnders commented on him in the most recent diary entry:

 "I also have to highlight that Ox has scored some absolute worldies in training in these last few days – and you absolutely love to see it".
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
« Reply #4206 on: July 18, 2021, 09:57:11 am »
Even the official LFC Twitter account has alluded to him playing the Bobby Firmino role this season. I'd look forward to seeing how he does there if so, I think he may have played there once or twice last season off the bench, and looked fairly promising.

Was he playing in that position when he scored that corker against Burnley?
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
« Reply #4207 on: July 18, 2021, 10:34:52 am »
How can you all see a false nine or 10 role working for him? The weakest part of his game is with his back to goal
You could convert him to being an out and out forward for sure but hed be terrible as a link man that drops off hes more suited to being Trents under study than Firminos (playing the same role as Bobby i mean)
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
« Reply #4208 on: July 18, 2021, 04:16:08 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on July 18, 2021, 10:34:52 am
How can you all see a false nine or 10 role working for him? The weakest part of his game is with his back to goal
You could convert him to being an out and out forward for sure but hed be terrible as a link man that drops off hes more suited to being Trents under study than Firminos (playing the same role as Bobby i mean)

To be honest, a 4-3-3 with a false No.9 and a 4-4-2 diamond with a No.10 are a bit different ...
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
« Reply #4209 on: July 18, 2021, 04:34:22 pm »
Personally we him in a 4312 as the 1
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
« Reply #4210 on: July 18, 2021, 04:55:47 pm »
Personally cannot see past the goal AoC scored in the champions league against City, to me that was one of the defining moments of Jurgens reign so far, complete and utter pandemonium AND belief that it could and would be done. For that reason Id always thought the big transfer fee and struggles with injury were justified in a way, that hed been a good signing regardless.  Reading Pep Ljinders talking about him come to realize Id written off AoC a bit, even despite his lovely goal at the end of this season. Hope he can stay on the pitch this year as hes always seemed a lovely fella
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
« Reply #4211 on: July 18, 2021, 06:58:59 pm »
Quote from: rocco on July 18, 2021, 04:34:22 pm
Personally we him in a 4312 as the 1

Well, that is pretty much the No.10 in a 4-4-2 diamond, so we are thinking about the same idea ...
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
« Reply #4212 on: July 18, 2021, 07:02:27 pm »
I think he'd be pretty quality as a false 9. He has that Wenger DNA which is perfect for a Bobby (or replacement) understudy. I think Jota is much better when he does those horizontal runs from wide areas.

He's always had a good understanding with Mo too.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
« Reply #4213 on: July 18, 2021, 07:03:54 pm »
Dunno. I'm in the "blind mice" camp, I just don't see AOC's contribution much beyond last year's level. Moreover, that was a season when we had ton's of injuries and he couldn't get a sniff... Pity that he was a great player before his injury against Roma...
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
« Reply #4214 on: July 18, 2021, 10:15:29 pm »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on July 18, 2021, 07:02:27 pm
I think he'd be pretty quality as a false 9. He has that Wenger DNA which is perfect for a Bobby (or replacement) understudy. I think Jota is much better when he does those horizontal runs from wide areas.

He's always had a good understanding with Mo too.
He has neither the first touch, aerial ability or quality with his back to goal to play much of a part in the Firmino role. He excels with space to move into, hes better deeper as an 8.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
« Reply #4215 on: July 18, 2021, 10:19:09 pm »
Think its all part of the transfer game. Dont need anyone because we have all these options. Very unlikely that Oxlade-Chamberlain will ever play in the Firmino role.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
« Reply #4216 on: July 19, 2021, 03:37:58 am »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on July 18, 2021, 07:02:27 pm
I think he'd be pretty quality as a false 9. He has that Wenger DNA which is perfect for a Bobby (or replacement) understudy. I think Jota is much better when he does those horizontal runs from wide areas.

He's always had a good understanding with Mo too.

I don't think he has quite the right skill set to be able to deputise for Firmino as such. He was an explosive player - plenty of pace, power and dribbling ability with the ability to find a good pass or finish chances either in the box or from distance. Unfortunately, injuries have robbed him of a lot of those qualities along with probably confidence that comes from playing consistently. If he was to play in the front 3 at all, I'd say he'd fill in on the right which is where he seemed to be played when at Arsenal.

It hasn't helped that we also have 4 world class players up front and our midfield needs perhaps players who have a better tactical understanding than he does. That being said, I think he and Naby are very much the contenders for that third midfield spot alongside Hendo and Fabinho. At the moment, I'd say Thiago is the incumbent, and Curtis is the young prospect, but if Ox and Naby can stay in shape and take their chances, then it gives the manager plenty to think about.

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
« Reply #4217 on: Yesterday at 07:30:12 pm »
Klopp on Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain playing as a false 9:

"You could see in the first few minutes, thats an option [him playing as a No.9], definitely. We will see how that goes on."
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
« Reply #4218 on: Yesterday at 09:07:01 pm »
He looks much better suited to the number 9 role than Salah's or Mane's from the wing. His first touch is as good (or sometimes as bad) as Firmino's. But he has that raster blaster shot that will scare the feck out of defensive formations.

I'm all for it. Where we lose Firmino's deft flicks we gain in speed of the front three as a unit.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
« Reply #4219 on: Yesterday at 09:33:08 pm »
I think it's more likely that he's sold than he gets real minutes as a 9.  Reminds me of all those Lallana pieces about him being our new 6 when really we just wanted to move him on.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
« Reply #4220 on: Yesterday at 09:36:56 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 09:33:08 pm
I think it's more likely that he's sold than he gets real minutes as a 9.  Reminds me of all those Lallana pieces about him being our new 6 when really we just wanted to move him on.

That's a good point actually. Could be we're fed up with his injuries like Adam's. And the best way to get £30m+ is to sell him as a remodeled brand. As much as I would like to keep him you know he's going to break down within half a season or sooner.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
« Reply #4221 on: Yesterday at 09:42:12 pm »
Despite his injury issues he's a versatile player who can play in several positions and is home grown, he only leaves if he asks to leave I reckon.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
« Reply #4222 on: Yesterday at 10:31:18 pm »
Quote from: BigCDump on Yesterday at 09:36:56 pm
That's a good point actually. Could be we're fed up with his injuries like Adam's. And the best way to get £30m+ is to sell him as a remodeled brand. As much as I would like to keep him you know he's going to break down within half a season or sooner.
Klopp hasnt thought lets remodel Ox as a #9 in pre season to get him sold ;D
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
« Reply #4223 on: Yesterday at 10:35:04 pm »
I read in the recent article about him on the official site that he's not been injured since November. That's a pretty good run for him and a full pre-season will do him the world of good. Having that base of fitness will make him less likely to break down when he does get minutes in the new season.

I don't expect him to start much but he'll be a good backup option in a few positions. Anything more is a bonus.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
« Reply #4224 on: Yesterday at 10:44:18 pm »
Itd be really odd to sell him given his versatility and his goalscoring ability unless we was actively looking to move or we received a brilliant offer.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
« Reply #4225 on: Today at 01:46:16 am »
Quote from: BigCDump on Yesterday at 09:36:56 pm
That's a good point actually. Could be we're fed up with his injuries like Adam's. And the best way to get £30m+ is to sell him as a remodeled brand. As much as I would like to keep him you know he's going to break down within half a season or sooner.
Was it a good point? Because it really didn't seem like a good point
