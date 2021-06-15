« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 101 102 103 104 105 [106]   Go Down

Author Topic: Welcome to Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain  (Read 518467 times)

Offline KirkVanHouten

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,961
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
« Reply #4200 on: June 15, 2021, 11:33:36 am »
Was watching a few of his old goals, you've gotta feel for him. He's been let down by his body. If he stays with us, I hope he can get back to his best.
Logged
Where once we watched the King Kenny play, and could he play.


Quote from: Veinticinco de Mayo on May 31, 2012, 08:50:19 am
Only complete fucking cretins comment on news sites.  Fact.

Offline s_andrews89

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Anny Roader
  • ******
  • Posts: 355
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
« Reply #4201 on: June 15, 2021, 12:05:20 pm »
Quote from: KirkVanHouten on June 15, 2021, 11:33:36 am
Was watching a few of his old goals, you've gotta feel for him. He's been let down by his body. If he stays with us, I hope he can get back to his best.

Yup. *If* he can get fit - and more importantly stay fit - he'll be a massive addition to the squad. Would love to see him get the minutes his talent deserves.

Sadly, looking at the last few years you have to assume it just won't be the case. Real shame as he has shown signs of being a top class midfielder for us. Would be handy to have again with Gini gone!
Logged

Online HeartAndSoul

  • OneWillBurn
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,467
  • RedOrDead
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
« Reply #4202 on: June 15, 2021, 01:40:52 pm »
Quote from: s_andrews89 on June 15, 2021, 12:05:20 pm
Yup. *If* he can get fit - and more importantly stay fit - he'll be a massive addition to the squad. Would love to see him get the minutes his talent deserves.

Sadly, looking at the last few years you have to assume it just won't be the case. Real shame as he has shown signs of being a top class midfielder for us. Would be handy to have again with Gini gone!

If both him and Keita could stay fit, we wouldn't even need a Gini replacement right now. Shame how both of them are let down so much by their body and can't be relied upon.
Logged

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,732
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
« Reply #4203 on: Yesterday at 11:21:54 pm »
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has impressed Liverpool coaches in training when operating further up the pitch, and will be considered for the number 10 and wide forward roles next season. [liverpool echo]
Logged

Offline deFacto please, you bastards

  • farKnow.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,600
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
« Reply #4204 on: Today at 12:18:55 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 11:21:54 pm
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has impressed Liverpool coaches in training when operating further up the pitch, and will be considered for the number 10 and wide forward roles next season. [liverpool echo]

The wide forward roles is not a surprise, we've done that with him in the past, but I don't think he excels there at all. I think he's best centrally, and I could see the ''10'' role working for him.


Just hope he can stay clear of injuries, he had a rough start last year, being out for 3 or 4 months to start the season.
Logged

Offline JasonF

  • <witty tagline here>
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,461
    • Funny T-Shirts
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
« Reply #4205 on: Today at 12:20:04 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 11:21:54 pm
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has impressed Liverpool coaches in training when operating further up the pitch, and will be considered for the number 10 and wide forward roles next season. [liverpool echo]

Pep Lijnders commented on him in the most recent diary entry:

 "I also have to highlight that Ox has scored some absolute worldies in training in these last few days – and you absolutely love to see it".
Logged

Online Bread

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,586
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
« Reply #4206 on: Today at 09:57:11 am »
Even the official LFC Twitter account has alluded to him playing the Bobby Firmino role this season. I'd look forward to seeing how he does there if so, I think he may have played there once or twice last season off the bench, and looked fairly promising.

Was he playing in that position when he scored that corker against Burnley?
Logged

Offline JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,898
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
« Reply #4207 on: Today at 10:34:52 am »
How can you all see a false nine or 10 role working for him? The weakest part of his game is with his back to goal
You could convert him to being an out and out forward for sure but hed be terrible as a link man that drops off hes more suited to being Trents under study than Firminos (playing the same role as Bobby i mean)
Logged

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,732
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
« Reply #4208 on: Today at 04:16:08 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 10:34:52 am
How can you all see a false nine or 10 role working for him? The weakest part of his game is with his back to goal
You could convert him to being an out and out forward for sure but hed be terrible as a link man that drops off hes more suited to being Trents under study than Firminos (playing the same role as Bobby i mean)

To be honest, a 4-3-3 with a false No.9 and a 4-4-2 diamond with a No.10 are a bit different ...
Logged

Offline rocco

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,225
  • ⭐️⭐️⭐️6 Times Baby ⭐️⭐️⭐️
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
« Reply #4209 on: Today at 04:34:22 pm »
Personally we him in a 4312 as the 1
Logged

Offline mallin9

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,280
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
« Reply #4210 on: Today at 04:55:47 pm »
Personally cannot see past the goal AoC scored in the champions league against City, to me that was one of the defining moments of Jurgens reign so far, complete and utter pandemonium AND belief that it could and would be done. For that reason Id always thought the big transfer fee and struggles with injury were justified in a way, that hed been a good signing regardless.  Reading Pep Ljinders talking about him come to realize Id written off AoC a bit, even despite his lovely goal at the end of this season. Hope he can stay on the pitch this year as hes always seemed a lovely fella
Logged
You'll Never Walk Alone

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,732
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
« Reply #4211 on: Today at 06:58:59 pm »
Quote from: rocco on Today at 04:34:22 pm
Personally we him in a 4312 as the 1

Well, that is pretty much the No.10 in a 4-4-2 diamond, so we are thinking about the same idea ...
Logged

Offline RainbowFlick

  • The Test Ticket Tout
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,286
  • Twitter me bro
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
« Reply #4212 on: Today at 07:02:27 pm »
I think he'd be pretty quality as a false 9. He has that Wenger DNA which is perfect for a Bobby (or replacement) understudy. I think Jota is much better when he does those horizontal runs from wide areas.

He's always had a good understanding with Mo too.
Logged
YNWA.

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,157
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
« Reply #4213 on: Today at 07:03:54 pm »
Dunno. I'm in the "blind mice" camp, I just don't see AOC's contribution much beyond last year's level. Moreover, that was a season when we had ton's of injuries and he couldn't get a sniff... Pity that he was a great player before his injury against Roma...
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Online Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,280
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
« Reply #4214 on: Today at 10:15:29 pm »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Today at 07:02:27 pm
I think he'd be pretty quality as a false 9. He has that Wenger DNA which is perfect for a Bobby (or replacement) understudy. I think Jota is much better when he does those horizontal runs from wide areas.

He's always had a good understanding with Mo too.
He has neither the first touch, aerial ability or quality with his back to goal to play much of a part in the Firmino role. He excels with space to move into, hes better deeper as an 8.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,487
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
« Reply #4215 on: Today at 10:19:09 pm »
Think its all part of the transfer game. Dont need anyone because we have all these options. Very unlikely that Oxlade-Chamberlain will ever play in the Firmino role.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 101 102 103 104 105 [106]   Go Up
« previous next »
 