Personally cannot see past the goal AoC scored in the champions league against City, to me that was one of the defining moments of Jurgens reign so far, complete and utter pandemonium AND belief that it could and would be done. For that reason Id always thought the big transfer fee and struggles with injury were justified in a way, that hed been a good signing regardless. Reading Pep Ljinders talking about him come to realize Id written off AoC a bit, even despite his lovely goal at the end of this season. Hope he can stay on the pitch this year as hes always seemed a lovely fella