Was watching a few of his old goals, you've gotta feel for him. He's been let down by his body. If he stays with us, I hope he can get back to his best.



Yup. *If* he can get fit - and more importantly stay fit - he'll be a massive addition to the squad. Would love to see him get the minutes his talent deserves.Sadly, looking at the last few years you have to assume it just won't be the case. Real shame as he has shown signs of being a top class midfielder for us. Would be handy to have again with Gini gone!