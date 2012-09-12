« previous next »
Welcome to Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
Boss from him for the Salah one that was offside, deserved a goal really.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
Its almost as if being afforded some time to regain fitness and sharpness after a long lay off helps improve performance in top level sport :lmao
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on March 15, 2021, 11:27:49 pm
Its almost as if being afforded some time to regain fitness and sharpness after a long lay off helps improve performance in top level sport :lmao
Yeh, who'd have thunk it.

Good showing from him, and the only time in the game that the ball was played to Salah in the way he most prefers it, which he unsurprisingly buried; shame it was a little offside.
Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something

"So that is where you'll find me; in the dust and the desolation, the gaps and the ghost towns. The eerie empty places and lost turns of the world"

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
Quote from: a treeless whopper on March 15, 2021, 10:31:49 pm
Best performance since Atletico.
Best performance since Roma away ... at best playing in the middle, making forward runs. Pre-injury position
"We decide when the game is over"

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
As they say, form is temporary, class is permanent. Looked fit, sharp and in his best position.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
Had a really good impact when he came on. Hopefully it's a sign that he's fully recovering his sharpness and match fitness, he can still be a very important player for us in a number of positions.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
Nice one Ox. Coming on full gas against a tiring defence and running at them. There you go.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
I have been very critical of him and I still think his time is probably up, but credit where credit is due.  He looked very lively and dangerous in his brief cameo.

I would be delighted if he can find his feet again and prove me wrong.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
Personally I still don't see how he fits into our team as one of the midfield three, I think he's better further forward and but I'm not sure how he fits there either.
Hopefully he'll get a chance to get some minutes towards the end of the season and build up some rhythm as he looked good against Wolves.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
The one blind spot that Klopp has is with Oxlade-Chamberlain and his position. I can't recall one game where he's looked comfortable out wide. Meanwhile he had his best spell for us in the middle. His recent cameo was promising when he was taking up positions centrally behind our attackers.

Question marks over his future, but I'd like to see him as a 10. He may still have a role there.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
Quote from: Ratboy3G on Yesterday at 10:57:01 am
Personally I still don't see how he fits into our team as one of the midfield three, I think he's better further forward and but I'm not sure how he fits there either.
Hopefully he'll get a chance to get some minutes towards the end of the season and build up some rhythm as he looked good against Wolves.

Each and every one of his best performances has come as part of the midfield 3
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Yesterday at 12:00:29 pm
Each and every one of his best performances has come as part of the midfield 3

I can't remember the last time I saw him play well in the midfield three, but I don't ever recall ever thinking that's his best position and I was a bit surprised we signed him given that he sees himself as a central midfielder.
We don't really play with a ten, but if we look to move to a 4231 next season then I can see him getting time there but certainly not as one of the midfield two.
He is a very different style of player to all of our other central midfielders, which is no doubt why he gets minutes in the front three but he doesn't really seem to excel there either.
I'm interested to see how he ends this season and whether he is here next and if so, how Klopp deploys him. Let's hope he stays fit.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
Quote from: Ratboy3G on Yesterday at 12:55:29 pm
I can't remember the last time I saw him play well in the midfield three, but I don't ever recall ever thinking that's his best position and I was a bit surprised we signed him given that he sees himself as a central midfielder.
We don't really play with a ten, but if we look to move to a 4231 next season then I can see him getting time there but certainly not as one of the midfield two.
He is a very different style of player to all of our other central midfielders, which is no doubt why he gets minutes in the front three but he doesn't really seem to excel there either.
I'm interested to see how he ends this season and whether he is here next and if so, how Klopp deploys him. Let's hope he stays fit.

Usually, I might see this as a bit of a 'make or break' time for him, but next season follows this condensed Covid-19-affected season (lacking a proper pre-season and with a tight schedule, apart from right now) and is sandwiched between the Euros and the World Cup.  The next couple of years - especially with financial constraints - could be a bit of a slog for clubs, but I wonder if it could be a good thing for youngsters (more opportunities) and those who the jury may otherwise be out on...'squad players' could be very important.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Yesterday at 11:33:51 am
The one blind spot that Klopp has is with Oxlade-Chamberlain and his position. I can't recall one game where he's looked comfortable out wide. Meanwhile he had his best spell for us in the middle. His recent cameo was promising when he was taking up positions centrally behind our attackers.

Question marks over his future, but I'd like to see him as a 10. He may still have a role there.
It's not a blind spot, what a ridiculous assertion. It's just a way of getting the player some minutes without disturbing the midfield setup. I'm sure he's perfectly aware that it's not the player's best position.

No matter how much you wish it, and brag to your dog about it, you haven't noticed something that Kloppo has missed.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
Quote from: Ratboy3G on Yesterday at 12:55:29 pm
I can't remember the last time I saw him play well in the midfield three, but I don't ever recall ever thinking that's his best position and I was a bit surprised we signed him given that he sees himself as a central midfielder.
We don't really play with a ten, but if we look to move to a 4231 next season then I can see him getting time there but certainly not as one of the midfield two.
He is a very different style of player to all of our other central midfielders, which is no doubt why he gets minutes in the front three but he doesn't really seem to excel there either.
I'm interested to see how he ends this season and whether he is here next and if so, how Klopp deploys him. Let's hope he stays fit.

Where do you feel he plays? Gotta be honest i'm really confused by your posts on him. He pretty much only plays in the midfield 3 for us apart from some time in a wide forward position which doesn't suit him much in our side.

Go and look at his best Liverpool performances and i'll be amazed if more than 3 is outside of a midfield 3 position. He plays with 2 other CMs with Bobby, Sadio and Mo up top unless my memory has failed me terribly.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
Quote from: Ratboy3G on Yesterday at 12:55:29 pm
I can't remember the last time I saw him play well in the midfield three, but I don't ever recall ever thinking that's his best position and I was a bit surprised we signed him given that he sees himself as a central midfielder.
We don't really play with a ten, but if we look to move to a 4231 next season then I can see him getting time there but certainly not as one of the midfield two.
He is a very different style of player to all of our other central midfielders, which is no doubt why he gets minutes in the front three but he doesn't really seem to excel there either.
I'm interested to see how he ends this season and whether he is here next and if so, how Klopp deploys him. Let's hope he stays fit.

Before his injuries, he was playing well as one of the midfield 3. I'm thinking Man City in champs league for example. He is definitely a confidence type of player and needs a run of games. If things go further south in the league then potentially we can use him more often but he has got to give more.

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 01:45:37 am
Where do you feel he plays? Gotta be honest i'm really confused by your posts on him. He pretty much only plays in the midfield 3 for us apart from some time in a wide forward position which doesn't suit him much in our side.

Go and look at his best Liverpool performances and i'll be amazed if more than 3 is outside of a midfield 3 position. He plays with 2 other CMs with Bobby, Sadio and Mo up top unless my memory has failed me terribly.

I don't feel he really fits as one of the midfield three or the front three, like I said. I don't think it's that confusing really.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
Nice to see him get a bit of praise for his cameo the other day. He did look good. Would be a shot in the arm for us if he hits a good patch of form now because he can score goals. Having someone outside the front three who can score, especially from distance will give the bus Parkers something to think about.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
Quote from: Ginieus on Today at 09:22:40 am
Before his injuries, he was playing well as one of the midfield 3. I'm thinking Man City in champs league for example. He is definitely a confidence type of player and needs a run of games. If things go further south in the league then potentially we can use him more often but he has got to give more.



I think we've moved on from then, we've seen players leave (Emre Can) and others join (Keita, Fabinho, Thiago) and I'm not really sure where Chamberlain fits in anymore.
Hopefully he can get some rhythm towards the end of the season and have a good preseason.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
I think he's a player that needs minutes and unfortunately he came back form an injury at a time when we were really struggling for injuries and needed some stability - hardly the time to be giving him minutes.

I think there's quite a few things for him to improve on as Klopp likes to have well rounded players in midfield. That being said, he possesses genuine goal threat in that final third and is probably one of the best long range shooters we have. He's got a handful of games this season to try to make his mark.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
Quote from: red1977 on Today at 09:30:45 am
Nice to see him get a bit of praise for his cameo the other day. He did look good. Would be a shot in the arm for us if he hits a good patch of form now because he can score goals. Having someone outside the front three who can score, especially from distance will give the bus Parkers something to think about.

I thought it was the best he's looked for a long time, albeit only a cameo, and it came in the front three. I assume he's not been called up on international duty so the time on the training ground should help.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
Quote from: Ratboy3G on Today at 10:11:46 am
I thought it was the best he's looked for a long time, albeit only a cameo, and it came in the front three. I assume he's not been called up on international duty so the time on the training ground should help.
It was a good cameo, worth the praise Ox is getting. But I don't quite get what people see as promising. We've been ravaged by injuries this season and he's not been available for most of the time when the bar has been dropped so low; what is the chance that he'll get in the team once everyone is fit? Even if he's fit too, he won't have the opportunities on the field to get into rhythm. I love the guy, and I think we are badly missing elements of his game that no one else offers, but I think it's time to look past sentiments and look at other options.
