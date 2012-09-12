Each and every one of his best performances has come as part of the midfield 3



I can't remember the last time I saw him play well in the midfield three, but I don't ever recall ever thinking that's his best position and I was a bit surprised we signed him given that he sees himself as a central midfielder.We don't really play with a ten, but if we look to move to a 4231 next season then I can see him getting time there but certainly not as one of the midfield two.He is a very different style of player to all of our other central midfielders, which is no doubt why he gets minutes in the front three but he doesn't really seem to excel there either.I'm interested to see how he ends this season and whether he is here next and if so, how Klopp deploys him. Let's hope he stays fit.