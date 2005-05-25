« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 91 92 93 94 95 [96]   Go Down

Author Topic: Welcome to Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain  (Read 453046 times)

Offline Mighty_Red

  • Rojo Poderoso!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,036
  • All hail the King...
    • Join the fight - SOS
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
« Reply #3800 on: October 23, 2020, 10:31:45 PM »
While I think Ox is still a valuable member of the squad, it will be a struggle for him to become a regular starter unless he is able to make himself undroppable (when fit).

Obviously with Jota coming in, he will find one route to starting games blocked off to a certain extent. I think both him and Keita will start less games because of VVDs absence as we will go with more workmanlike midfields with Thiago being the creative hub.
Logged
Some clubs were always destined for greatness...

Offline him_15

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,512
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
« Reply #3801 on: October 24, 2020, 03:34:12 AM »
With Fabinho possibly switching to the CB position regularly, there is a midfield slot open up for OX the grab and he should go for it.
Logged
Believer

Offline Ravishing Rick Rude

  • Cut the music!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,600
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
« Reply #3802 on: October 24, 2020, 05:24:31 AM »
When he's coming back?
Logged
Rick for the rikes, prick for the pricks
Quote from: Yiannis on November  3, 2019, 10:51:23 AM
I'm a knob

Online Persephone

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,819
  • Boom!
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
« Reply #3803 on: October 24, 2020, 11:23:32 AM »
Quote from: Mighty_Red on October 23, 2020, 10:31:45 PM
While I think Ox is still a valuable member of the squad, it will be a struggle for him to become a regular starter unless he is able to make himself undroppable (when fit).

Obviously with Jota coming in, he will find one route to starting games blocked off to a certain extent. I think both him and Keita will start less games because of VVDs absence as we will go with more workmanlike midfields with Thiago being the creative hub.
You've got a good point, I can see him being sold next season to make funds available for a new CB. Hendo, Keita, Fabinho, Thiago and Gini are all ahead of him for that CM spot. Shaq is a better forward option a d I think Jones will take Ox's spot going forward.

Just don't see the player we had before his injury, which is such a pity. Great guy and obviously very popular.

Hope he proves me wrong and goes on to have a fabulous season though.
Logged

Offline Welshred

  • To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,743
  • JFT96
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
« Reply #3804 on: October 24, 2020, 11:29:32 AM »
Thats assuming Gini is still here next season...
Logged
Quote from: Red_Rich on May 30, 2020, 12:19:36 AM

Bangkok Ladyboys went down a treat ... so probably do them again  ;D ;D

Online Charlie Adams fried egg

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,638
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
« Reply #3805 on: October 24, 2020, 04:36:32 PM »
Like him as a player and he seems a good lad too. Just worry that injuries will prevent him from fully reaching his potential. He seems to take a while to regain his form post layoff too.

Just shows our progress though when a player of his ability isnt a guaranteed starter.

Id just love him to have an uninterrupted run from now on to see what he can do.
Logged

Offline Gaz123456

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,944
  • 2005 - The best and worst year of my life
    • Elite Mortgage Advisers
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
« Reply #3806 on: October 25, 2020, 09:57:37 AM »
Maybe a loan spell for him when he comes back to get his match fitness back. I can't see him getting into our team at the moment unless we get serious injuries in midfield.

Love him to get back to his best with us though - seems a really nice guy.
Logged

Offline Classycara

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,452
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
« Reply #3807 on: October 25, 2020, 10:04:57 AM »
Quote from: Gaz123456 on October 25, 2020, 09:57:37 AM
Maybe a loan spell for him when he comes back to get his match fitness back. I can't see him getting into our team at the moment unless we get serious injuries in midfield.

Love him to get back to his best with us though - seems a really nice guy.

We're playing a game every three days, he won't need to go anywhere to get games!
Logged

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,234
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
« Reply #3808 on: October 25, 2020, 10:08:39 AM »
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on October 24, 2020, 04:36:32 PM
Like him as a player and he seems a good lad too. Just worry that injuries will prevent him from fully reaching his potential. He seems to take a while to regain his form post layoff too.

Just shows our progress though when a player of his ability isnt a guaranteed starter.

Id just love him to have an uninterrupted run from now on to see what he can do.

I think it's another Lallana situation.
Logged

Offline iamnant

  • ...call me Adam
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,496
  • Bob Mortimer stan account
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
« Reply #3809 on: October 27, 2020, 10:23:33 PM »
Really gutted for Ox, as he would have been having lots of game time recently. Let's hope this set back isn't a career changer, and that he comes back all guns blazing.

Do we have any ideas on a possible return date?
Logged
"If anyone at my funeral has a long face, I'll never speak to them again."
Stan Laurel

Offline him_15

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,512
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
« Reply #3810 on: October 28, 2020, 08:16:38 AM »
He needs to have more gaming time to get back to his best.
Logged
Believer

Offline Cafe De Paris

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 30
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
« Reply #3811 on: October 29, 2020, 10:12:11 PM »
Really like everything about him. But its been a few years now and he hasnt had a long run in the team. I know Klopp likes to rotate the midfield but I hate to say that the injuries may be taking their toll on him. I remember Jamie redknapp and how he just couldnt get back to playing at a certain level so he left. Where all hoping you get back mate..ynwa
Logged
LFC a bastion of invincibility.

Offline Vinay

  • West Coast privileges revoked due to jinxing activity. Considerably more greedier than yaow!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,332
  • Ceux qui écrivent clairement ont des lecteurs.....
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
« Reply #3812 on: October 30, 2020, 09:14:44 AM »
I believe the lad can also fill in at Right Back - correct? So quite a versatile player, in my books.
Logged

Offline Sangria

  • Ally Machoist
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,195
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
« Reply #3813 on: October 30, 2020, 09:41:24 AM »
Quote from: Vinay on October 30, 2020, 09:14:44 AM
I believe the lad can also fill in at Right Back - correct? So quite a versatile player, in my books.

He didn't move from Arsenal to play at RB.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Offline mrantarctica

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,285
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
« Reply #3814 on: October 31, 2020, 12:47:40 PM »
Still only 27. He just needs the injuries to settle for a bit and allow a consistent period of uninterrupted play. Every time he's out, it takes a fair while for him to get into the swing of things again (which isn't surprising). I hope he can get fit again and get back to his best.

I do worry that he, Matip and Naby are all the new Lallana's of the team. Really useful first team players who just cannot stay fit long enough to get into their best form.
Logged

Offline Too early for flapjacks?

  • It is? Hmm. How about a Groundhog steak? No? Damn.
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 858
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
« Reply #3815 on: October 31, 2020, 01:18:33 PM »
Quote from: iamnant on October 27, 2020, 10:23:33 PM
Really gutted for Ox, as he would have been having lots of game time recently. Let's hope this set back isn't a career changer, and that he comes back all guns blazing.

Do we have any ideas on a possible return date?

Wasn't it estimated to be about 3 months? If so, he'd be due back late November.
Logged

Offline number 168

  • Bootle - Aigburth Vale. Mon-Sat evenings, Sundays & Bank Holidays only. Arl fart clearly past his sell-his-season-ticket-by-date.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,151
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
« Reply #3816 on: October 31, 2020, 01:26:54 PM »
Quote from: Sangria on October 30, 2020, 09:41:24 AM
He didn't move from Arsenal to play at RB.

It was one of the reasons he left, Wenger thought he was a wing back.
Logged

Offline Legs

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 507
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
« Reply #3817 on: October 31, 2020, 01:54:07 PM »
Quote from: Sangria on October 30, 2020, 09:41:24 AM
He didn't move from Arsenal to play at RB.

Think what Vinay is saying is in an absolute emergency he could play RB Im sure he would do it for a game or two if needed just like Milner doesnt like playing LB but does it if need be.

It would have to be a bad injury crisis though as we have TAA Williams Gomez Milner possibly Fabinho and Henderson ahead of him !
Logged

Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,681
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
« Reply #3818 on: October 31, 2020, 02:29:51 PM »
Quote from: mrantarctica on October 31, 2020, 12:47:40 PM
Still only 27. He just needs the injuries to settle for a bit and allow a consistent period of uninterrupted play. Every time he's out, it takes a fair while for him to get into the swing of things again (which isn't surprising). I hope he can get fit again and get back to his best.

I do worry that he, Matip and Naby are all the new Lallana's of the team. Really useful first team players who just cannot stay fit long enough to get into their best form.

I think Oxlade-Chamberlain may be lucky in that there is the possibility that both Wijnaldum and Milner could depart, otherwise he could have been sold.
Logged

Offline SadioK

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 9
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
« Reply #3819 on: November 5, 2020, 01:18:27 AM »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on October 31, 2020, 02:29:51 PM
I think Oxlade-Chamberlain may be lucky in that there is the possibility that both Wijnaldum and Milner could depart, otherwise he could have been sold.

If Gini and Milner depart, we have no reliable midfielders who can stay fit. Only Fabinho.

Hendo injury issues of late.
Ox made of glass.
Naby made of glass
Gini - Likely to leave
Milner - Likely to leave
Curtis Jones - Okay so far injury wise.
Thiago - Historically bad but so far so good (bar the dirty Evs doing him dirty)
Fabinho - not injury prone.


Back to Ox - when is he actually back? He's been injured since Sept? I think the club is hiding the extent of his injury.
Logged

Offline mrantarctica

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,285
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
« Reply #3820 on: November 5, 2020, 06:18:09 AM »
Quote from: SadioK on November  5, 2020, 01:18:27 AM


Back to Ox - when is he actually back? He's been injured since Sept? I think the club is hiding the extent of his injury.

He's back when he's back. The club don't hide anything. The club has always been reluctant to give out detailed information about a players injury because that sort of thing is confidential. At this stage, he's unavailable and needs to recover and get fit and ready again. That's all there is to it. That being said, we have players who can fill that gap now and that takes a bit of pressure off in terms of having to rush him back.
Logged

Offline jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,860
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
« Reply #3821 on: Yesterday at 10:38:12 PM »
There was a picture on Alex's social media account of him having contact with a football. It would be nice if he's on his way back.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online duvva

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,867
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
« Reply #3822 on: Yesterday at 11:12:35 PM »
Sounds like hes getting closer which is good news.

Can he play centre back?
Logged
Quote from: CHOPPER on June 24, 2020, 11:58:09 PM
Hand it over, you sister fingering inbred c*nts.

Offline JC the Messiah

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,765
  • ♪ ...and now Jürgen-a believe us... ♬
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
« Reply #3823 on: Today at 03:04:28 AM »
Quote from: duvva on Yesterday at 11:12:35 PM
Sounds like hes getting closer which is good news.

Can he play centre back?
He can play right back, not that it's where he wants to play of course, but might be needed there at some point.
Logged
"I said to the boys before the game it would be impossible. But because its you, I say we have a chance."
Jürgen Klopp, 7 May 2019

"I told them if we score it will be different. We scored. It was different."
Rafael Benitez, 25 May 2005

Online Knight

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 676
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
« Reply #3824 on: Today at 08:21:01 AM »
I think he'd be good at right back too.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 91 92 93 94 95 [96]   Go Up
« previous next »
 