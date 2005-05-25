Still only 27. He just needs the injuries to settle for a bit and allow a consistent period of uninterrupted play. Every time he's out, it takes a fair while for him to get into the swing of things again (which isn't surprising). I hope he can get fit again and get back to his best.



I do worry that he, Matip and Naby are all the new Lallana's of the team. Really useful first team players who just cannot stay fit long enough to get into their best form.