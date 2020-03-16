Starting to feel a bit for Ox. Clear hes trying ever so hard despite often not being played in his best position. Honestly think he just needs a really good couple of games back to back to regain that level of confidence, but its very difficult with the level of competition for a spot in the midfield. Hope he keeps his head up and comes through this period and can regain the form from before his injury. Perhaps Hendersons injury will be a blessing for Ox.
Then maybe his thread wont end up sitting on page 4, although perhaps it was hidden here to keep it away from those who love to batter him in half time threads.