Offline Too early for flapjacks?

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #15840 on: April 29, 2024, 09:31:21 pm »
Quote from: KC7 on April 29, 2024, 08:52:23 pm
Keita is definitely a much much better player than he showed here.

Think the major issue with him was his character. He's shy as hell, not just off the field but on it (with us). That timidness never changed. Five years after he signed he still felt like the new boy. Contrast this with the like of Robbo, big character, who made his presence known in no time.

Those clips of Keita with Leipzig, he looked immense. The way he spun away from danger and accelerated away from an opponent. That 'I'm the boss' type stuff. He does similar with Guinea. We just never saw that here. The game here is quicker and more physical, but that doesn't explain his change in demeanor.

McManaman. He ran the game when he was with us. There were times where a teammate wouldn't even have to pass him the ball, he would take it off his foot and run with it. The confidence was oozing out of him. "Stop McManaman stop Liverpool" the opposition manager's tactic. He goes to Madrid, looks a different player. Making five yard square passes rather than running with the ball, gets rid of it as soon as it came to him when with us it's like he owned it. Completely went into his shell. He had a decent career there (fine goal in a final) but the freedom and joy he had when he played with us was missing. I think Keita is in a similar boat, a player who never replicated the talent he showed when moving from an environment where he was very comfortable to one where he wasn't.

Whilst he was clearly still trying to adapt to a new team and league, there were little signs of real quality in his first season. I think that injury he picked up against Barcelona and the subsequent rushing back for the Afcon that summer really cost him. He never looked particularly confident his body after that and just didn't look as dynamic.

I think he showed glimpses of real quality
Logged

Offline .adam

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #15841 on: April 30, 2024, 09:36:23 am »
I also think the collection of injuries ruined any acceleration he once had. All very good being able to drop a shoulder and create space but it's useless if you're unable to accelerate into it.
Logged

Offline BarryCrocker

  
  
  
  
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #15842 on: June 4, 2024, 10:54:26 am »
He's in fine company on this list.

Quote
Naby Keita voted flop of the season by players after being banned by his club

In a survey conducted by Kicker, Keita received 25.6 percent of the vote, significantly more than the next-worst, Dortmund defender Niklas Sule (13.2%).

Dayot Upamecano, Leonardo Bonucci, Leon Goretzka, Kim Min-jae, Joshua Kimmich, Alphonso Davies, Robin Gosens and Donny van de Beek complete what Kicker have labelled their Flop 10.

That five of those players represent Bayern Munich is reflective of their overall disappointment of a season, finishing third behind Leverkusen and Stuttgart.
Logged


Offline Cusamano

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #15843 on: June 4, 2024, 12:46:25 pm »
Legend

has to go down in history as one of the highest paid footballers based on £ per mins on the pitch
Logged


Offline AndyMuller

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #15844 on: June 4, 2024, 01:08:44 pm »
I'll never forgive the RAWK xG nerds on here for allowing me to believe he would be the best midfielder in the league once he arrived here.

NEVER.
Logged

Online farawayred

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #15845 on: June 4, 2024, 05:15:09 pm »
Quote from: Cusamano on June  4, 2024, 12:46:25 pm
Legend

has to go down in history as one of the highest paid footballers based on £ per mins on the pitch
Behind Arthur Melo, who's got infinite amount of £ per mins on the pitch.
Logged


Offline PaulF

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #15846 on: June 5, 2024, 02:14:27 pm »
Quote from: Fiasco on April 21, 2024, 10:48:42 pm
In fairness if you look at the hype before he came you would have thought we were about to sign a prime Gerrard/Kante/Silva hybrid. He was built up to be the best in Europe or one of the best in Europe at absolutely everything it seemed and it was about a sure thing as you could get. Until it wasn't.


I felt that people went overboard when he had a decent game, yet on the flipside people wouldn't give him credit for merely a decent game because they expected more. And the reason they expected more was mainly because statsbomb graphics said he'd be amazing all the time. He was very underwhelming IMO, clearly talented but fragile and couldn't run really and didn't really have great technique on the whole with the ball (he scored a few beauties but often he'd sky shots into row Z or pea-roll them to the goalkeeper).

A bit like Nunez now. Stats only go and take you so far. What happens on the pitch matters even more.

The hype he has was at the levels we see from united fans with new signings.
Logged


Offline jambutty

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #15847 on: July 27, 2024, 02:48:42 pm »
Apparently he pulled a hamstring carrying Guinea's flag yestiddy.
Logged


Offline rscanderlech

  
  
  
  
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #15848 on: July 28, 2024, 05:57:50 pm »
To be fair to the nerds, he really was a supertalent, and the reason we signed him a year in advance was to prevent him from going to Real Madrid, Bayern, Chelsea etc., because he really did look like a new and more offensive version of Kante.
Logged

Offline KC7

  
  
  
  
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #15849 on: August 8, 2024, 11:24:08 am »
Bremen announce Keita to leave the club this summer. Both looking to part ways.

Hard to see a club taking him in as they'd be throwing away money.
Logged

Offline Fromola

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #15850 on: August 8, 2024, 11:58:29 am »
Only two years ago he was playing semi-regularly for a side on the brink of winning a quadruple. Think he started two of the cup finals (had a stormer in the FA semi v City IIRC) and came on in the CL final. He had a decent season that year and was considered a blow when he got the odd injury - a thuggish challenge on him in the 5-0 at United for example. Don't know where he's gone so wrong that he was a massive flop in Germany last season, where he was bossing it a few years ago.

Mad how quickly a lot of players have nosedived since leaving though, going back to Coutinho. Gini, Hendo, Mane all had a 'mare. Not sure how Bobby and Fabinho are getting on in Saudi but nobody cares either, they may as well have retired.

Maybe he never quite had the head for it, but that Guinea coach ruined his career by forcing him to go to the AFCON injured. He'd had a decent first season for us, was ready to really kick on but he was never quite right after that in terms of his fitness. In reality we should have cut our losses sooner after that.
Logged


Offline pathetic

  
  
  
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #15851 on: August 8, 2024, 12:17:33 pm »
Surprise surprise. Makes me wonder if he was really injured or just thought he made it the minute he arrived here. The blind faith trusted in him and a couple of others instead of being let go may have been the difference in a couple of other trophies, but oh well.
Logged

Offline Dench57

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #15852 on: August 8, 2024, 01:14:22 pm »
He'll be great once he gets a run of games
Logged



Offline Sheer Magnetism

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #15853 on: August 8, 2024, 01:19:10 pm »
Quote from: pathetic on August  8, 2024, 12:17:33 pm
Surprise surprise. Makes me wonder if he was really injured or just thought he made it the minute he arrived here. The blind faith trusted in him and a couple of others instead of being let go may have been the difference in a couple of other trophies, but oh well.
You think he might have been faking injuries because he felt like sitting at home instead of playing?
Logged

Offline Eeyore

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #15854 on: August 8, 2024, 01:32:04 pm »
A Naby Keita watch, right twice a day cos he's always fucking broke. ;)
Logged


Offline mkferdy

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #15855 on: August 8, 2024, 01:34:05 pm »
Quote from: Dench57 on August  8, 2024, 01:14:22 pm
He'll be great once he gets a run of games

 ;D
Logged

Offline Bread

  
  
  
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #15856 on: August 8, 2024, 06:31:50 pm »
Apparently played thrice as many minutes for Guinea last season than he did for Werder Bremen. Definitely seems like he cares more about playing for his country than his club, and it's impacted his club career quite adversely.

I reckon a move to Saudi beckons for him next.
Logged

Online newterp

  
  
  
  
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #15857 on: August 9, 2024, 03:39:02 pm »
He was always available for Guinea - which was part of the problem. He felt a compulsion to play for the national team and would do so on the back of injuries or recovering from injuries.

We blame the Guinea coach for playing him - but Keita probably had a hand in it as well.
Logged

Offline gazzalfc

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #15858 on: September 4, 2024, 12:20:24 am »
Held talks over the summer with Sunderland but couldn't agree terms.

Heading to Istanbul Basaksehir instead
Logged

Offline Keith Lard

  
  
  
  
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #15859 on: September 27, 2024, 12:45:48 pm »
Apparently his picture has been deleted from the Werder Bremen website. Theyre really desperate to offload him it seems. This situation saddens me as I cant forget the Keita we were so excited to sign when he had that wonder season at Leipzig. I so hope the lad can find a situation where he can put down some roots and enjoy the rest of his career.

Keita is a warning to a lot of players that think the grass is greener. History has proven that, in his case, hed have been better staying at Leipzig and become a Bundesliga baller. Its why I would never begrudge a player like Zubimendi following their safety and survival instinct by staying where they are loved and valued for their entire career. Winning stuff is overrated. Being happy and buzzing, loving your career, and cementing a reputation that you benefit from post career is way more important.
« Last Edit: September 27, 2024, 12:47:32 pm by Keith Lard »
Logged


Offline Jingle wils 21 thrills

  
  
  
  
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #15860 on: September 27, 2024, 01:21:32 pm »
So much promise. He reminds me of Iniesta, if Iniesta wasn't quite as good at footy and was made of crisps.
Logged

Offline kavah's christmas Cava palava

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #15861 on: September 29, 2024, 03:07:40 am »
Saw the highlights of the 5-0 at old trafford earlier. He was majestic
Logged

Offline GreatEx

  
  
  
  
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #15862 on: September 29, 2024, 03:23:52 am »
Quote from: Keith Lard on September 27, 2024, 12:45:48 pm
Apparently his picture has been deleted from the Werder Bremen website. Theyre really desperate to offload him it seems. This situation saddens me as I cant forget the Keita we were so excited to sign when he had that wonder season at Leipzig. I so hope the lad can find a situation where he can put down some roots and enjoy the rest of his career.

Have you seen any indications that Keita is despondent about the way his career has panned out? Plenty of players just want to earn as much money as they can from their brief club career, some are motivated to play for their country but treat clubs as a means to an end. Not saying Naby feels this way but plenty of players are on record saying as much. Whatever his emotional state today, his attitude is clearly terrible if his club is willing to sack him off for the season. I find it hard to muster any sympathy.
Logged

Offline Keith Lard

  
  
  
  
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #15863 on: September 29, 2024, 11:04:14 am »
Quote from: GreatEx on September 29, 2024, 03:23:52 am
Have you seen any indications that Keita is despondent about the way his career has panned out? Plenty of players just want to earn as much money as they can from their brief club career, some are motivated to play for their country but treat clubs as a means to an end. Not saying Naby feels this way but plenty of players are on record saying as much. Whatever his emotional state today, his attitude is clearly terrible if his club is willing to sack him off for the season. I find it hard to muster any sympathy.

I didnt really intend to show sympathy or engage in any personal blame. Neither of us know the details of the situation and what happened over many years that resulted in such a quality player falling by the wayside. Its been a similar drop off to dele alli  nobody wants to see it.

All Im saying is I hope Naby finds a good place for us to see his talent shine for a few years before his career is over.
Logged


Offline JP!

  
  
  
  
  
    
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #15864 on: September 29, 2024, 02:07:43 pm »
Quote from: kavah on September 29, 2024, 03:07:40 am
Saw the highlights of the 5-0 at old trafford earlier. He was majestic

That and the City FA Cup semi were probably his greatest performances in a red shirt.
Logged


Offline Ghost of christmas RAWK

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #15865 on: September 29, 2024, 09:07:31 pm »
Quote from: GreatEx on September 29, 2024, 03:23:52 am
I find it hard to muster any sympathy.

Quote from: Keith Lard on September 29, 2024, 11:04:14 am
I didnt really intend to show sympathy
Is there ever a good time to write such words?



(well, apart from about absolute c*nts )
Logged



Offline GreatEx

  
  
  
  
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #15866 on: September 29, 2024, 11:16:41 pm »
It doesn't mean I have ill will toward him, it means I question whether there's any reason to feel sorry for him.
Logged

Offline Red Beret

  
  
  
  
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #15867 on: September 29, 2024, 11:30:46 pm »
Quote from: Keith Lard on September 27, 2024, 12:45:48 pm
Apparently his picture has been deleted from the Werder Bremen website. Theyre really desperate to offload him it seems. This situation saddens me as I cant forget the Keita we were so excited to sign when he had that wonder season at Leipzig. I so hope the lad can find a situation where he can put down some roots and enjoy the rest of his career.

Keita is a warning to a lot of players that think the grass is greener. History has proven that, in his case, hed have been better staying at Leipzig and become a Bundesliga baller. Its why I would never begrudge a player like Zubimendi following their safety and survival instinct by staying where they are loved and valued for their entire career. Winning stuff is overrated. Being happy and buzzing, loving your career, and cementing a reputation that you benefit from post career is way more important.

Wasn't it that extra season at Leipzig that got him the injury that ultimately hampered his progression as a player? If anything I think it's a lesson in get out of the club whilst you can.

He was an outstanding talent and deserved better, but it's not like he had an awful time with us.
Logged




Offline Bailey Brothers Building and Loan

  
  
  
  
  
    
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #15868 on: October 17, 2024, 11:57:53
Interview with Naby on the Guardian site today.

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2024/oct/17/naby-keita-bremen-liverpool-fans-interview

Quote
Naby Keïta: Even today, wherever I meet Liverpool fans, they show me love

Sidelined in Bremens under-23s, the midfielder talks about Anfield regrets and discipline controversy at his club

Naby Keïtas memories are inevitably tinged with regret when he looks back on his Liverpool career. Signed from RB Leipzig for a then club-record £54m after Liverpool paid a £6m premium to ward off competition from others chasing one of Europes most in-demand players, the Guinea midfielder was handed Steven Gerrards famous No 8 shirt when he arrived at Anfield in 2018.

But despite picking up the full set of winners medals  from Champions League and the Club World Cup to Liverpools first Premier League title  Keïta will always wonder what might have been after injuries restricted him to 49 league starts in five seasons.

It was tough mentally, of course, he says. I was the first to get frustrated. I wanted to play every game but unfortunately I had a lot of injuries that prevented me from giving more than I did. But thats the life of a footballer. I did everything I could to be there for the team at all times, but unfortunately injuries are part of our job.

Keïta found it hard to settle and sustained hamstring and back injuries during his first few months. He still managed to score in Liverpools victory over Porto in the quarter-final as they went on to win the Champions League in his first season, although he had to miss the final against Tottenham owing to another injury. Yet even as Keïtas absences mounted and appearances became less frequent in the title-winning season and beyond, he never felt he was being criticised by the supporters.

The Liverpool fans have given me a lot of love, he says. Even today, wherever I meet them, they show me the same love. Theyre the best fans in the world. Liverpool is a family and you never walk alone. My aim was to fulfil my childhood dream of winning titles. Winning the Premier League after 30 years, winning the Champions League  these are incredible moments that I cant forget. We won a lot of trophies and we were able to make our fans happy. That was the most important thing. This team was hungry. We wanted to win every game and we were lucky to have Jürgen Klopp to push us to give our best on the pitch. Hes a fantastic coach and he was the strength of this group.

Perhaps Keïtas finest hour came when he scored the first goal in Liverpools 5-0 win at Manchester United in October 2021. He left Anfield 12 months earlier than Klopp after returning to the Bundesliga and joining Werder Bremen on a free transfer.

I had the option of extending my stay at Liverpool but, after five years, I wanted to get more playing time elsewhere, he says. I had several offers but I decided to sign for Bremen because Germany is a country I already know. I was also convinced by what the coach and management at Bremen had to say. I just wanted to play football, to be out on the pitch, making passes and scoring goals. If I wanted the money, I would have chosen to sign somewhere other than Bremen. Here, all that motivated me was to have the opportunity to play every weekend, enjoy myself and give pleasure. Unfortunately, things havent gone according to plan.

Keïta has been used sparingly by Bremens coach, Ole Werner, and had made only one league start when, last April, he was suspended for the rest of the season and fined after being accused of not turning up for an away game against Bayer Leverkusen. The club claimed he had chosen not to travel to the ground with the team on their bus and decided to go home instead after discovering he was not in the starting lineup. Keïta  who at the time accused Bremen of trying to tarnish my image  does not want to go into specifics but says he has been disappointed by the way he has been treated.


In my last year at Liverpool, I didnt play much and when I arrived here, I was motivated, he says. Well have to talk about the bus incident one day, but everyone who knows me knows that Im a professional and that Im not undisciplined. Despite everything, I apologised to the group even before the end of last season because were all human and nobodys perfect. Wherever Ive been, from Salzburg to Leipzig to Liverpool, Ive always tried to be exemplary.

Keïta held talks with Sunderland and clubs in Turkey over a potential move in the summer but remained at Bremen, where he is training with the under-23s.

A lot of people say to me: Naby, youre injured, why dont you want to play for Bremen? I say: No, Im fine. Since I came back from the Africa Cup of Nations [in February], all Ive wanted to do is play for the fans and the club. But its not up to me. The club decided to put me with the under-23s. Im training with them and helping the youngsters while I wait for the wheels to turn. The fans have shown me a lot of love and they deserve to see me return that love on the pitch.

Keïta was last seen playing at the Olympics, where he had the honour of being Guineas flag bearer at the opening ceremony on the River Seine. It was incredible, he says. A great feeling of pride. The Syli were eliminated in the group stages in their first appearance for 58 years and hope to qualify next year for their first World Cup.

Im 29 years old now  I feel great, he says. Im training and waiting to see what the future holds. The day I feel my body is no longer up to it, Ill stop, but for now I feel fine. Ive got a few more years to give to football. My countrys dream is to play in the World Cup one day. We have a good squad today. I hope that one day this dream will come true for the happiness of the people of Guinea.
Logged

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,603
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #15869 on: December 8, 2024, 06:03:55 am »
Quote
Naby Keita set to join Ferencvaros: Former 60M stars career hits new low

Former Liverpool star Naby Keita, once a 60M signing, is set to join Ferencvaros on loan after a troubled stint at Werder Bremen marred by injuries and controversies.

Naby Keita, a player once valued at 60 million and considered one of Europes brightest midfielders, is now poised to join Ferencvaros in what is being described as a surprising move by Kicker. The 29-year-old midfielders career, which once soared to incredible heights, has taken a dramatic downturn in recent years.

In 2018, Keita was at the peak of his powers. After starring for RB Leipzig, the Guinean midfielder secured a high-profile transfer to Liverpool for 60 million, where he was expected to thrive under Jürgen Klopp. However, persistent injuries, inconsistent performances, and fierce competition for places meant Keita never truly fulfilled his potential at Anfield.

When his contract with Liverpool ended in 2023, Keita returned to Germany to join Werder Bremen, a move seen as a chance to revive his career. Instead, his time in Bremen has only further highlighted his struggles.

Since joining Werder, Keita has managed to make just five appearances, with injuries and off-field issues overshadowing his brief time at the club. The lowest point came in April 2023, when Keita refused to travel with the team to an away match against Bayer Leverkusen after being told he wouldnt start. This led to his suspension by the club and all but confirmed that his time in Bremen was effectively over.

According to reports from Kicker, Keita will leave Werder Bremen in the January transfer window to join Ferencvaros on loan. The Hungarian champions, who rarely host players of such high-profile backgrounds, will reportedly not cover the entirety of his wages, with Werder continuing to pay the majority.

While Ferencvaros offers Keita a chance to play regular football again, his long-term future remains uncertain. Keita is under contract with Werder until June 2026, but unless his form and fitness improve drastically, its unclear what roleif anyhe might have at the German club moving forward.

https://en.nogomania.com/read/Naby-Keita-set-to-join-Ferencvaros-Former-60M-stars-career-hits-new-low
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline B0151?

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,492
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #15870 on: Yesterday at 12:14:21 pm »
Well that seems an unnecessary headline

Lad has barely played in since 2022,  a loan move to a weaker league seems like a good decision to me. I don't see how its lower than his current situation of being locked out at Bremen.

Hopefully he can stay fit and get his career back on track. It's strange,  he seemed like a quiet and humble lad in interviews.
Logged

Offline disgraced figgy pudding

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,494
  • Seis Veces
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #15871 on: Yesterday at 12:20:01 pm »
Yeah, weird one. They've won the league six times in a row and played proper Champions League and Europa League football in every one of those seasons including this one
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 10 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Offline Caligula?

  • Most Negative poster on site, Moan, Moan, Moan, Liverpool are shite... Does he ever stop
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,350
  • SPQR
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #15872 on: Yesterday at 08:41:17 pm »
Yeah, the powerhouses that are Ferencvaros. It's like him going to Ludogorets or something. It's a majestic downfall of a player that was boss for us just a short time ago. Whenever he stayed fit, that is.
Logged

Offline GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,092
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #15873 on: Yesterday at 09:44:46 pm »
He was boss for us in a handful of games, terrible in others. Saying he was boss when fit is exceedingly generous.
Logged

Offline Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,457
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #15874 on: Yesterday at 11:12:29 pm »
Biggest transfer let down of my entire LFC-supporting life.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Online farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,827
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #15875 on: Today at 02:38:23 am »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 11:12:29 pm
Biggest transfer let down of my entire LFC-supporting life.
Water under the bridge though. And an extra glass for bringing him earlier...
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."
