In fairness if you look at the hype before he came you would have thought we were about to sign a prime Gerrard/Kante/Silva hybrid. He was built up to be the best in Europe or one of the best in Europe at absolutely everything it seemed and it was about a sure thing as you could get. Until it wasn't.





I felt that people went overboard when he had a decent game, yet on the flipside people wouldn't give him credit for merely a decent game because they expected more. And the reason they expected more was mainly because statsbomb graphics said he'd be amazing all the time. He was very underwhelming IMO, clearly talented but fragile and couldn't run really and didn't really have great technique on the whole with the ball (he scored a few beauties but often he'd sky shots into row Z or pea-roll them to the goalkeeper).



A bit like Nunez now. Stats only go and take you so far. What happens on the pitch matters even more.



What we saw with Leipzig was legit. He was that good. He is the only real failure of the Klopp era, and it's almost completely down to his character. We clearly just signed him based on the elite talent we could see from afar without knowing how he would adjust mentally by moving here.When we signed Markovic and Aquilani, I remember watching clips of them and thinking "I dont see it". But Keita was different. His ball manipulation was world class, and it doesn't matter where you are playing, that's something you can do in any league. We just didn't see him do that here as he went into his shell. Those spins in tight spaces, the runs from midfield, the confidence and belief was evident. With us he looked petrified. And there's no way Klopp is going to fork out 50 million for him and then ask him to play a completely different way, more reserved, as then you aren't buying the player you wanted, so his displays were on him not what he was asked to do.We got burnt by not knowing enough about his character, which is obviously essential before you sign a player. "What's the boy like" as Fergie would say. No doubt Klopp had a similar background check, but this one seemed to slip through the net.