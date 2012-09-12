« previous next »
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #15720 on: June 4, 2023, 12:47:36 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on May 30, 2023, 03:08:55 pm
Not sure if fitness is underrated, Naby missed 4 games in two seasons at Leipzig, his robustness was one of his plus points.

Ultimately it's just shit luck for us and shit luck for him.

Thats what it boiled down to..bad luck. Nobody could have predicted it.
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #15721 on: June 9, 2023, 12:24:46 pm »
Off to Werder Bremen it seems. I think that says it all about his level. Still, they've been a fun team this season, and Keita is certainly a fun player. Just not when he's playing for your team most of the time.
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #15722 on: June 9, 2023, 12:25:06 pm »
Just signed for Werder Bremen on a free.

Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #15723 on: June 9, 2023, 12:31:46 pm »
Good luck to him, but kind of feel 'shrugs shoulders' about him leaving.
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #15724 on: June 9, 2023, 12:33:56 pm »
Good luck to the lad!
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #15725 on: June 9, 2023, 12:35:26 pm »
They finished 13th in DBL this season past, 3 points off relegation. Wow.

Thought hed end up at a club in Europe.
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #15726 on: June 9, 2023, 12:35:28 pm »
Hope it works out for him and he stays injury free.
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #15727 on: June 9, 2023, 12:37:52 pm »
Good luck to him
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #15728 on: June 9, 2023, 12:49:19 pm »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on June  9, 2023, 12:25:06 pm
Just signed for Werder Bremen on a free.



do they know his injury record?
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #15729 on: June 9, 2023, 12:51:11 pm »
Love his smile, exudes friendliness. Good luck Naby
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #15730 on: June 9, 2023, 12:54:55 pm »
Quote from: liverbloke on June  9, 2023, 12:49:19 pm
do they know his injury record?

That's what he's signing.
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #15731 on: June 9, 2023, 01:01:20 pm »
Quote from: Aldo1988 on June  9, 2023, 12:31:46 pm
Good luck to him, but kind of feel 'shrugs shoulders' about him leaving.

Same, I hope that he does well enough to get himself another big move and wish him well. It's not his fault that his body doesn't match his talent & it's not like he ever faked an injury.
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #15732 on: June 9, 2023, 01:02:11 pm »
His options were always going to be limited with his injury record. Best of luck to him. Might fair better with no Europe, a 34 game league season, and a 1 month winter break.
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #15733 on: June 9, 2023, 01:02:21 pm »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on June  9, 2023, 12:25:06 pm
Just signed for Werder Bremen on a free.



Good move for him, best of luck Naby lad
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #15734 on: June 9, 2023, 01:05:12 pm »
Quote from: Aldo1988 on June  9, 2023, 12:54:55 pm
That's what he's signing.

seriously - those look like the files they used to keep at the doctor's office.
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #15735 on: June 9, 2023, 01:12:40 pm »
Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on June  9, 2023, 01:02:11 pm
His options were always going to be limited with his injury record. Best of luck to him. Might fair better with no Europe, a 34 game league season, and a 1 month winter break.

There would still be options though, so good for him for committing to them so early rather than wait over the summer, as no way hes going to be on big money there. But yeah, less games, less intensity, winter break, all things that should help him get back on track hopefully.
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #15736 on: June 9, 2023, 01:13:03 pm »
Quote from: Aldo1988 on June  9, 2023, 12:31:46 pm
Good luck to him, but kind of feel 'shrugs shoulders' about him leaving.

Careful, you might pull your neck out.
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #15737 on: June 9, 2023, 01:36:40 pm »
Werder Bremen, wow. Suppose Id been assuming that some other elite-ish club would be interested in taking a free punt on him. We were kidding ourselves all along, eh.
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #15738 on: June 9, 2023, 01:37:45 pm »
Quote from: liverbloke on June  9, 2023, 12:49:19 pm
do they know his injury record?

He's only been injured once

It's just lasted his entire career
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #15739 on: June 9, 2023, 01:58:54 pm »
Quote from: liverbloke on June  9, 2023, 12:49:19 pm
do they know his injury record?

Thats probably why hes signed at a club the level he has. If he has a good season and relatively injury free, hell probably move to one of the bigger boys in Germany
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #15740 on: June 9, 2023, 03:06:36 pm »
Thats his level no?
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #15741 on: June 9, 2023, 03:10:00 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on June  9, 2023, 03:06:36 pm
Thats his level no?

It really is so it seems.
Hope he stays fit and enjoys his football.
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #15742 on: June 9, 2023, 03:46:55 pm »
Good luck to him. He showed how good he was/could be for us on numerous occasions, but could never seem to get long periods where he was injury free, in the starting 11, and playing at a consistently high level.

Everyone deserves a second chance and I wish him well. Seemed a nice lad.

Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #15743 on: June 9, 2023, 05:05:13 pm »
Only a matter of time before he drops a few solid performances and the press start calling it a mistake to sell him.

Injury record speaks for itself and hes better off elsewhere. Best of luck and thanks for some quality goals and being part of our history!
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #15744 on: June 9, 2023, 06:47:59 pm »
Good luck! Hope he can get back to his best.
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #15745 on: June 9, 2023, 06:52:49 pm »
Good luck to him! Hope he can stay as injury free as possible and show his quality.
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #15746 on: June 9, 2023, 08:25:51 pm »
Good luck Naby :scarf
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #15747 on: June 9, 2023, 08:27:02 pm »
Quote from: LallanaInPyjamas on June  9, 2023, 01:13:03 pm
Careful, you might pull your neck out.

I've been told to wind my neck in a fair few times :)
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #15748 on: Yesterday at 07:49:00 am »
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on June  9, 2023, 12:35:26 pm
They finished 13th in DBL this season past, 3 points off relegation. Wow.

Thought hed end up at a club in Europe.

They've been in the doldrums a while (like Hamburg, Schalke etc). Haven't been in Europe since 2010/11 season.

Hopefully he can help turn them round a bit next season.
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #15749 on: Yesterday at 12:22:33 pm »
Quote from: Zlen on June  9, 2023, 03:10:00 pm
It really is so it seems.
Hope he stays fit and enjoys his football.

will keep an eye on werders result and line up for sure

what does it say if he does stay fit and help werder in the league?

still only 28. does anyone think that he might just have another punt at a big club if he can stay fit and show the form he had at leipzig?
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #15750 on: Yesterday at 12:31:53 pm »
Quote from: xbugawugax on Yesterday at 12:22:33 pm
will keep an eye on werders result and line up for sure

what does it say if he does stay fit and help werder in the league?

still only 28. does anyone think that he might just have another punt at a big club if he can stay fit and show the form he had at leipzig?

No.
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #15751 on: Yesterday at 03:31:29 pm »
If his injury record persists with them, will ppl:

a) realize he wasn't swinging the lead with us

or

b) call him even more of a pussy than they have already
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #15752 on: Yesterday at 04:23:35 pm »
Neither. Hell be mostly forgotten as soon as the next season starts. Some may check how hes doing, share the news, but it wont get much traction. We have moved on.
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #15753 on: Yesterday at 04:33:21 pm »
Quote from: xbugawugax on Yesterday at 12:22:33 pm
will keep an eye on werders result and line up for sure

what does it say if he does stay fit and help werder in the league?

still only 28. does anyone think that he might just have another punt at a big club if he can stay fit and show the form he had at leipzig?

Who knows? Being as he was quick to sign for them, get the impression that he just wants to get back on track in a league he knows that wont stress his body too much! No Europe, less league games, and a winter break. And good for him if thats the case, cos he for sure isnt going to be a big earner playing for Bremen. Its weird some of the vitriol thrown at him here, like he purposefully didnt want to play, so odd. 

Bremen fans are delighted with the signing, they know the risks, but they also remember him well from Leipzig and know he can help them.
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #15754 on: Yesterday at 05:42:18 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 03:31:29 pm
If his injury record persists with them, will ppl:

a) realize he wasn't swinging the lead with us

or

b) call him even more of a pussy than they have already

Not to sound bad, but I assume his career will be an afterthought once we start playing.

This thread will get bumped for the odd goal or the next injury.
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #15755 on: Yesterday at 06:25:03 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Yesterday at 05:42:18 pm
Not to sound bad, but I assume his career will be an afterthought once we start playing.

This thread will get bumped for the odd goal or the next injury.

oh for sure, but it will be interesting how ppl who've criticized the crap out of him would react.
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #15756 on: Yesterday at 06:38:49 pm »
Nothing but best wishes for the guy. Good luck Naby
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #15757 on: Yesterday at 10:35:10 pm »
Best of Luck to him. Hope he does well at Werder Breman
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #15758 on: Today at 04:26:21 am »
Quote from: Chakan on Yesterday at 05:42:18 pm
Not to sound bad, but I assume his career will be an afterthought once we start playing.

This thread will get bumped for the odd goal or the next injury.

more of the former ..less of the latter hopefully

best of luck naby lad..was decent when he was on the pitch but unfortunate we didnt get to see the best of him
