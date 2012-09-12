will keep an eye on werders result and line up for sure



what does it say if he does stay fit and help werder in the league?



still only 28. does anyone think that he might just have another punt at a big club if he can stay fit and show the form he had at leipzig?



Who knows? Being as he was quick to sign for them, get the impression that he just wants to get back on track in a league he knows that wont stress his body too much! No Europe, less league games, and a winter break. And good for him if thats the case, cos he for sure isnt going to be a big earner playing for Bremen. Its weird some of the vitriol thrown at him here, like he purposefully didnt want to play, so odd.Bremen fans are delighted with the signing, they know the risks, but they also remember him well from Leipzig and know he can help them.