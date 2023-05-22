I honestly think people go over the top with the dissapointment angle now. Disappointing was all those players signed in the years before who achieved so very little. Disappointing was buying players like Balloteli and Benteke who we knew even before they signed, they where not what the team needed. Disappointing was wasting so much on Andy Carroll in a moment of blind panic, because we couldnt keep our best players. With Naby, the only diassapointing part was him being injured, but it came at a time when the club won everything and yes, he actually did contribute to that, as much as some want to deny, sure not as much as was hoped, but he did contribute. And we did all this at a time and in a league that is hard to do it in considering the uneven playing field.



Wish him well in the next stage of his career basically, no idea why its such a thing that STILL bothers some so much!



I think they are different types of disappointment. In the case of Carrolls, Balotelli's and Benteke's, it was disappointing because we were expecting the club to do good transfer business to strengthen and give the manager tools to compete, but instead got players that we knew wouldn't cut the mustard. In the case of Naby, the disappointment came from expectations that he was a top class midfielder, one that we had to sign a whole season before he started playing for us, and at the end of it there was a sense that he didn't fulfil his potential or live up to the expectations.He's still a very good player and is more than capable of continuing to play at a very good level for many clubs that will be very fortunate to have him. It's hard to not to feel that his is a cautionary tale of not over hyping players too much. Far better to underpromise and overdeliver. Our low key signings are often some of our best players.