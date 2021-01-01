I honestly think people go over the top with the dissapointment angle now. Disappointing was all those players signed in the years before who achieved so very little. Disappointing was buying players like Balloteli and Benteke who we knew even before they signed, they where not what the team needed. Disappointing was wasting so much on Andy Carroll in a moment of blind panic, because we couldnt keep our best players. With Naby, the only diassapointing part was him being injured, but it came at a time when the club won everything and yes, he actually did contribute to that, as much as some want to deny, sure not as much as was hoped, but he did contribute. And we did all this at a time and in a league that is hard to do it in considering the uneven playing field.



Wish him well in the next stage of his career basically, no idea why its such a thing that STILL bothers some so much!

