Shame his time here ended without even giving us any help in a season where we struggled badly in midfield.

Bye I guess. It wasnt very memorable at all. The year of hype before he came was the highpoint, downhill from there.
Don't think I've ever been so disappointed with a player. We got so little from him

His performance v united last season was the high point. Thought he had turned a corner at that point
I honestly think people go over the top with the dissapointment angle now. Disappointing was all those players signed in the years before who achieved so very little. Disappointing  was buying players like Balloteli and Benteke who we knew even before they signed, they where not what the team needed. Disappointing was wasting so much on Andy Carroll in a moment of blind panic, because we couldnt keep our best players. With Naby, the only diassapointing part was him being injured, but it came at a time when the club won everything and yes, he actually did contribute to that, as much as some want to deny, sure not as much as was hoped, but he did contribute. And we did all this at a time and in a league that is hard to do it in considering the uneven playing field.

Wish him well in the next stage of his career basically, no idea why its such a thing that STILL bothers some so much!
We got bits out of him, but those injuries absolutely crippled him. He'd go on a run of 4-5 games where he looked the bees knees, but then he'd be injured for 2-3 months. Clearly a very talented player, but made of glass and when he was bad, he was really bad. Still remember that Real Madrid game in 2021 where he stunk the place out.

I was so excited by him and he was such a coup, but we never consistently saw the best of him and while he did have some exceptional moments, he's going to be known as a flop.
