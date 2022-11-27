Well Scotty, looks like we dont need a replacement for him right now, with Elliot being actually good. Our first team starters are Fabinho/Thiago/Elliot/Henderson, supplemented by James Milner, Curtis Jones, Carvalho and Bajectic.
Thats a lot of players. Its wiser to get him off the books, same with Ox. The real replacement we need to be doing is Henderson (RCM). He's not getting any younger, and hopefully he's got Bellingham's ear in the England camp.
If Curtis Jones doesnt make significant strides this year, we should look for an athletic player for LCM. Rumours are Brighton's Caicedo. Though I still think Jones has a high ceiling.