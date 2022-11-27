« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 362 363 364 365 366 [367]   Go Down

Author Topic: Naby Keita Watch  (Read 1666915 times)

Offline harleydanger

  • 7/2=3. Proud holder of shittest ideas badge.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,104
  • If I sound stupid, I'm probably casting a line
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #14640 on: November 27, 2022, 04:47:02 am »
Most of those wages are covered by insurance.
Logged
WHAT A TIME TO BE ALIVE!

Quote from: the_red_pill on August 12, 2008, 06:57:29 pm
Normally a player can look great on tubes, but one of the things that's encouraging for me is just the amount of youtube videos on him

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,751
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #14641 on: November 27, 2022, 06:38:36 am »
I think the whole effort of signing up Keita to a new contract is to prove his existence. Do his signatures on the old and new contract match?...

;D
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline rocco

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,547
  • ⭐️⭐️⭐️6 Times Baby ⭐️⭐️⭐️
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #14642 on: November 27, 2022, 08:42:04 am »
Quote from: AndyMuller on November 26, 2022, 11:21:47 am
He will go back to Germany next season and play every game for his new team and be boss.

Thats how it be sometimes.

Wouldnt be surprised, best imo to let him go and move on .

Never got the impression especially lately he is happy at the club .
Logged

Offline number 168

  • Bootle - Aigburth Vale. Mon-Sat evenings, Sundays & Bank Holidays only. Arl fart clearly past his sell-his-season-ticket-by-date.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,975
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #14643 on: November 27, 2022, 10:23:37 am »
Quote from: rocco on November 27, 2022, 08:42:04 am
Wouldnt be surprised, best imo to let him go and move on .

Never got the impression especially lately he is happy at the club .

How did you get that "impression"? Can't be body language as nobody has seen the guy on the pitch for months and he has not done interviews?
Logged

Offline SnowHow would a Philips Pubes Shaver suit you?

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,945
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #14644 on: November 27, 2022, 11:52:47 am »
Quote from: number 168 on November 27, 2022, 10:23:37 am
How did you get that "impression"? Can't be body language as nobody has seen the guy on the pitch for months and he has not done interviews?

Someone saw him in the Asda looking hangdog as he sadly perused the offers aisle.
Logged

Offline Henry Kissinger

  • Posterior sponsored by Wilkinson Sword. On the Llama Protection Register. Should wash his mouth out with soap and water.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,563
  • Experience is the name we give our mistakes
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #14645 on: November 27, 2022, 12:13:36 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on November 27, 2022, 11:52:47 am
Someone saw him in the Asda looking hangdog as he sadly perused the offers aisle.

To be fair though, Asda is a bit shit these days.
Logged
"What's passive smoking? There's passive lots of things. Like passive listening to shitheads. I have to put up with that every day. Are you going to ban people from talking crap? They give me a headache. Believe me, they're killing me. One day people's conversations on the street will do me in." Terry Hall

Offline SnowHow would a Philips Pubes Shaver suit you?

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,945
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #14646 on: November 27, 2022, 12:51:47 pm »
Quote from: Henry Kissinger on November 27, 2022, 12:13:36 pm
To be fair though, Asda is a bit shit these days.

Yeh. He walked out empty handed and got the bus to the Aldi.
Logged

Offline Machae

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,484
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #14647 on: November 27, 2022, 03:18:45 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on November 26, 2022, 09:11:43 pm
Terrible, albeit some of that was due to not being selected.

Probably wasn't selected as hes coming back from an injury (or nursing a niggle). Otherwise when fit, he'd more likely be starting
Logged

Offline Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,535
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #14648 on: November 28, 2022, 10:26:06 am »
One of the most disappointing and frustrating signings by the club in recent years, really good player when fit, but when is he ever fit nowadays?
Logged

Offline kasperoff

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,241
  • What happened to Sabu?
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #14649 on: November 28, 2022, 12:11:59 pm »
Quote from: SnowHow would a Philips Pubes Shaver suit you? on November 26, 2022, 10:34:53 pm
And thats the reason he was continued to be paid whilst injured.

I'm talking about a renewal. Clearly we have to pay him whilst under contract.
Logged
Quote from: jaybeezay on June  6, 2011, 09:18:42 pm
I think the same, can't stand him, but if you could have a £1million pound cheque or steve bruces head hollowed out and filled with pound coins which would you have?

Offline Scottymuser

  • Has many leather bound books (about football), and his home smells of rich mahogany. Bow to his superior knowledge of central defenders.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,991
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #14650 on: November 28, 2022, 12:40:30 pm »
Quote from: kasperoff on November 26, 2022, 10:21:32 pm
Does it really make sense to pay someone £150k p/w for 3 years when you know he's not going to play for the majority of that contract? No one has a crystal ball, but Keita getting injured is about as close to a sure thing as you can get. Abundance of talent, but sadly not built for the PL. . . . . or we need a new doctor or something.

Time to move on, I think.

Well, if that is what we are offering him, then that is a total expenditure of £23.4 million, £7.8m a year.  So the question should be - "do we think we can sell him for more than whatever fraction of that expenditure has elapsed by the time we sell him?".  So if we keep him one more year, then can we sell him for £8m or more.  If we can, unless we have an immediate replacement lined up (both in the CM sense, as well as a foreign member of the squad), then it can be financially prudent to make that deal - as it would then give us more money to spend on new transfers a year down the line, say.
Logged

Online sattapaartridge

  • The new 'pete price' of RAWK.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,434
  • @sattapaal
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #14651 on: November 30, 2022, 10:59:37 am »
Well Scotty, looks like we dont need a replacement for him right now, with Elliot being actually good. Our first team starters are Fabinho/Thiago/Elliot/Henderson, supplemented by James Milner, Curtis Jones, Carvalho and Bajectic.

Thats a lot of players. Its wiser to get him off the books, same with Ox. The real replacement we need to be doing is Henderson (RCM). He's not getting any younger, and hopefully he's got Bellingham's ear in the England camp.

If Curtis Jones doesnt make significant strides this year, we should look for an athletic player for LCM. Rumours are Brighton's Caicedo. Though I still think Jones has a high ceiling.
Logged
did you know that 10 x 2 and 11 x 2 have the same answer?

Offline Big Dirk

  • But with Little Harnds. One of these is incorrerct.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,601
  • Belfast Red
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #14652 on: Yesterday at 09:58:22 pm »
The guy can no longer run,he makes Fabinho look quick.
Logged
Born a Red-Live a Red-Die a Red

Offline fallenhd

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 221
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #14653 on: Yesterday at 10:00:58 pm »
Quote from: Big Dirk on Yesterday at 09:58:22 pm
The guy can no longer run,he makes Fabinho look quick.

It called lack of match fitness. You know what happens after not playing for a while. If you need a detailed explanation let me know. Remember no stupid question, just
what you did before........................
Logged

Offline macmanamanaman

  • S art Arse.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,911
  • Robbie Returns!
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #14654 on: Yesterday at 10:02:03 pm »
He's alive. Interesting.

Logged
"A Football team is like a Piano: You need 8 people to carry it and 3 to play the damn thing" - Shankly

Offline Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,043
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #14655 on: Yesterday at 10:02:45 pm »
Quote from: fallenhd on Yesterday at 10:00:58 pm
It called lack of match fitness. You know what happens after not playing for a while. If you need a detailed explanation let me know. Remember no stupid question, just
what you did before........................

He is slow though!
Logged

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,154
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #14656 on: Yesterday at 10:06:45 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 10:02:45 pm
He is slow though!

That he is! That was the one thing that always surprised me when he came here from RBL - I was sure he seemed faster - but not so.
Logged

Offline Big Dirk

  • But with Little Harnds. One of these is incorrerct.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,601
  • Belfast Red
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #14657 on: Yesterday at 10:07:08 pm »
Quote from: fallenhd on Yesterday at 10:00:58 pm
It called lack of match fitness. You know what happens after not playing for a while. If you need a detailed explanation let me know. Remember no stupid question, just
what you did before........................
Lack of match fitness makes him slow?Ive heard it all now!He came on as a sub and couldnt run ffs.
Logged
Born a Red-Live a Red-Die a Red

Offline Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,043
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #14658 on: Yesterday at 10:08:41 pm »
Yeah and I think he has lost a little bit too. Which given how brutal injuries have been for him wouldn't be a surprise. We know it happens because we saw what happened to Sturridge.
Logged

Offline Big Dirk

  • But with Little Harnds. One of these is incorrerct.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,601
  • Belfast Red
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #14659 on: Yesterday at 10:08:54 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 10:06:45 pm
That he is! That was the one thing that always surprised me when he came here from RBL - I was sure he seemed faster - but not so.
He was never as slow as he is now..if he gets offered a new contract then we deserve all we get.
Logged
Born a Red-Live a Red-Die a Red

Offline fallenhd

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 221
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #14660 on: Yesterday at 10:09:22 pm »
Quote from: Big Dirk on Yesterday at 10:07:08 pm
Lack of match fitness makes him slow?Ive heard it all now!He came on as a sub and couldnt run ffs.

Umm yes, you will be slower than normal working your way back from injury/lack of match fitness. Are you new/ignorant/genuinely unaware/just dense.
Logged

Offline Big Dirk

  • But with Little Harnds. One of these is incorrerct.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,601
  • Belfast Red
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #14661 on: Yesterday at 10:15:12 pm »
Quote from: fallenhd on Yesterday at 10:09:22 pm
Umm yes, you will be slower than normal working your way back from injury/lack of match fitness. Are you new/ignorant/genuinely unaware/just dense.
I think you will find you are dense or maybe you are another one of these strange Keita fc fans.Lacking match fitness makes you rusty and late into the tackle but it doesnt mean you cant movethe Ox seemed to be able to run despite lacking match fitness.
Logged
Born a Red-Live a Red-Die a Red

Offline DaveyHughes

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 120
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #14662 on: Yesterday at 10:23:53 pm »
Quote from: Big Dirk on Yesterday at 10:07:08 pm
Lack of match fitness makes him slow?Ive heard it all now!He came on as a sub and couldnt run ffs.

Tell me you've never played football without telling me you've never played football
Logged

Offline Big Dirk

  • But with Little Harnds. One of these is incorrerct.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,601
  • Belfast Red
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #14663 on: Yesterday at 10:30:13 pm »
Quote from: DaveyHughes on Yesterday at 10:23:53 pm
Tell me you've never played football without telling me you've never played football
Yes played at a shit levelso you go along with the view that coming back from injury means you cant run?
Logged
Born a Red-Live a Red-Die a Red

Offline Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,649
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #14664 on: Yesterday at 10:30:24 pm »
I don't really know what to expect from him. Hopefully he gets a good run in the team now.
Logged

Offline DaveyHughes

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 120
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #14665 on: Yesterday at 10:32:28 pm »
Quote from: Big Dirk on Yesterday at 10:30:13 pm
Yes played at a shit levelso you go along with the view that coming back from injury means you cant run?

Yes, and if you're telling the truth that you played then you should know this.
Logged

Online Chaka-chaka-chakanotherchipmunk on the yule fyre

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 86,157
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #14666 on: Yesterday at 10:33:29 pm »
Well least he made it onto the pitch, never thought that would happen.
Logged

Offline kavah

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,452
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #14667 on: Yesterday at 10:34:29 pm »
I thought he looked alright considering he's been out for ages and who he was up against
Logged

Offline number 168

  • Bootle - Aigburth Vale. Mon-Sat evenings, Sundays & Bank Holidays only. Arl fart clearly past his sell-his-season-ticket-by-date.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,975
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #14668 on: Yesterday at 10:35:22 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Yesterday at 10:30:24 pm
I don't really know what to expect from him. Hopefully he gets a good run in the team now.

He came on in a makeshift side chasing the game. I thought he looked keen and confident and i just hope he stays fit as he is an asset.
Logged

Offline Big Dirk

  • But with Little Harnds. One of these is incorrerct.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,601
  • Belfast Red
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #14669 on: Yesterday at 10:35:27 pm »
Quote from: DaveyHughes on Yesterday at 10:32:28 pm
Yes, and if you're telling the truth that you played then you should know this.
Seriously go and have a look at his cameo appearance tonight and him trying to track back,he can barely move ffs.
Logged
Born a Red-Live a Red-Die a Red

Offline LallanaInPyjamas

  • Keita's shit, Bundesliga's shit, Bundesliga 2's shit
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,492
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2020 Champion Tipster*
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #14670 on: Today at 01:25:40 am »
Quote from: Big Dirk on Yesterday at 09:58:22 pm
The guy can no longer run,he makes Fabinho look quick.

His astonishing lack of mobility out of possession is definitely something the Keita fanatics have always been keen to gloss over. He's not alone in that regard though. We are remarkably one-paced in the engine room now and we're not going to make giant strides forward again until that changes.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,383
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #14671 on: Today at 01:43:36 am »
Hopefully he plays a few games between now and end of the season when he leaves.  We really can't be stupid enough to offer him a new deal.  :D
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 362 363 364 365 366 [367]   Go Up
« previous next »
 