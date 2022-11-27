Does it really make sense to pay someone £150k p/w for 3 years when you know he's not going to play for the majority of that contract? No one has a crystal ball, but Keita getting injured is about as close to a sure thing as you can get. Abundance of talent, but sadly not built for the PL. . . . . or we need a new doctor or something.



Time to move on, I think.



Well, if that is what we are offering him, then that is a total expenditure of £23.4 million, £7.8m a year. So the question should be - "do we think we can sell him for more than whatever fraction of that expenditure has elapsed by the time we sell him?". So if we keep him one more year, then can we sell him for £8m or more. If we can, unless we have an immediate replacement lined up (both in the CM sense, as well as a foreign member of the squad), then it can be financially prudent to make that deal - as it would then give us more money to spend on new transfers a year down the line, say.