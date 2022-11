Correct, to say that he has had "plenty of atrocious games" is clearly untrue. The game in Madrid where he came off is often used against him, but he was the best of a very bad bunch that night and came off for tactical reasons. Whenever I have seen him play he has either been decent or pretty good. Naby has never let us down yet his injury record is used to denigrate his ability.



Madrid wasn't the first time he's been dragged off unceremoniously. Just a coincidence each time then that he was the one to make way (and Klopp will never throw a player directly under a bus).To say he's 'never let us down' and he's only ever been 'decent or pretty good' seems fanboyish to me. I'm not trying to change opinions on the lad but the truth is often in the middle. He's not a superstar, he's not a total dud, he's a very useful player on his day but he's not the most consistent and obviously injuries have been debilitating for him and the team. I wish him well wherever he goes.