You have no clue.
San Marino, Brazil, Latvia, KZH, Poland, Austria, Greece, Luxembourg, Germany, France, Belarus, Germany, Estonia, Belarus, Belarus, Estonia, Estonia, Estonia, Bosnia, Bosnia, Poland, Gibraltar, Ukraine, North Macedonia, North Macedonia and Montenegro.
So maybe 4 goals against real quality opponents -- Brazil, Germany, Germany and France. 3 of them were either the 3rd or 4th goal in a win where 3+ goals were scored, so not exactly critical. He scored the opener against France.
Poland, Austria, Greece aren't terrible I guess, maybe Ukraine too I suppose, but most sub-elite national teams have maybe like half a team of players that could compete in the PL, if that. And that's enough to make them decent by international standards. Poland basically has 3 and 2 of them play the same position, but one of them happens to be one of the best strikers in the world.
In almost every game in which he scored, someone or several other someones for the Netherlands also scored.
Basically, he scores a lot of goals for them because they score a lot of goals because they're a lot better than most of the teams they play. Not rocket science. Doesn't make him a PL attacker.