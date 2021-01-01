« previous next »
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #14440 on: Yesterday at 03:26:57 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Yesterday at 02:15:17 pm
Losing our second best midfielder to a rival is never good news.

To even be "good" never mind second best you have to be available to play.
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #14441 on: Yesterday at 03:27:12 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Yesterday at 03:14:53 pm
How can you lose something you've almost never had.

Ask Liz Truss.

Seriously though he's made 76 league appearances across his four full seasons.  On one hand playing in roughly 50% of our games is terrible for a marquee signing.

On the other hand when he goes ( which he should imo) it'll mean a quality player who's played 50% of our games will be gone. It'll unquestionably make us even weaker in midfield  unless we replace him. 
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #14442 on: Yesterday at 03:31:05 pm »
Quote from: didi shamone on Yesterday at 03:27:12 pm
Ask Liz Truss.

Seriously though he's made 76 league appearances across his four full seasons.  On one hand playing in roughly 50% of our games is terrible for a marquee signing.

On the other hand when he goes ( which he should imo) it'll mean a quality player who's played 50% of our games will be gone. It'll unquestionably make us even weaker in midfield  unless we replace him.

And 50% of our games isnt the scenario where hes left on the bench and alternate between the other midfielders to optimise rest and sharpness. Hes there for a cluster of games and then out for a bunch. Which obviously makes it less useful and theres always a few games to get him up to speed again every time he comes back.
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #14443 on: Yesterday at 03:32:35 pm »
Quote from: didi shamone on Yesterday at 03:27:12 pm
Ask Liz Truss.

Seriously though he's made 76 league appearances across his four full seasons.  On one hand playing in roughly 50% of our games is terrible for a marquee signing.

On the other hand when he goes ( which he should imo) it'll mean a quality player who's played 50% of our games will be gone. It'll unquestionably make us even weaker in midfield  unless we replace him.

Ignoring his injury issues, is he actually that good? Has he ever seriously been that good for us? Seeing people call him our second best midfielder puts me at a loss, honestly. He had good spells in his first season, then the odd game where he played well. He doesn't dominate midfields, he's not a great passer, he's not great defensively and all this is is ignoring his injury problems.

Fabinho is obviously WAY out of form, but he and Thiago are still better, and Henderson probably still offers more in his overall game than Keita ever does. Say what you like about Hendo, he doesn't go missing like Keita does in a lot of games
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #14444 on: Yesterday at 03:34:39 pm »
Quote from: plura on Yesterday at 03:31:05 pm
And 50% of our games isnt the scenario where hes left on the bench and alternate between the other midfielders to optimise rest and sharpness. Hes there for a cluster of games and then out for a bunch. Which obviously makes it less useful and theres always a few games to get him up to speed again every time he comes back.

I'm not saying we should keep him, the opposite actually. But I'd rather we did if we're not replacing him.
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #14445 on: Yesterday at 03:35:49 pm »
Quote from: RideTheWalrus on Yesterday at 03:32:35 pm
Ignoring his injury issues, is he actually that good? Has he ever seriously been that good for us? Seeing people call him our second best midfielder puts me at a loss, honestly. He had good spells in his first season, then the odd game where he played well. He doesn't dominate midfields, he's not a great passer, he's not great defensively and all this is is ignoring his injury problems.

Fabinho is obviously WAY out of form, but he and Thiago are still better, and Henderson probably still offers more in his overall game than Keita ever does. Say what you like about Hendo, he doesn't go missing like Keita does in a lot of games

When he comes back youll see.
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #14446 on: Yesterday at 03:37:00 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Yesterday at 03:35:49 pm
When he comes back youll see.

 ;D

Ah yes, this time he'll stay injury free and prove us all wrong!
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #14447 on: Yesterday at 03:40:43 pm »
Quote from: RideTheWalrus on Yesterday at 03:32:35 pm
Ignoring his injury issues, is he actually that good? Has he ever seriously been that good for us? Seeing people call him our second best midfielder puts me at a loss, honestly. He had good spells in his first season, then the odd game where he played well. He doesn't dominate midfields, he's not a great passer, he's not great defensively and all this is is ignoring his injury problems.

Fabinho is obviously WAY out of form, but he and Thiago are still better, and Henderson probably still offers more in his overall game than Keita ever does. Say what you like about Hendo, he doesn't go missing like Keita does in a lot of games

He's never been consistently good enough or fit enough to be first choice. He has been badly missed this season though. He's the only one who can really plug the gap when Thiago isn't playing.
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #14448 on: Yesterday at 03:42:38 pm »
Quote from: didi shamone on Yesterday at 03:34:39 pm
I'm not saying we should keep him, the opposite actually. But I'd rather we did if we're not replacing him.

If we got rid of him and even not replaced him then I dont know what to say about the clubs transfer strategy anymore.
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #14449 on: Yesterday at 03:43:15 pm »
Quote from: RideTheWalrus on Yesterday at 03:37:00 pm
;D

Ah yes, this time he'll stay injury free and prove us all wrong!
I don't get this. It's really not controversial to say that when he plays we generally get a good performance from him, and that the team does well out of it.

He (and Matip, as I said before) play well when they return from injuries. So even if it's for a limited period, they at least offer something during that limited period.

We've had other injury prone players (think Aquilani), who seemed to need 5-10 games to build any kind of consistency - and even when that was reached the performance level wasn't exactly great (and certainly not worth the wait).

Ideally you don't want to be in this situation with more than one player (or more than zero, in an ideal world). Unfortunately for this season, we're exactly there with Keita/Chamberlain/Melo. If we were arbitrarily able to retain only one, and cut the other two (and their contracts), I don't think I can see a compelling argument for anyone except Keita.
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #14450 on: Yesterday at 03:44:36 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 03:40:43 pm
He's never been consistently good enough or fit enough to be first choice. He has been badly missed this season though. He's the only one who can really plug the gap when Thiago isn't playing.

Oh I agree completely, where he fit this season he would be 100% nailed on to start, and I'd say since he came in that would be the first time I would say that.

but that also says as much about our midfield options, as it does about Keita
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #14451 on: Yesterday at 03:46:40 pm »
Quote from: RideTheWalrus on Yesterday at 03:44:36 pm
Oh I agree completely, where he fit this season he would be 100% nailed on to start, and I'd say since he came in that would be the first time I would say that.

but that also says as much about our midfield options, as it does about Keita

It's where we are. A fit Wijnaldum still walks into our team, even at half the level he was a few seasons ago and at 32.
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #14452 on: Yesterday at 03:48:49 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 03:46:40 pm
It's where we are. A fit Wijnaldum still walks into our team, even at half the level he was a few seasons ago and at 32.

A fit Gini would be great right now (also a depressing thought), as at least then we would be able to retain possession when Thiago isn't playing.
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #14453 on: Yesterday at 03:50:55 pm »
Quote from: plura on Yesterday at 03:42:38 pm
If we got rid of him and even not replaced him then I dont know what to say about the clubs transfer strategy anymore.

I'm in danger of going full Al here but I'm still waiting for Ginis  replacement.
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #14454 on: Yesterday at 03:51:17 pm »
Quote from: RideTheWalrus on Yesterday at 03:32:35 pm
Ignoring his injury issues, is he actually that good? Has he ever seriously been that good for us? Seeing people call him our second best midfielder puts me at a loss, honestly. He had good spells in his first season, then the odd game where he played well. He doesn't dominate midfields, he's not a great passer, he's not great defensively and all this is is ignoring his injury problems.

Fabinho is obviously WAY out of form, but he and Thiago are still better, and Henderson probably still offers more in his overall game than Keita ever does. Say what you like about Hendo, he doesn't go missing like Keita does in a lot of games

when he has been fully fit, he absolutely has dominated midfields.  Like United last year - easily the best post-Gerard midfield performance for us, bar none.  He then started well the next game, before being two footed and injured.  Last year, I don't think there was a single performance, bar maybe the first half of the AM match when the whole team were awful, where he completely went missing.
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #14455 on: Yesterday at 03:58:47 pm »
Quote from: didi shamone on Yesterday at 03:50:55 pm
I'm in danger of going full Al here but I'm still waiting for Ginis  replacement.
Set your alarm for mid-late January.

.... he said, hopefully.
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #14456 on: Yesterday at 04:59:52 pm »
Quote from: Scottymuser on Yesterday at 03:51:17 pm
when he has been fully fit, he absolutely has dominated midfields.  Like United last year - easily the best post-Gerard midfield performance for us, bar none.  He then started well the next game, before being two footed and injured.  Last year, I don't think there was a single performance, bar maybe the first half of the AM match when the whole team were awful, where he completely went missing.

The consistent inability to accurately assess the quality of our midfield boggles my mind. Yes Keita is very, very good when he manages to get on the pitch. No Henderson doesnt offer much more overall than Keita.
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #14457 on: Yesterday at 05:05:45 pm »
Quote from: RideTheWalrus on Yesterday at 03:48:49 pm
A fit Gini would be great right now (also a depressing thought), as at least then we would be able to retain possession when Thiago isn't playing.

Which was the idea ultimately behind the Arthur signing, who predictably got injured before we even got him fit.
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #14458 on: Yesterday at 05:10:25 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 05:05:45 pm
Which was the idea ultimately behind the Arthur signing, who predictably got injured before we even got him fit.

Gini was press resistant but incapable of passing the ball forwards so he was of limited value in helping us keep the ball.
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #14459 on: Yesterday at 05:22:47 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 05:10:25 pm
Gini was press resistant but incapable of passing the ball forwards so he was of limited value in helping us keep the ball.

This isn't correct
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #14460 on: Yesterday at 05:33:25 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 05:10:25 pm
Gini was press resistant but incapable of passing the ball forwards so he was of limited value in helping us keep the ball.

We dominated so many games with Gini in the side, he was vital to helping us keep the ball and he played the ball forward plenty. May not have been a creative midfielder but this notion he was some kind of strictly sideways and backwards passer always comes across as a myth
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #14461 on: Yesterday at 05:34:17 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 05:10:25 pm
Gini was press resistant but incapable of passing the ball forwards so he was of limited value in helping us keep the ball.
I'll go to my grave believing that Gini suppressed his natural instincts to fulfill the role Klopp gave him for the good of the overall system.

Look how he was positioned and contributed when playing for the Netherlands. A true attacking mid who scored a hell of a lot more often than he did for us.
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #14462 on: Yesterday at 06:57:33 pm »
Gini is definitely an effective attacking mid. But he was not an effective deep progressor of the ball in terms of passing. He could move the ball up the pitch by dribbling. But he didnt pass it very much and when he did, he didnt progress it though the lines. Im not convinced this was simply instruction, not least because Klopp replaced him with a world class deep progressor to play the same position. And if Gini could have done it too why did Klopp tell him not too?
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #14463 on: Yesterday at 07:02:01 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 06:57:33 pm
Gini is definitely an effective attacking mid. But he was not an effective deep progressor of the ball in terms of passing. He could move the ball up the pitch by dribbling. But he didnt pass it very much and when he did, he didnt progress it though the lines. Im not convinced this was simply instruction, not least because Klopp replaced him with a world class deep progressor to play the same position. And if Gini could have done it too why did Klopp tell him not too?

He didn't dribble up the pitch that much either. But the difference between him and Thiago in ball progression makes obvious why he wasn't re-signed and why Thiago was. Thiago is the best in the world at something Wijnaldum is below average at.
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #14464 on: Yesterday at 07:03:45 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 05:34:17 pm
I'll go to my grave believing that Gini suppressed his natural instincts to fulfill the role Klopp gave him for the good of the overall system.

Look how he was positioned and contributed when playing for the Netherlands. A true attacking mid who scored a hell of a lot more often than he did for us.

Most of the teams he scored against couldn't stay up in league 1.
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #14465 on: Yesterday at 07:07:26 pm »
Quote from: WanderlustRed on Yesterday at 07:03:45 pm
Most of the teams he scored against couldn't stay up in league 1.

You have no clue.
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #14466 on: Yesterday at 07:11:15 pm »
His physique wasnt right for the premier league - you get small midfielders who are exceptionally strong given their diminutive frame, but he just isnt.
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #14467 on: Yesterday at 07:15:36 pm »
Quote from: RideTheWalrus on Yesterday at 03:32:35 pm
Ignoring his injury issues, is he actually that good? Has he ever seriously been that good for us? Seeing people call him our second best midfielder puts me at a loss, honestly. He had good spells in his first season, then the odd game where he played well. He doesn't dominate midfields, he's not a great passer, he's not great defensively and all this is is ignoring his injury problems.

Fabinho is obviously WAY out of form, but he and Thiago are still better, and Henderson probably still offers more in his overall game than Keita ever does. Say what you like about Hendo, he doesn't go missing like Keita does in a lot of games

do you watch all Liverpool games? You can asnwer that question yourself surely?  By the way - your comments about him after doesnt sound like him much  ;D

Hes utterly infuriating and I am done with him for about the 20th time, so I wont be sad to see that chapter finally closed this summer. But yes, he is actually that good. But being that good is no use for us. He only gets to show it sporadically as he can barely get a run of games in.
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #14468 on: Yesterday at 09:51:36 pm »
Quote from: "21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan! on Yesterday at 07:07:26 pm
You have no clue.

San Marino, Brazil, Latvia, KZH, Poland, Austria, Greece, Luxembourg, Germany, France, Belarus, Germany, Estonia, Belarus, Belarus, Estonia, Estonia, Estonia, Bosnia, Bosnia, Poland, Gibraltar, Ukraine, North Macedonia, North Macedonia and Montenegro.

So maybe 4 goals against real quality opponents -- Brazil, Germany, Germany and France. 3 of them were either the 3rd or 4th goal in a win where 3+ goals were scored, so not exactly critical. He scored the opener against France.

Poland, Austria, Greece aren't terrible I guess, maybe Ukraine too I suppose, but most sub-elite national teams have maybe like half a team of players that could compete in the PL, if that. And that's enough to make them decent by international standards. Poland basically has 3 and 2 of them play the same position, but one of them happens to be one of the best strikers in the world.

In almost every game in which he scored, someone or several other someones for the Netherlands also scored.

Basically, he scores a lot of goals for them because they score a lot of goals because they're a lot better than most of the teams they play. Not rocket science. Doesn't make him a PL attacker.
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #14469 on: Yesterday at 09:58:10 pm »
Fuckin hell!!!!! Enough with the Gini shit.Is Naby ready to play tomorrow or not.
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #14470 on: Yesterday at 10:00:19 pm »
Quote from: WanderlustRed on Yesterday at 09:51:36 pm
Basically, he scores a lot of goals for them because they score a lot of goals because they're a lot better than most of the teams they play. Not rocket science. Doesn't make him a PL attacker.

otoh he scored 2 in 11 minutes vs Barca.  :)
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #14471 on: Yesterday at 10:04:56 pm »
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on Yesterday at 09:58:10 pm
Fuckin hell!!!!! Enough with the Gini shit.Is Naby ready to play tomorrow or not.

Nah we're going to make a last-second loan for Wijnaldum.
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #14472 on: Today at 02:36:09 am »
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 06:57:33 pm
Gini is definitely an effective attacking mid. But he was not an effective deep progressor of the ball in terms of passing. He could move the ball up the pitch by dribbling. But he didn’t pass it very much and when he did, he didn’t progress it though the lines. I’m not convinced this was simply instruction, not least because Klopp replaced him with a world class deep progressor to play the same position. And if Gini could have done it too why did Klopp tell him not too?
As a FM veteran and a football nerd as a kid I was a fan of Wijnaldum and he was a winger/cam hybrid much like Juan Mata but with more physique a strong runner who would bag goals off late runs with Mousa Dembele ball retentio when deeper. His role was perfect. He is a hero ball footballer like shown in his Holland performances. Liverpool never needed Wijnaldum to reign free. They had Salah,Mane,Firmino and even Coutinho. He was a very safe passer and it used to piss me off. Keita was supposed to be the upgrade but he never delivered. Ox had that injury, I love Gini he’s my favourite type of player someone like Verrati,Modric ilk but the bottom line is Gini was a winger as a kid. Much like Trent he deserves benefit of the doubt but atleast TAA did it early in his career…
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #14473 on: Today at 02:39:40 am »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 05:34:17 pm
I'll go to my grave believing that Gini suppressed his natural instincts to fulfill the role Klopp gave him for the good of the overall system.

Look how he was positioned and contributed when playing for the Netherlands. A true attacking mid who scored a hell of a lot more often than he did for us.
He is a good late runner into the box with hood aerial prowess and dribbling technique but he was not a attacking mid. He didnt get an assist for 3 years. I think thats due to him being a winger all his childhood at Feyenoord.
