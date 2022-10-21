I agree with your £5m comment, but I never bought into the 40-game thing. Its selective picking; thats not how statistics work. Naby is a great talent, but his unavailability - over all of his career with us - makes him fully dispensable. People give the Matip example of last season too, but where is he now?



The difference between Matip and Keita is the he players who can fill their shoes. Gomez can be a capable deputy, and even though he had his nightmarish injuries, hes fit. His form is the only concern. Konate has not yet been shown to be injury-prone. If Gomez, Konate and Matip were in the same category, then Id look at Matip in the same light as Naby. But thats not the case (yet). Regarding Naby, we have Ox, Jones, Hendo, Thiago all struggling with injuries, some more long term than others. Of that group, Id only pick Thiago to hold on to, and maybe Hendo being the captain. But we need to replace Ox and Naby with players who can be available for most games. Otherwise, its a domino effect - overplaying the available players leads to more injuries.



This is right. If he'd been fit all season so far I think we could have started to say, 'perhaps his injury history is behind him', because he was fit loads last year. But the season started early and it's late October, and he won't be fit for a first 11 until November. That's a massive portion of the season gone already. And because, as you say, we've got other midfielders who are injury prone or ageing or both, we cannot afford to have one of our only prime age midfielders be as injury prone as Keita is. I reckon Keita and Thiago are both so good that you could have one of them in the squad, but you can't have both. It's a similar story with Milner and Henderson. For the last 2 season's we could have had one of them in the squad, but both of them has unbalanced us. As have multiple young players who look an iffy fit for our CM roles.