Naby Keita Watch

Re: Naby Keita Watch
October 21, 2022, 10:23:54 am
His international team are not going to the World Cup, correct?
Re: Naby Keita Watch
October 21, 2022, 10:32:51 am
Quote from: spider-neil on October 21, 2022, 10:23:54 am
His international team are not going to the World Cup, correct?

They're not, but never underestimate their ability to injure him
Re: Naby Keita Watch
October 21, 2022, 10:34:44 am
Quote from: El Lobo on October 21, 2022, 10:32:51 am
They're not, but never underestimate their ability to injure him
There are always the utterly meaningless friendlies.
Re: Naby Keita Watch
October 21, 2022, 10:47:53 am
Quote from: farawayred on October 21, 2022, 10:34:44 am
There are always the utterly meaningless friendlies.
Fortunately FIFA will not allow any other internationals during the WC 
Re: Naby Keita Watch
October 21, 2022, 11:14:12 am
Quote from: farawayred on October 21, 2022, 10:34:44 am
There are always the utterly meaningless friendlies.
Played on ploughed fields
Re: Naby Keita Watch
October 21, 2022, 11:16:25 am
Quote from: SouthDerryLaggo on October 21, 2022, 11:14:12 am
Played on ploughed fields
Right after harvesting the turnips.
Re: Naby Keita Watch
October 21, 2022, 11:19:19 am
Quote from: Dazzer23 on October 21, 2022, 08:45:44 am
I dont think hes even back in full training yet and hes been out a while. Did he even have a pre-season?

Think it will be another 2 or 3 weeks at least before we see anything of him

Yeah he played every match of pre season. He'll need to start again pretty much though you'd imagine.
Re: Naby Keita Watch
October 21, 2022, 11:31:22 am
I'm not falling for this one again.
Re: Naby Keita Watch
October 21, 2022, 11:49:13 am
I dont particularly rate him (more lack of physicality and off ball than actual on ball ability) but its a nice option to have back. Rather he was coming on than Milner or Jones. Maybe even ahead of Fabinho at this point with the way hes looked.
Re: Naby Keita Watch
October 21, 2022, 12:22:46 pm
Quote from: tubby on October 21, 2022, 11:31:22 am
I'm not falling for this one again.
Im all in
Re: Naby Keita Watch
October 21, 2022, 12:27:41 pm
We should just cut our losses and move on, even if he's fit again he will be injured again. He was given plenty of chances in this club and sadly our training regime is not fit for his physical abilities.
Re: Naby Keita Watch
October 21, 2022, 12:31:57 pm
Quote from: lolowalsh on October 21, 2022, 12:27:41 pm
We should just cut our losses and move on, even if he's fit again he will be injured again. He was given plenty of chances in this club and sadly our training regime is not fit for his physical abilities.

Kind of with you on this, he's a good player but is too unreliable due to injuries.  Let him go on a free and get someone like MacAllister or Laimer in on a free to replace him.
Re: Naby Keita Watch
October 21, 2022, 12:34:33 pm
Quote from: Aldo1988 on October 21, 2022, 12:31:57 pm
Kind of with you on this, he's a good player but is too unreliable due to injuries.  Let him go on a free and get someone like MacAllister or Laimer in on a free to replace him.

:D
Re: Naby Keita Watch
October 21, 2022, 12:34:41 pm
Quote from: lolowalsh on October 21, 2022, 12:27:41 pm
even if he's fit again he will be injured again.

Keita? or Thiago, or Jones, or Henderson or basically all our midfielders
Re: Naby Keita Watch
October 21, 2022, 12:36:42 pm
OK but there's still 3/4 of a season left so let's finish that first before talking about letting one of our best midfielders go on a free.

I've seen people say we should ship him out in January for whatever we can get. How much do you think we get for a player with 6 months left with Keita's injury history? Certainly not enough for a replacement and players of Naby's quality are few and far between.
Re: Naby Keita Watch
October 21, 2022, 12:36:46 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on October 21, 2022, 12:34:33 pm
:D

I know, just hoping he's over his injuries like Thiago was when he signed for us  ;) ;D
Re: Naby Keita Watch
October 21, 2022, 12:56:27 pm
Quote from: JasonF on October 21, 2022, 12:36:42 pm
OK but there's still 3/4 of a season left so let's finish that first before talking about letting one of our best midfielders go on a free.

I've seen people say we should ship him out in January for whatever we can get. How much do you think we get for a player with 6 months left with Keita's injury history? Certainly not enough for a replacement and players of Naby's quality are few and far between.

Even 5 million would be worth it to save on the wages considering he will inevitably be injured for half of it anyway.

Hope we dont offer him a new contract as its essentially a wasted place in the squad which I can imagine at this point frustrates the other players
Re: Naby Keita Watch
October 21, 2022, 01:02:33 pm
Quote from: Bucko - Dubai on October 21, 2022, 12:56:27 pm
Even 5 million would be worth it to save on the wages considering he will inevitably be injured for half of it anyway.

Hope we dont offer him a new contract as its essentially a wasted place in the squad which I can imagine at this point frustrates the other players

He played 40 games and went 10 months without an injury last season. 6 months of Keita is worth more than £5m just like it was worth keeping Can and Wijnaldum over what we could have got for them at the time.

£5m is nothing. That barely buys you a talented youngster these days.

Klopp is excited to have him back anyway, just seen the press conference. Naby (and Ibou) back in full training on Monday.
Re: Naby Keita Watch
October 22, 2022, 07:59:39 am
Quote from: JasonF on October 21, 2022, 01:02:33 pm
He played 40 games and went 10 months without an injury last season. 6 months of Keita is worth more than £5m just like it was worth keeping Can and Wijnaldum over what we could have got for them at the time.

£5m is nothing. That barely buys you a talented youngster these days.

Klopp is excited to have him back anyway, just seen the press conference. Naby (and Ibou) back in full training on Monday.
I agree with your £5m comment, but I never bought into the 40-game thing. Its selective picking; thats not how statistics work. Naby is a great talent, but his unavailability - over all of his career with us - makes him fully dispensable. People give the Matip example of last season too, but where is he now?

The difference between Matip and Keita is the he players who can fill their shoes. Gomez can be a capable deputy, and even though he had his nightmarish injuries, hes fit. His form is the only concern. Konate has not yet been shown to be injury-prone. If Gomez, Konate and Matip were in the same category, then Id look at Matip in the same light as Naby. But thats not the case (yet). Regarding Naby, we have Ox, Jones, Hendo, Thiago all struggling with injuries, some more long term than others. Of that group, Id only pick Thiago to hold on to, and maybe Hendo being the captain. But we need to replace Ox and Naby with players who can be available for most games. Otherwise, its a domino effect - overplaying the available players leads to more injuries.
Re: Naby Keita Watch
October 22, 2022, 08:31:09 am
Quote from: farawayred on October 22, 2022, 07:59:39 am
I agree with your £5m comment, but I never bought into the 40-game thing. Its selective picking; thats not how statistics work. Naby is a great talent, but his unavailability - over all of his career with us - makes him fully dispensable. People give the Matip example of last season too, but where is he now?

The difference between Matip and Keita is the he players who can fill their shoes. Gomez can be a capable deputy, and even though he had his nightmarish injuries, hes fit. His form is the only concern. Konate has not yet been shown to be injury-prone. If Gomez, Konate and Matip were in the same category, then Id look at Matip in the same light as Naby. But thats not the case (yet). Regarding Naby, we have Ox, Jones, Hendo, Thiago all struggling with injuries, some more long term than others. Of that group, Id only pick Thiago to hold on to, and maybe Hendo being the captain. But we need to replace Ox and Naby with players who can be available for most games. Otherwise, its a domino effect - overplaying the available players leads to more injuries.

This is right. If he'd been fit all season so far I think we could have started to say, 'perhaps his injury history is behind him', because he was fit loads last year. But the season started early and it's late October, and he won't be fit for a first 11 until November. That's a massive portion of the season gone already. And because, as you say, we've got other midfielders who are injury prone or ageing or both, we cannot afford to have one of our only prime age midfielders be as injury prone as Keita is. I reckon Keita and Thiago are both so good that you could have one of them in the squad, but you can't have both. It's a similar story with Milner and Henderson. For the last 2 season's we could have had one of them in the squad, but both of them has unbalanced us. As have multiple young players who look an iffy fit for our CM roles.
« Last Edit: October 22, 2022, 08:32:44 am by Knight »
Re: Naby Keita Watch
October 22, 2022, 05:36:36 pm
Fuck we need Naby back soon. The Forest game was the EXACT type of game that he was needed for.

The hope kills me with this lad.
Re: Naby Keita Watch
October 23, 2022, 03:10:57 am
Really hope he can stay fit but it's always a tough ask! He's a quality player when he's fit
Re: Naby Keita Watch
October 23, 2022, 09:50:37 am
IMHO he's got to go straight into the team.
Re: Naby Keita Watch
October 23, 2022, 10:00:26 am
Quote from: Keith Lard on October 22, 2022, 05:36:36 pm
Fuck we need Naby back soon. The Forest game was the EXACT type of game that he was needed for.

The hope kills me with this lad.

If Thiago isn't there then Keita is needed. Arthur also signed as an understudy but has been a dead loss as well.

Squad of crocks.
Re: Naby Keita Watch
October 23, 2022, 10:27:30 am
Quote from: spider-neil on October 23, 2022, 09:50:37 am
IMHO he's got to go straight into the team.

You mean straight to the beach yeh? He will train for the first time with the full team on Monday after being out 2 or 3 months and we have 3 more league games to the world cup.
Re: Naby Keita Watch
Today at 09:57:26 am
Rumours are saying Chelsea/Arsenal are interested in him.
Re: Naby Keita Watch
Today at 10:07:23 am
Quote from: lolowalsh on Today at 09:57:26 am
Rumours are saying Chelsea/Arsenal are interested in him.

Good news.
