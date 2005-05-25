« previous next »
Offline Aldo1988

Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #14360 on: October 7, 2022, 08:23:59 am »
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on October  6, 2022, 07:28:59 pm


Naby's name between Milner and Firmino on the left.

Looks like Jones, the Ox and Robertson are leaving as well  ;)
Offline didi shamone

Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #14361 on: October 7, 2022, 11:24:41 am »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on October  6, 2022, 06:04:26 pm
From Reddit, make of it what you will:



Heard his most recent injury was due to his name falling on him. This confirms it.
Offline mrantarctica

Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #14362 on: October 7, 2022, 11:57:28 am »
Quote from: didi shamone on October  7, 2022, 11:24:41 am
Heard his most recent injury was due to his name falling on him. This confirms it.

I heard that it didn't actually hit him. He tried to dodge it but ended up pulling a muscle.
Offline Boaty McBoatface

Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #14363 on: October 7, 2022, 08:12:21 pm »
Quote from: Aldo1988 on October  7, 2022, 08:23:59 am
Looks like Jones, the Ox and Robertson are leaving as well  ;)
Poor old Trent's not even allowed in the room.
Offline Aldo1988

Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #14364 on: October 7, 2022, 08:18:33 pm »
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on October  7, 2022, 08:12:21 pm
Poor old Trent's not even allowed in the room.

And Ali, maybe Jurgen has finally listened to the media and kicked Trent out  ;) ;D
Offline Oldskoolcool

Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #14365 on: Today at 11:25:54 am »
Any idea when this guy will be back? I know I should stop hoping but I am eternally a glass half full kinda guy and I honestly think him being one of the two in CM in our new formation would suit him and us down to a T.

Assuming he can stay fit for a sustained period of time  :-X
Online Too early for flapjacks?

Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #14366 on: Today at 11:33:04 am »
On Tuesday Klopp said he has started doing bits of team training so I'd think he's a couple of weeks away from being on the bench if there are no set backs. Wouldn't expect him to start many if any games before the World Cup but we should see him off the bench.
Offline lionel_messias

Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #14367 on: Today at 02:06:27 pm »
Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on Today at 11:33:04 am
On Tuesday Klopp said he has started doing bits of team training so I'd think he's a couple of weeks away from being on the bench if there are no set backs. Wouldn't expect him to start many if any games before the World Cup but we should see him off the bench.

Klopp added, "Yeah, Naby is probably about 3 weeks away from his next setback and mysterious incident. My money is on kidnapping, with an outside bet on testicular twisting."
Offline Caligula?

Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #14368 on: Today at 02:07:39 pm »
Forgot he was still our player.
Offline Zlen

Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #14369 on: Today at 02:28:10 pm »
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 02:07:39 pm
Forgot he was still our player.

Same.
Been thinking about our midfield during the game last night and did not even remember him once.
It's very telling when you think about it, he barely left any mark on the club aside from people arguing about his injuries.
Online JasonF

Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #14370 on: Today at 02:31:09 pm »
Quote from: Zlen on Today at 02:28:10 pm
Same.
Been thinking about our midfield during the game last night and did not even remember him once.
It's very telling when you think about it, he barely left any mark on the club aside from people arguing about his injuries.

He's got the highest win percentage of any player in a period where we've won every trophy going. There's no need to rewrite history, he's always been good when he's played.
Offline didi shamone

Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #14371 on: Today at 02:33:45 pm »
His being available most of last season was a factor in managing Thiagos minutes and fitness.
I refuse to get my hopes up but having him available would be massive for that reason alone.
Offline Zlen

Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #14372 on: Today at 02:37:38 pm »
Quote from: JasonF on Today at 02:31:09 pm
He's got the highest win percentage of any player in a period where we've won every trophy going. There's no need to rewrite history, he's always been good when he's played.

Maybe, still completely forgettable in many ways it seems.
It would be nice to get some minutes from him this season, but I can hardly see him being here beyond next summer.
Online JasonF

Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #14373 on: Today at 02:40:21 pm »
Quote from: Zlen on Today at 02:37:38 pm
Maybe, still completely forgettable in many ways it seems.
It would be nice to get some minutes from him this season, but I can hardly see him being here beyond next summer.

Very unlikely he'll be here next year, I agree. But he played 40 games last season, he had a good run (10 months) of being injury free before this latest muscle injury. There's every chance he can have a positive contribution this season, even if it's just helping to manage Thiago's minutes as didi says above.
Online Too early for flapjacks?

Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #14374 on: Today at 03:21:24 pm »
Thought he was excellent in the win at Old Trafford in the league, the final of the League Cup against Chelsea, and semi final of the FA cup against Man City.
Online Coolie High

Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #14375 on: Today at 04:24:16 pm »
Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on Today at 03:21:24 pm
Thought he was excellent in the win at Old Trafford in the league, the final of the League Cup against Chelsea, and semi final of the FA cup against Man City.

He was very good last season, dont understand why any fan wouldnt be excited to see him back given our problems in midfield coupled with the form we saw from him last season.
Offline "21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan!

Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #14376 on: Today at 04:47:58 pm »
I would like to see Henderson, Keita and Thiago in the same midfield, with Henderson as the 6.

I really hope he can stay fit for an extended period this time ince he is back. We could really use his qualities to bolster our midfield unit.

Offline JC the Messiah

Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #14377 on: Today at 06:09:01 pm »
Pictured in training.

Forest would be ideal opposition for him to come back into the side against.

Offline Ratboy3G

Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #14378 on: Today at 06:10:57 pm »
Quote from: JC the Messiah on Today at 06:09:01 pm
Pictured in training.

Forest would be ideal opposition for him to come back into the side against.

Great to see him back in training and hope he can have a good run like we saw last season.
Online Bird Bird Bird The Bird Is The Word

Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #14379 on: Today at 06:34:05 pm »
Love Naby. Doesn't matter how many times he gets injured and how long for, as soon as he's close to return I get excited all over gain. So much quality but without doubt one of the most bizarre spells I can remember a top player having at Liverpool.
Online So... Howard Phillips

Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #14380 on: Today at 06:39:30 pm »
Does this mean all of our midfield options are available?

Surely not. ;D
Online SamLad

Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #14381 on: Today at 06:40:09 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 06:39:30 pm
Does this mean all of our midfield options are available?

Surely not. ;D
Melo.
Online James...

Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #14382 on: Today at 06:40:24 pm »
Hes obviously a lot worse physically than his Leipzig days but it was a 2 man midfield he played in back then so maybe if we stick with 442 it might actually suit him.
Online Chakan

Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #14383 on: Today at 06:40:46 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 06:39:30 pm
Does this mean all of our midfield options are available?

Surely not. ;D

I won't believe he's available until I see him actually come onto the field.
Online So... Howard Phillips

Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #14384 on: Today at 06:46:02 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 06:40:09 pm
Melo.

Well Melo is a bit like one of those uncles who live somewhere in Yorkshire and was due to turn up at a family wedding but his car broke down in Halifax.

But your mum had a black and white photo of him when he was doing his National Service.
Online spider-neil

Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #14385 on: Today at 06:59:22 pm »
Hooray!
Fuck the haters!
