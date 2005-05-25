Naby's name between Milner and Firmino on the left.
From Reddit, make of it what you will:
Heard his most recent injury was due to his name falling on him. This confirms it.
Looks like Jones, the Ox and Robertson are leaving as well
Poor old Trent's not even allowed in the room.
On Tuesday Klopp said he has started doing bits of team training so I'd think he's a couple of weeks away from being on the bench if there are no set backs. Wouldn't expect him to start many if any games before the World Cup but we should see him off the bench.
Forgot he was still our player.
Same.Been thinking about our midfield during the game last night and did not even remember him once. It's very telling when you think about it, he barely left any mark on the club aside from people arguing about his injuries.
He's got the highest win percentage of any player in a period where we've won every trophy going. There's no need to rewrite history, he's always been good when he's played.
Maybe, still completely forgettable in many ways it seems.It would be nice to get some minutes from him this season, but I can hardly see him being here beyond next summer.
Thought he was excellent in the win at Old Trafford in the league, the final of the League Cup against Chelsea, and semi final of the FA cup against Man City.
Pictured in training.Forest would be ideal opposition for him to come back into the side against.
Does this mean all of our midfield options are available?Surely not.
Melo.
