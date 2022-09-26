« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 354 355 356 357 358 [359]   Go Down

Author Topic: Naby Keita Watch  (Read 1622676 times)

Offline anandg_lfc

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 147
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #14320 on: September 26, 2022, 09:49:47 am »
There are better players who are available on a free contract in the summer. Douglas luiz, Laimer and Macallister can definitely do a decent job as squad options.

We need to move on and accept that this signing has not worked out.
Logged

Offline Santiago

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 84
  • Yeeeessss!!!
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #14321 on: September 26, 2022, 10:19:41 am »
 [/quote]
Quote from: anandg_lfc on September 26, 2022, 09:49:47 am
There are better players who are available on a free contract in the summer. Douglas luiz, Laimer and Macallister can definitely do a decent job as squad options.

We need to move on and accept that this signing has not worked out.

 :o
Logged

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem!
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 85,204
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #14322 on: September 26, 2022, 10:22:21 am »
Quote from: Santiago on September 26, 2022, 10:19:41 am

 :o

Theyre better by the fact they actually get on the pitch and play.
Logged

Offline Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,977
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #14323 on: September 26, 2022, 10:28:46 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on September 26, 2022, 09:10:32 am
If we give Keita a new contract then Id be concerned as to whether we are trying to do all we bloody can not to spend money.

You've only just figured that out  ;)
Logged

Offline Scottymuser

  • Has many leather bound books (about football), and his home smells of rich mahogany. Bow to his superior knowledge of central defenders.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,912
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #14324 on: September 26, 2022, 10:31:48 am »
Quote from: Red Bird on September 25, 2022, 05:58:09 am
How so? You really think  they would offer him a contract extension if Klopp didnt fancy him?

I think the point is that, from an accounting perspective, say a 4 year contract at £100k a week (a little less than what he is on today, but just a nive number) would cost the club £20.8m across the 4 years - the gamble is then on whether if we sell him, we'd recoup whatever % of that 20.8m we'd already sent on salary.  So if we get £10m for him, say, as long as we sell him before 2025 we'd have made a small profit - and £10m for a midefielder gets you nothing these days. 

If we lose Ox/Milner (for free), and don't sign Arthur, then also letting Keita go, whilst having 3 injury prone 30+ year olds as first choice (and at least 1 of them *more* injury prone than Naby), and then 2 extremely young in Curtis and Harvey, with nobody else is a risk and would need multiple, more expensive players to bulk the squad up - and it then becomes less a "does Klopp 100% want to keep him" vs "can we afford all the players Klopp does want, or do we have to keep Naby for, say, 1 year to give us the 2 transfer windows to refresh that area".  Especially if we can get him to accept that small pay cut (or a larger one), it could influence Klopp in to keeping him around as, say, 6th choice for 1 more year
Logged

Offline JasonF

  • Frenkie says "Ilaix, don't do it"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,221
    • Funny T-Shirts
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #14325 on: September 26, 2022, 10:34:08 am »
Quote from: Chakan on September 26, 2022, 10:22:21 am
They’re better by the fact they actually get on the pitch and play.

Appearances 21/22

Keita: 40
Douglas Luiz: 35
Mac Alister: 36
Laimer: 36
« Last Edit: September 26, 2022, 10:44:07 am by JasonF »
Logged

Offline Scottymuser

  • Has many leather bound books (about football), and his home smells of rich mahogany. Bow to his superior knowledge of central defenders.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,912
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #14326 on: September 26, 2022, 10:36:05 am »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on September 24, 2022, 08:21:14 am
Then when nobody wants to pay decent money for somebody who could get injured turning the cooker on, then what? Throwing good money after bad is not usually a winning strategy. Especially in football.

It doesn't need to be "decent" money really - we spent nearly 20m on Thiago, and nearly 35m on Ox - both of them when they were much more injury prone.  Even £5-10m next summer would make a profit on offering him a contract.   And it isn't like he is too old to overcome the injuries and then play better football more regularly - he could likely go to Serie A, or the Bundesliga, and the less physical nature of those leagues would help (and the rumours are Dortmund would be interested if he were free, so maybe £5-10m just to get some cash out of him they'd be willing)
Logged

Offline Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,547
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #14327 on: September 26, 2022, 10:39:29 am »
Quote from: JasonF on September 26, 2022, 10:34:08 am
Appearances 21/22

Keita: 30
Douglas Luiz: 35
Mac Alister: 36
Laimer: 36

Here's the winner though:

McTominay: 37

People seem to miss the fact Keita had decent injury record last season.
Logged

Offline JasonF

  • Frenkie says "Ilaix, don't do it"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,221
    • Funny T-Shirts
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #14328 on: September 26, 2022, 10:44:35 am »
Quote from: Coolie High on September 26, 2022, 10:39:29 am
People seem to miss the fact Keita had decent injury record last season.

I actually missed his 10 Champions League games off by mistake, so Keita played more than any of those.
Logged

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem!
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 85,204
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #14329 on: September 26, 2022, 10:57:37 am »
How does he compare this season? Or the season 20/21 season, just curious.
Logged

Offline JasonF

  • Frenkie says "Ilaix, don't do it"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,221
    • Funny T-Shirts
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #14330 on: September 26, 2022, 11:05:13 am »
Quote from: Chakan on September 26, 2022, 10:57:37 am
How does he compare this season? Or the season 20/21 season, just curious.

Well obviously he hasn't played yet this season, but you know that already. He's back in October though and who's to say he won't have similar availability to last year?
Logged

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem!
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 85,204
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #14331 on: September 26, 2022, 11:07:51 am »
Quote from: JasonF on September 26, 2022, 11:05:13 am
Well obviously he hasn't played yet this season, but you know that already. He's back in October though and who's to say he won't have similar availability to last year?

Well if we look at the stats for Keita and the time hes been with us, I would say Keita would be the one saying it.
Logged

Online Chris~

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,072
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #14332 on: September 26, 2022, 11:12:58 am »
I think that he was available for 40 games and played less total minutes by a considerable distance than someone like Douglas Luiz did, just in the league, is another reason why it's pointless keeping him. He's not a young player we're looking to develop and he's still not trusted, or able, to play much
Logged

Offline JasonF

  • Frenkie says "Ilaix, don't do it"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,221
    • Funny T-Shirts
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #14333 on: September 26, 2022, 11:17:37 am »
Quote from: Chakan on September 26, 2022, 11:07:51 am
Well if we look at the stats for Keita and the time hes been with us, I would say Keita would be the one saying it.

Pretty clear it was something we've been working on though, we brought in new conditioning staff, we rotated him with Thiago, Keita himself looks stronger and he had a lot better availability.

Like Matip he had very little history of injury before joining us. You can't just assume that once someone has had injury problems that's how it will always be. There were mitigating circumstances for Keita such as how he was rushed back by Guinea after his most serious injury.

I'm not advocating he gets a new contract, I think he's a fantastic player but I don't think you can afford to carry both him and Thiago in the same squad unless you consider them half a player (which I doubt the wages reflect). But there were clear signs his availability was improving before this latest muscle injury, and as we've seen with our start to the season that can happen to just about anyone.
Logged

Offline Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,396
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #14334 on: September 26, 2022, 11:18:43 am »
Quote from: JasonF on September 26, 2022, 11:05:13 am
Well obviously he hasn't played yet this season, but you know that already. He's back in October though and who's to say he won't have similar availability to last year?

He's already missed more games this season than last season.

22/23: 10+
21/22: 8
20/21: 23 (6 through Covid TBF)
19/20: 18
18/19: 11

Before joining us the most games he missed in a season was 8. I can see why the club were looking at extending his contract as those two seasons from 2019-2021 look like outliers compared to the rest of his injury history, however his lack of availability this season should be setting off alarm bells as the muscle problems have continued. He's also not at an age where he's likely to magically start staying fit again, usually players with a history of injury problems only get worse as they get into their late twenties.
Logged

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem!
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 85,204
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #14335 on: September 26, 2022, 11:24:11 am »
Quote from: JasonF on September 26, 2022, 11:17:37 am
Pretty clear it was something we've been working on though, we brought in new conditioning staff, we rotated him with Thiago, Keita himself looks stronger and he had a lot better availability.

Like Matip he had very little history of injury before joining us. You can't just assume that once someone has had injury problems that's how it will always be. There were mitigating circumstances for Keita such as how he was rushed back by Guinea after his most serious injury.

I'm not advocating he gets a new contract, I think he's a fantastic player but I don't think you can afford to carry both him and Thiago in the same squad unless you consider them half a player (which I doubt the wages reflect). But there were clear signs his availability was improving before this latest muscle injury, and as we've seen with our start to the season that can happen to just about anyone.

Im not saying he isnt a fantastic player, when he plays. Its definitely something the club worked on, playing him less when he was available, rotating him, and then building his fitness. The problem is though once he gets injured he tends to stay injured for awhile. With our current midfield issues we cant afford that.

I would have loved him to work out here but the truth is it hasnt. Hes been on the injured table so much Aquilani is jealous.

If the club give him a new contract it would be criminal.
Logged

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,506
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #14336 on: September 26, 2022, 12:04:14 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on September 26, 2022, 09:10:32 am
If we give Keita a new contract then Id be concerned as to whether we are trying to do all we bloody can not to spend money.

Renewing Milner suited us from that perspective. I was happy to keep Milner at the club but I said at the time not at the expense of renewing the squad and he needs to play less not more. Ox and Keita should have been moved on to allow that process or at least sorted Keita's contract out otherwise

We've got ourselves in a position where 4 of our senior midfielders are out of contract next summer and 2 more are another year over 30. We've sleep walked into this.
« Last Edit: September 26, 2022, 12:06:25 pm by Fromola »
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,566
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #14337 on: Today at 07:17:39 pm »
Is this man even injured or has he just downed tools?

If he is injured, what is his injury?
Logged

Online Too early for flapjacks?

  • It is? Hmm. How about a Groundhog steak? No? Damn. Thinks James Milner has the perfect body.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,226
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #14338 on: Today at 07:32:36 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 07:17:39 pm
Is this man even injured or has he just downed tools?

If he is injured, what is his injury?

FFS how many times does Klopp have to say he's injured. His national team also confirmed this and didn't take him away for their most recent internationals in September. Klopp has publicly said be has a muscle injury and is due back sometime in October.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 354 355 356 357 358 [359]   Go Up
« previous next »
 