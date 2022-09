He's a great player when he's available but he's not available enough to warrant a contract, doing it to protect a players value means little if you end up stuck paying them wages to sit in the stands for multiple seasons.



I'm a big fan of Naby's and I think he's shown time and again that he's good enough to be one of the first names on the teamsheet when he's fit and sharp, but those days are rare and we have too many other crocks in midfield to be keeping him around as a luxury.