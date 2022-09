Not a conspiracy theorist by any means but the biggest thing that has jumped out at me is Naby hasn't been at the matches lately, I havent seen him anyway.

Ox, Konate, Henderson, even Ramsay have been seen in the seats behind the dugout, not seen Naby.



I'm one of the few that thinks he should be getting a new contract, but it seems unlikely



No thank you to a new contract for Naby, I think he's a good player but he's made of cream cheese and in a squad where we already carry far too many injury prone players we do not need to be spending more money on Naby and then a replacement for his 3-4 months injury enforced absence every season. If we're going to rejuvenate the squad we need to do that with a clean slate in midfield. Next season we should not have Milner, Ox or Naby on our books.