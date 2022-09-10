« previous next »
Offline number 168

  Re: Naby Keita Watch
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,889
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Naby Keita Watch
September 10, 2022, 06:18:45 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on September 10, 2022, 04:56:09 pm
It's such a shame really. I like Keita. He's a good player. It's just that we rarely ever get to see him to play.  :-\

My sentiments exactly.
Offline decosabute

  • ...and so am I
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,963
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Naby Keita Watch
September 11, 2022, 07:19:35 am
Quote from: killer-heels on September  9, 2022, 11:41:03 am
Keitas whole problem comes down to injuries and the injuries alone cloud everything.

Like any midfielder he had great performances, satisfactory performances and shit performances. His great performances put him on a level of Fabinho in my opinion. His game against City in the cup, none of our midfielders have been able to pocket Silva the way he did.

Problem was that he was so injured that even his satisfactory, 6 or 7 out of 10 performances were judged as shit because there was such a relief that he was picked that unless he was always amazing, even a passable performance was seen as poor.

I'm not saying what you've written in the bolded bit didn't happen, but I would argue that the opposite was happening just as often - where 7/10 performances from Keita would be hailed as absolute masterclasses or 'beast mode' or other such overstatement. I thought this was happening constantly in the spring this past season. People were happy that Keita was just around so what were, to me, good performances, were regularly getting called great.

My position on him is basically, "good player on his day, but more erratic than some make out and very annoying with the absences". The tiresome, polarised culture war around him means he's simultaneously slated and overrated by different sections of the fanbase.

And overall I think players who have contributed and achieved a lot more than Keita get at least as much undeserved bullshit on the internet as Keita, probably more - the captain being a prime example.
Offline decosabute

  • ...and so am I
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,963
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Naby Keita Watch
September 11, 2022, 07:36:54 am
Quote from: Classycara on September  9, 2022, 02:23:24 pm
Always interesting how it's players like Naby who get stick, for playing international games they're demanded to (and would face suspension, a la Matip) if they don't. But when Henderson or especially Van Dijk ask the international manager to play them in pointless friendlies, barely anyone makes a peep.

Situations are utterly different in my opinion.

First off, there isn't talk of Henderson and VVD making comebacks for the national team weeks before coming back for us, especially in a meaningless friendly. OK, Henderson was in the Euros squad last year, but that was simply because the timing of his injury and recovery meant he came back between the club season finishing and the Euros starting. There was no sense of bullshit going on and I think the club even said they were happy for him to get minutes in his legs to recover.

Edit - Henderson was actually back in our squad for the last game of the season before the Euros vs Palace, so everything was even more 'above board'.

Secondly, the two players you mentioned - as well as the Brazilians who have also (incorrectly) been accused in this thread of prioritising their national team over us - have a hundred times more credit in the bank for us, having been consistently brillant in our good years under Klopp. Henderson has had his share of injuries too, and Virgil was out for nine months, but both have been superb and instrumental in our biggest successes. Keita, though he has contributed, has been even less available and definitely less instrumental. So much of it comes down to credit built up.
Offline latortuga

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,865
Re: Naby Keita Watch
September 11, 2022, 01:57:19 pm
If Keita was a stock in your portfolio you would have cut your losses by now and taken the hit.  The best thing we can do is recoup whatever money we can with him and try to find a player who can stay fit more reliably.  Literally no benefit paying his wages and having him be a giant unknown every season, wondering when he'll be available and for how long.

Offline RedForeverTT

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,014
  • Did I hear you say you "No"?
Re: Naby Keita Watch
September 11, 2022, 02:19:07 pm
Quote from: latortuga on September 11, 2022, 01:57:19 pm
If Keita was a stock in your portfolio you would have cut your losses by now and taken the hit.  The best thing we can do is recoup whatever money we can with him and try to find a player who can stay fit more reliably.  Literally no benefit paying his wages and having him be a giant unknown every season, wondering when he'll be available and for how long.

I dont think anyone expected it as he didnt seem to have any injury concerns before joining us.

The best solution is to sell him and the second best is to not renew his contract when it is up. We dont really have the extra resources to carry injury proned players.
Offline Classycara

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,557
Re: Naby Keita Watch
September 11, 2022, 04:42:20 pm
Quote from: decosabute on September 11, 2022, 07:36:54 am
Situations are utterly different in my opinion.

First off, there isn't talk of Henderson and VVD making comebacks for the national team weeks before coming back for us, especially in a meaningless friendly. OK, Henderson was in the Euros squad last year, but that was simply because the timing of his injury and recovery meant he came back between the club season finishing and the Euros starting. There was no sense of bullshit going on and I think the club even said they were happy for him to get minutes in his legs to recover.

Edit - Henderson was actually back in our squad for the last game of the season before the Euros vs Palace, so everything was even more 'above board'.

Secondly, the two players you mentioned - as well as the Brazilians who have also (incorrectly) been accused in this thread of prioritising their national team over us - have a hundred times more credit in the bank for us, having been consistently brillant in our good years under Klopp. Henderson has had his share of injuries too, and Virgil was out for nine months, but both have been superb and instrumental in our biggest successes. Keita, though he has contributed, has been even less available and definitely less instrumental. So much of it comes down to credit built up.

https://nos.nl/collectie/13873/artikel/2422972-duitsland-niet-zomaar-een-oefenduel-kunnen-ons-voor-pot-een-plaatsen
Van Dijk insisted on playing 90 mins in a Netherlands friendly against Germany in March when Van Gaal aimed to rest him, in a quadruple run. Three days after another friendly 90 minutes against Turkey

Like you said/have shown, for some what matters is not the act itself but the person committing the act.

I've not seen Keita do something similar, though he may well have done - but because he (involuntarily - can't believe this needs emphasising, but it does!) has got injured playing for his national team, he's the pariah
Offline decosabute

  • ...and so am I
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,963
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Naby Keita Watch
September 11, 2022, 07:55:47 pm
Quote from: Classycara on September 11, 2022, 04:42:20 pm
https://nos.nl/collectie/13873/artikel/2422972-duitsland-niet-zomaar-een-oefenduel-kunnen-ons-voor-pot-een-plaatsen
Van Dijk insisted on playing 90 mins in a Netherlands friendly against Germany in March when Van Gaal aimed to rest him, in a quadruple run. Three days after another friendly 90 minutes against Turkey

Like you said/have shown, for some what matters is not the act itself but the person committing the act.

I've not seen Keita do something similar, though he may well have done - but because he (involuntarily - can't believe this needs emphasising, but it does!) has got injured playing for his national team, he's the pariah

No mate. I've said nothing about him getting injured on international duty and nothing about him being a pariah. I've written mainly in response to the possibility that's come up in recent days that he might be going to play for his national team when it seemed he was nowhere near being back for us. That would be a problem if it happened (we don't know), but I haven't at all complained about him playing for his national team in general.

And yeah, it is different for some players than others, because some players are available and contribute more than others. Who gives a fuck if Van Dijk volunteered to play for his country (during an international break) 'in the middle of a quadruple run'? - he was fucking brilliant for us last season and ever-present. That's why no one (except you it seems) gets on his back about any of it. If his international appearances had gotten in the way of, or stopped him playing for us, he'd have (rightly) gotten pelters, but they didn't. He hasn't been injured for us for an extended period and then decided to make a comeback for his national team while still unavailable for us. That possibility even raised itself prior to the Euros, but the player quickly shut it down.

Now we don't know yet if this will be the case with Keita or not, so to be honest I am (as I think most are) waiting and giving him the benefit of the doubt until we see what happens. Despite what you want to suggest, I'm not out to get Keita, and to be honest I wish he was just a solid, regularly-contributing member of this squad because that would help us all. But simultaneously he doesn't have the credit in the bank that others have, even after more than four years at the club.
Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 84,176
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Naby Keita Watch
September 11, 2022, 09:12:23 pm
Quote from: latortuga on September 11, 2022, 01:57:19 pm
If Keita was a stock in your portfolio you would have cut your losses by now and taken the hit.  The best thing we can do is recoup whatever money we can with him and try to find a player who can stay fit more reliably.  Literally no benefit paying his wages and having him be a giant unknown every season, wondering when he'll be available and for how long.



Which match going fan has a portfolio of stocks?  Lucky to have lunch these days
Offline Classycara

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,557
Re: Naby Keita Watch
September 12, 2022, 11:45:17 am
Quote from: decosabute on September 11, 2022, 07:55:47 pm
No mate. I've said nothing about him getting injured on international duty and nothing about him being a pariah. I've written mainly in response to the possibility that's come up in recent days that he might be going to play for his national team when it seemed he was nowhere near being back for us. That would be a problem if it happened (we don't know), but I haven't at all complained about him playing for his national team in general.

And yeah, it is different for some players than others, because some players are available and contribute more than others. Who gives a fuck if Van Dijk volunteered to play for his country (during an international break) 'in the middle of a quadruple run'? - he was fucking brilliant for us last season and ever-present. That's why no one (except you it seems) gets on his back about any of it. If his international appearances had gotten in the way of, or stopped him playing for us, he'd have (rightly) gotten pelters, but they didn't. He hasn't been injured for us for an extended period and then decided to make a comeback for his national team while still unavailable for us. That possibility even raised itself prior to the Euros, but the player quickly shut it down.

Now we don't know yet if this will be the case with Keita or not, so to be honest I am (as I think most are) waiting and giving him the benefit of the doubt until we see what happens. Despite what you want to suggest, I'm not out to get Keita, and to be honest I wish he was just a solid, regularly-contributing member of this squad because that would help us all. But simultaneously he doesn't have the credit in the bank that others have, even after more than four years at the club.

Sorry mate, I haven't been very clear. I didn't intend to suggest you are one of the people on here who have it in for Keita, the only part of my message specific to you was what you've explained there, that VVD wouldn't be subject to same criticism of Keita in same circumstances because he's a better player.

Fully agree on taking a wait and see approach with this call up. Chances are its same as last time, and he has to report but doesn't play. If he does play, then it more likely suggests there's an impasse between him and the club that saw the club opt not to include him in CL than that he's willing to risk his health for those games more than ours
Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,399
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Naby Keita Watch
September 12, 2022, 11:48:38 am
Quote from: Classycara on September 12, 2022, 11:45:17 am
Sorry mate, I haven't been very clear. I didn't intend to suggest you are one of the people on here who have it in for Keita, the only part of my message specific to you was what you've explained there, that VVD wouldn't be subject to same criticism of Keita in same circumstances because he's a better player.

Fully agree on taking a wait and see approach with this call up. Chances are its same as last time, and he has to report but doesn't play. If he does play, then it more likely suggests there's an impasse between him and the club that saw the club opt not to include him in CL than that he's willing to risk his health for those games more than ours

I think if VVD had re injured his knee on international duty and been missing for a large chunk of time opinion may well have been less favourable.
Offline Classycara

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,557
Re: Naby Keita Watch
September 12, 2022, 11:55:38 am
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on September 12, 2022, 11:48:38 am
I think if VVD had re injured his knee on international duty and been missing for a large chunk of time opinion may well have been less favourable.
Yep. It's just rationalisation after the fact, rather than a consistent or logical view for all players
Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,379
Re: Naby Keita Watch
September 12, 2022, 01:15:23 pm
Klopp doesn't expect Keita to go on international duty, had a October return date (along with Oxlade-Chamberlain).
Offline rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,333
  • Vær modig. Tag risici. Der er kun én værdig.
Re: Naby Keita Watch
September 12, 2022, 01:24:23 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on September 12, 2022, 01:15:23 pm
Klopp doesn't expect Keita to go on international duty, had a October return date (along with Oxlade-Chamberlain).
If he goes, itll be a January return date.
Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,379
Re: Naby Keita Watch
September 12, 2022, 01:25:07 pm
Quote from: rossipersempre on September 12, 2022, 01:24:23 pm
If he goes, itll be a January return date.

More likely to be a June exit date if he does go.
Offline Xanderzone

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,021
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Naby Keita Watch
September 12, 2022, 01:31:48 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on September 12, 2022, 01:15:23 pm
Klopp doesn't expect Keita to go on international duty, had a October return date (along with Oxlade-Chamberlain).

I'm not body language expert but Christ the face he pulled in the press conference when discussing it.

Both of them have kicked their last ball in a red shirt I think.
Offline JasonF

  • Frenkie says "Ilaix, don't do it"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,188
    • Funny T-Shirts
Re: Naby Keita Watch
September 12, 2022, 01:36:05 pm
Quote from: Xanderzone on September 12, 2022, 01:31:48 pm
I'm not body language expert but Christ the face he pulled in the press conference when discussing it.

Both of them have kicked their last ball in a red shirt I think.

Seems fair. If we'd punished them both sooner maybe they'd have stopped choosing to get injured or at least take it in turns so we're not short 2 players at a time.
Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,260
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Naby Keita Watch
September 12, 2022, 02:00:11 pm
Quote from: Xanderzone on September 12, 2022, 01:31:48 pm
I'm not body language expert but Christ the face he pulled in the press conference when discussing it.

Both of them have kicked their last ball in a red shirt I think.

Most damning is Keita being left out the CL squad.

Online Machae

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,105
Re: Naby Keita Watch
September 12, 2022, 02:33:42 pm
Said at the time, sometimes short term solutions could be more detrimental in the longer term to Nabbys future. By being 'available' when he wasn't 100% will most likely curtail his playing career and interest from other top clubs

I get why he felt he couldn't speak up and run the risk of wrath from the international set up and his own fans, but by not speaking up? and playing whilst injured, will rob him of his best years
Offline Simplexity

  • Do we need the xity?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,169
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Naby Keita Watch
September 12, 2022, 02:40:23 pm
Would be amazed if he has any sort of future at this club. Even this season. Something seems to have changed and Klopp does not seem to really like him very much anymore.

Shame, good footballer when fit, just never worked out here.
Offline JasonF

  • Frenkie says "Ilaix, don't do it"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,188
    • Funny T-Shirts
Re: Naby Keita Watch
September 12, 2022, 02:51:24 pm
Projection/wishful thinking again. I've watched the press conference and there's nothing in Klopp's body language at all when he's talking about Keita and Ox.

Why would we decide to not use two players who'll be back in October for the rest of the season? In a condensed season where we're already struggling for numbers in midfield? It would make no sense.

People making out Ox and Keita are troublemakers just because they got injured. They've not done anything wrong. They'll be as disappointed as anyone.
Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,379
Re: Naby Keita Watch
September 12, 2022, 02:53:27 pm
Quote from: JasonF on September 12, 2022, 02:51:24 pm
Projection/wishful thinking again. I've watched the press conference and there's nothing in Klopp's body language at all when he's talking about Keita and Ox.

Why would we decide to not use two players who'll be back in October for the rest of the season? In a condensed season where we're already struggling for numbers in midfield? It would make no sense.

People making out Ox and Keita are troublemakers just because they got injured. They've not done anything wrong. They'll be as disappointed as anyone.

We can rename changes to the CL squad next year so if they are available no doubt they get picked.
Offline JRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,146
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Naby Keita Watch
September 12, 2022, 02:54:02 pm
Quote from: JasonF on September 12, 2022, 02:51:24 pm
Projection/wishful thinking again. I've watched the press conference and there's nothing in Klopp's body language at all when he's talking about Keita and Ox.

Why would we decide to not use two players who'll be back in October for the rest of the season? In a condensed season where we're already struggling for numbers in midfield? It would make no sense.

People making out Ox and Keita are troublemakers just because they got injured. They've not done anything wrong. They'll be as disappointed as anyone.
Dont see any reason why we wouldnt use them for the 5 or 6 games theyll be fit for.
Obviously theyll both be gutted by the amount of injuries theyve had but surely their time is up now? Im not sure when their contracts are up but surely it will be Thankyou and good bye when they are.
Offline JasonF

  • Frenkie says "Ilaix, don't do it"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,188
    • Funny T-Shirts
Re: Naby Keita Watch
September 12, 2022, 02:58:05 pm
Quote from: JRed on September 12, 2022, 02:54:02 pm
Dont see any reason why we wouldnt use them for the 5 or 6 games theyll be fit for.
Obviously theyll both be gutted by the amount of injuries theyve had but surely their time is up now? Im not sure when their contracts are up but surely it will be Thankyou and good bye when they are.

I doubt either will be renewed but that's happened with other players under Klopp and we've continued to use them until the end. Ox has always had a good attitude and we have a good relationship with Keita's agent (not the fake one who mouthed off a few times in the press) so I doubt either relationship has broken down because of the contract situation.

People seem overly keen for their to be a conspiracy theory around Keita especially when the more logical explanation is that he's injured. I'm not sure why they're so desperate for their to be disharmony in the squad.
Offline spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,952
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: Naby Keita Watch
September 12, 2022, 03:00:04 pm
I've personally watched the press conference and Neil Jones asked Klopp if he expects Keita to make the international squad and if he does make the squad how soon he will be back for Liverpool. Klopp replied that he doesn't expect Keita to make the international squad and expects Keita back in October hence why he left him out of the CL squad. The armchair psychologists are being daft. 'Klopp glanced over to his left while answering so that means he is pissed off'. Hilarious.
Offline RedForeverTT

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,014
  • Did I hear you say you "No"?
Re: Naby Keita Watch
September 12, 2022, 03:01:37 pm
Quote from: JasonF on September 12, 2022, 01:36:05 pm
Seems fair. If we'd punished them both sooner maybe they'd have stopped choosing to get injured or at least take it in turns so we're not short 2 players at a time.

I dont think it was a punishment to exclude them but they cant play when they are on long term injury!
Online Too early for flapjacks?

  • It is? Hmm. How about a Groundhog steak? No? Damn. Thinks James Milner has the perfect body.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,208
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Naby Keita Watch
September 12, 2022, 03:03:07 pm
I think Klopp's body language was driven more by the fact that Guinea are trying to call him again when he's injured! Didn't wanted to say something that would create a headline.
Offline JRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,146
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Naby Keita Watch
September 12, 2022, 03:24:02 pm
Quote from: JasonF on September 12, 2022, 02:58:05 pm
I doubt either will be renewed but that's happened with other players under Klopp and we've continued to use them until the end. Ox has always had a good attitude and we have a good relationship with Keita's agent (not the fake one who mouthed off a few times in the press) so I doubt either relationship has broken down because of the contract situation.

People seem overly keen for their to be a conspiracy theory around Keita especially when the more logical explanation is that he's injured. I'm not sure why they're so desperate for their to be disharmony in the squad.
The only problem comes if Keita plays the international games, which I dont see happening.
Its strange calling up players who are injured and I may be wrong but I vaguely recall England used to do the same to assess players who pulled out of internationals?
Offline JasonF

  • Frenkie says "Ilaix, don't do it"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,188
    • Funny T-Shirts
Re: Naby Keita Watch
September 12, 2022, 03:27:15 pm
Quote from: JRed on September 12, 2022, 03:24:02 pm
The only problem comes if Keita plays the international games, which I dont see happening.
Its strange calling up players who are injured and I may be wrong but I vaguely recall England used to do the same to assess players who pulled out of internationals?

Hodgson famously testing Sturridge's resolve comes to mind. They have the right to assess them but I'd imagine they generally take players word for it especially when they've been absent from preceding match day squads. Sounds like Guinea think he's closer than we do though, and I guess the danger is that muscle scans can be open to interpretation (possibly, I've no medical insight).
Online MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,045
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Naby Keita Watch
Today at 10:53:26 am
Offline JasonF

  • Frenkie says "Ilaix, don't do it"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,188
    • Funny T-Shirts
Re: Naby Keita Watch
Today at 11:54:36 am
Online Dougle

  • and the bleu cat!
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,512
Re: Naby Keita Watch
Today at 12:24:39 pm
Quote from: JasonF on Today at 11:54:36 am
Not great reading for the conspiracy theorists.

Not great reading if you don't read French.
Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,379
Re: Naby Keita Watch
Today at 12:25:08 pm
Online mkferdy

  • "Zlat's all, folks!" (yes, that's MY joke!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,250
Re: Naby Keita Watch
Today at 12:28:12 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 12:25:08 pm
Could somebody translate?

From what I can work out being sent back as he's not fit.
Online pl_kop_1969

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 69
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Naby Keita Watch
Today at 12:28:55 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 12:25:08 pm
Could somebody translate?

Google can :-)

The midfielder and captain of the Syli National will not be able to honor his summons on the sidelines of the international break in September 2022 due to his state of physical health.

Selected as the 24th player, Naby Kéita was followed closely by the technical staff of the national team of Guinea. His state of health has been the subject of particular attention and regular exchanges have taken place between the Guinean Football Federation, Liverpool Football Club and the player.

As indicated by the national coach on September 7, 2022, Mr. Kaba Diawara, a final assessment was made by the technical staff. It has been noted that the player's situation is improving. However, according to the medical report sent by the Liverpool Football Club, Naby Kéita is considered too fair for the two games of Guinea.

The technical staff of the Guinea national team has made the final decision to let the player continue his club's treatment protocol in order to allow him to return to competition as soon as possible and be available for the next national team matches. and in clubs.
Online MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,045
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Naby Keita Watch
Today at 12:40:36 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 12:25:08 pm
Could somebody translate?
His injury is serious enough for him to not go on international duty.
Online MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,045
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Naby Keita Watch
Today at 12:51:42 pm
Quote from: pl_kop_1969 on Today at 12:28:55 pm
Google can :-)

The midfielder and captain of the Syli National will not be able to honor his summons on the sidelines of the international break in September 2022 due to his state of physical health.

Selected as the 24th player, Naby Kéita was followed closely by the technical staff of the national team of Guinea. His state of health has been the subject of particular attention and regular exchanges have taken place between the Guinean Football Federation, Liverpool Football Club and the player.

As indicated by the national coach on September 7, 2022, Mr. Kaba Diawara, a final assessment was made by the technical staff. It has been noted that the player's situation is improving. However, according to the medical report sent by the Liverpool Football Club, Naby Kéita is considered too fair for the two games of Guinea.

The technical staff of the Guinea national team has made the final decision to let the player continue his club's treatment protocol in order to allow him to return to competition as soon as possible and be available for the next national team matches. and in clubs.
This means that it's 50-50 and they don't want to risk it. Google translated literally.
