Van Dijk insisted on playing 90 mins in a Netherlands friendly against Germany in March when Van Gaal aimed to rest him, in a quadruple run. Three days after another friendly 90 minutes against Turkey



Like you said/have shown, for some what matters is not the act itself but the person committing the act.



I've not seen Keita do something similar, though he may well have done - but because he (involuntarily - can't believe this needs emphasising, but it does!) has got injured playing for his national team, he's the pariah



No mate. I've said nothing about him getting injured on international duty and nothing about him being a pariah. I've written mainly in response to the possibility that's come up in recent days that he might be going to play for his national team when it seemed he was nowhere near being back for us. That would be a problem if it happened (we don't know), but I haven't at all complained about him playing for his national team in general.And yeah, it is different for some players than others, because some players are available and contribute more than others. Who gives a fuck if Van Dijk volunteered to play for his country (during an international break) 'in the middle of a quadruple run'? - he was fucking brilliant for us last season and ever-present. That's why no one (except you it seems) gets on his back about any of it. If his international appearances had gotten in the way of, or stopped him playing for us, he'd have (rightly) gotten pelters, but they didn't. He hasn't been injured for us for an extended period and then decided to make a comeback for his national team while still unavailable for us. That possibility even raised itself prior to the Euros, but the player quickly shut it down.Now we don't know yet if this will be the case with Keita or not, so to be honest I am (as I think most are) waiting and giving him the benefit of the doubt until we see what happens. Despite what you want to suggest, I'm not out to get Keita, and to be honest I wish he was just a solid, regularly-contributing member of this squad because that would help us all. But simultaneously he doesn't have the credit in the bank that others have, even after more than four years at the club.