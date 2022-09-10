Always interesting how it's players like Naby who get stick, for playing international games they're demanded to (and would face suspension, a la Matip) if they don't. But when Henderson or especially Van Dijk ask the international manager to play them in pointless friendlies, barely anyone makes a peep.
Situations are utterly different in my opinion.
First off, there isn't talk of Henderson and VVD making comebacks for the national team weeks before coming back for us, especially in a meaningless friendly. OK, Henderson was in the Euros squad last year, but that was simply because the timing of his injury and recovery meant he came back between the club season finishing and the Euros starting. There was no sense of bullshit going on and I think the club even said they were happy for him to get minutes in his legs to recover.
Edit - Henderson was actually back in our squad for the last game of the season before the Euros vs Palace, so everything was even more 'above board'.
Secondly, the two players you mentioned - as well as the Brazilians who have also (incorrectly) been accused in this thread of prioritising their national team over us - have a hundred times more credit in the bank for us, having been consistently brillant in our good years under Klopp. Henderson has had his share of injuries too, and Virgil was out for nine months, but both have been superb and instrumental in our biggest successes. Keita, though he has contributed, has been even less available and definitely less instrumental. So much of it comes down to credit built up.