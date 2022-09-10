« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 352 353 354 355 356 [357]   Go Down

Author Topic: Naby Keita Watch  (Read 1609338 times)

Offline number 168

  • Bootle - Aigburth Vale. Mon-Sat evenings, Sundays & Bank Holidays only. Arl fart clearly past his sell-his-season-ticket-by-date.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,876
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #14240 on: September 10, 2022, 06:18:45 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on September 10, 2022, 04:56:09 pm
It's such a shame really. I like Keita. He's a good player. It's just that we rarely ever get to see him to play.  :-\

My sentiments exactly.
Logged

Offline decosabute

  • ...and so am I
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,958
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #14241 on: Yesterday at 07:19:35 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on September  9, 2022, 11:41:03 am
Keitas whole problem comes down to injuries and the injuries alone cloud everything.

Like any midfielder he had great performances, satisfactory performances and shit performances. His great performances put him on a level of Fabinho in my opinion. His game against City in the cup, none of our midfielders have been able to pocket Silva the way he did.

Problem was that he was so injured that even his satisfactory, 6 or 7 out of 10 performances were judged as shit because there was such a relief that he was picked that unless he was always amazing, even a passable performance was seen as poor.

I'm not saying what you've written in the bolded bit didn't happen, but I would argue that the opposite was happening just as often - where 7/10 performances from Keita would be hailed as absolute masterclasses or 'beast mode' or other such overstatement. I thought this was happening constantly in the spring this past season. People were happy that Keita was just around so what were, to me, good performances, were regularly getting called great.

My position on him is basically, "good player on his day, but more erratic than some make out and very annoying with the absences". The tiresome, polarised culture war around him means he's simultaneously slated and overrated by different sections of the fanbase.

And overall I think players who have contributed and achieved a lot more than Keita get at least as much undeserved bullshit on the internet as Keita, probably more - the captain being a prime example.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 07:57:11 am by decosabute »
Logged

Offline decosabute

  • ...and so am I
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,958
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #14242 on: Yesterday at 07:36:54 am »
Quote from: Classycara on September  9, 2022, 02:23:24 pm
Always interesting how it's players like Naby who get stick, for playing international games they're demanded to (and would face suspension, a la Matip) if they don't. But when Henderson or especially Van Dijk ask the international manager to play them in pointless friendlies, barely anyone makes a peep.

Situations are utterly different in my opinion.

First off, there isn't talk of Henderson and VVD making comebacks for the national team weeks before coming back for us, especially in a meaningless friendly. OK, Henderson was in the Euros squad last year, but that was simply because the timing of his injury and recovery meant he came back between the club season finishing and the Euros starting. There was no sense of bullshit going on and I think the club even said they were happy for him to get minutes in his legs to recover.

Edit - Henderson was actually back in our squad for the last game of the season before the Euros vs Palace, so everything was even more 'above board'.

Secondly, the two players you mentioned - as well as the Brazilians who have also (incorrectly) been accused in this thread of prioritising their national team over us - have a hundred times more credit in the bank for us, having been consistently brillant in our good years under Klopp. Henderson has had his share of injuries too, and Virgil was out for nine months, but both have been superb and instrumental in our biggest successes. Keita, though he has contributed, has been even less available and definitely less instrumental. So much of it comes down to credit built up.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 08:50:34 am by decosabute »
Logged

Offline latortuga

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,864
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #14243 on: Yesterday at 01:57:19 pm »
If Keita was a stock in your portfolio you would have cut your losses by now and taken the hit.  The best thing we can do is recoup whatever money we can with him and try to find a player who can stay fit more reliably.  Literally no benefit paying his wages and having him be a giant unknown every season, wondering when he'll be available and for how long.

Logged

Online RedForeverTT

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,013
  • Did I hear you say you "No"?
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #14244 on: Yesterday at 02:19:07 pm »
Quote from: latortuga on Yesterday at 01:57:19 pm
If Keita was a stock in your portfolio you would have cut your losses by now and taken the hit.  The best thing we can do is recoup whatever money we can with him and try to find a player who can stay fit more reliably.  Literally no benefit paying his wages and having him be a giant unknown every season, wondering when he'll be available and for how long.

I dont think anyone expected it as he didnt seem to have any injury concerns before joining us.

The best solution is to sell him and the second best is to not renew his contract when it is up. We dont really have the extra resources to carry injury proned players.
Logged

Offline Classycara

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,514
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #14245 on: Yesterday at 04:42:20 pm »
Quote from: decosabute on Yesterday at 07:36:54 am
Situations are utterly different in my opinion.

First off, there isn't talk of Henderson and VVD making comebacks for the national team weeks before coming back for us, especially in a meaningless friendly. OK, Henderson was in the Euros squad last year, but that was simply because the timing of his injury and recovery meant he came back between the club season finishing and the Euros starting. There was no sense of bullshit going on and I think the club even said they were happy for him to get minutes in his legs to recover.

Edit - Henderson was actually back in our squad for the last game of the season before the Euros vs Palace, so everything was even more 'above board'.

Secondly, the two players you mentioned - as well as the Brazilians who have also (incorrectly) been accused in this thread of prioritising their national team over us - have a hundred times more credit in the bank for us, having been consistently brillant in our good years under Klopp. Henderson has had his share of injuries too, and Virgil was out for nine months, but both have been superb and instrumental in our biggest successes. Keita, though he has contributed, has been even less available and definitely less instrumental. So much of it comes down to credit built up.

https://nos.nl/collectie/13873/artikel/2422972-duitsland-niet-zomaar-een-oefenduel-kunnen-ons-voor-pot-een-plaatsen
Van Dijk insisted on playing 90 mins in a Netherlands friendly against Germany in March when Van Gaal aimed to rest him, in a quadruple run. Three days after another friendly 90 minutes against Turkey

Like you said/have shown, for some what matters is not the act itself but the person committing the act.

I've not seen Keita do something similar, though he may well have done - but because he (involuntarily - can't believe this needs emphasising, but it does!) has got injured playing for his national team, he's the pariah
Logged

Offline decosabute

  • ...and so am I
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,958
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #14246 on: Yesterday at 07:55:47 pm »
Quote from: Classycara on Yesterday at 04:42:20 pm
https://nos.nl/collectie/13873/artikel/2422972-duitsland-niet-zomaar-een-oefenduel-kunnen-ons-voor-pot-een-plaatsen
Van Dijk insisted on playing 90 mins in a Netherlands friendly against Germany in March when Van Gaal aimed to rest him, in a quadruple run. Three days after another friendly 90 minutes against Turkey

Like you said/have shown, for some what matters is not the act itself but the person committing the act.

I've not seen Keita do something similar, though he may well have done - but because he (involuntarily - can't believe this needs emphasising, but it does!) has got injured playing for his national team, he's the pariah

No mate. I've said nothing about him getting injured on international duty and nothing about him being a pariah. I've written mainly in response to the possibility that's come up in recent days that he might be going to play for his national team when it seemed he was nowhere near being back for us. That would be a problem if it happened (we don't know), but I haven't at all complained about him playing for his national team in general.

And yeah, it is different for some players than others, because some players are available and contribute more than others. Who gives a fuck if Van Dijk volunteered to play for his country (during an international break) 'in the middle of a quadruple run'? - he was fucking brilliant for us last season and ever-present. That's why no one (except you it seems) gets on his back about any of it. If his international appearances had gotten in the way of, or stopped him playing for us, he'd have (rightly) gotten pelters, but they didn't. He hasn't been injured for us for an extended period and then decided to make a comeback for his national team while still unavailable for us. That possibility even raised itself prior to the Euros, but the player quickly shut it down.

Now we don't know yet if this will be the case with Keita or not, so to be honest I am (as I think most are) waiting and giving him the benefit of the doubt until we see what happens. Despite what you want to suggest, I'm not out to get Keita, and to be honest I wish he was just a solid, regularly-contributing member of this squad because that would help us all. But simultaneously he doesn't have the credit in the bank that others have, even after more than four years at the club.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 08:11:05 pm by decosabute »
Logged

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 84,050
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #14247 on: Yesterday at 09:12:23 pm »
Quote from: latortuga on Yesterday at 01:57:19 pm
If Keita was a stock in your portfolio you would have cut your losses by now and taken the hit.  The best thing we can do is recoup whatever money we can with him and try to find a player who can stay fit more reliably.  Literally no benefit paying his wages and having him be a giant unknown every season, wondering when he'll be available and for how long.



Which match going fan has a portfolio of stocks?  Lucky to have lunch these days
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline Classycara

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,514
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #14248 on: Today at 11:45:17 am »
Quote from: decosabute on Yesterday at 07:55:47 pm
No mate. I've said nothing about him getting injured on international duty and nothing about him being a pariah. I've written mainly in response to the possibility that's come up in recent days that he might be going to play for his national team when it seemed he was nowhere near being back for us. That would be a problem if it happened (we don't know), but I haven't at all complained about him playing for his national team in general.

And yeah, it is different for some players than others, because some players are available and contribute more than others. Who gives a fuck if Van Dijk volunteered to play for his country (during an international break) 'in the middle of a quadruple run'? - he was fucking brilliant for us last season and ever-present. That's why no one (except you it seems) gets on his back about any of it. If his international appearances had gotten in the way of, or stopped him playing for us, he'd have (rightly) gotten pelters, but they didn't. He hasn't been injured for us for an extended period and then decided to make a comeback for his national team while still unavailable for us. That possibility even raised itself prior to the Euros, but the player quickly shut it down.

Now we don't know yet if this will be the case with Keita or not, so to be honest I am (as I think most are) waiting and giving him the benefit of the doubt until we see what happens. Despite what you want to suggest, I'm not out to get Keita, and to be honest I wish he was just a solid, regularly-contributing member of this squad because that would help us all. But simultaneously he doesn't have the credit in the bank that others have, even after more than four years at the club.

Sorry mate, I haven't been very clear. I didn't intend to suggest you are one of the people on here who have it in for Keita, the only part of my message specific to you was what you've explained there, that VVD wouldn't be subject to same criticism of Keita in same circumstances because he's a better player.

Fully agree on taking a wait and see approach with this call up. Chances are its same as last time, and he has to report but doesn't play. If he does play, then it more likely suggests there's an impasse between him and the club that saw the club opt not to include him in CL than that he's willing to risk his health for those games more than ours
Logged

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,326
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #14249 on: Today at 11:48:38 am »
Quote from: Classycara on Today at 11:45:17 am
Sorry mate, I haven't been very clear. I didn't intend to suggest you are one of the people on here who have it in for Keita, the only part of my message specific to you was what you've explained there, that VVD wouldn't be subject to same criticism of Keita in same circumstances because he's a better player.

Fully agree on taking a wait and see approach with this call up. Chances are its same as last time, and he has to report but doesn't play. If he does play, then it more likely suggests there's an impasse between him and the club that saw the club opt not to include him in CL than that he's willing to risk his health for those games more than ours

I think if VVD had re injured his knee on international duty and been missing for a large chunk of time opinion may well have been less favourable.
Logged

Offline Classycara

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,514
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #14250 on: Today at 11:55:38 am »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 11:48:38 am
I think if VVD had re injured his knee on international duty and been missing for a large chunk of time opinion may well have been less favourable.
Yep. It's just rationalisation after the fact, rather than a consistent or logical view for all players
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,213
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #14251 on: Today at 01:15:23 pm »
Klopp doesn't expect Keita to go on international duty, had a October return date (along with Oxlade-Chamberlain).
Logged

Offline rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,326
  • Vær modig. Tag risici. Der er kun én værdig.
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #14252 on: Today at 01:24:23 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 01:15:23 pm
Klopp doesn't expect Keita to go on international duty, had a October return date (along with Oxlade-Chamberlain).
If he goes, itll be a January return date.
Logged
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,213
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #14253 on: Today at 01:25:07 pm »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 01:24:23 pm
If he goes, itll be a January return date.

More likely to be a June exit date if he does go.
Logged

Online Xanderzone

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,018
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #14254 on: Today at 01:31:48 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 01:15:23 pm
Klopp doesn't expect Keita to go on international duty, had a October return date (along with Oxlade-Chamberlain).

I'm not body language expert but Christ the face he pulled in the press conference when discussing it.

Both of them have kicked their last ball in a red shirt I think.
Logged

Online JasonF

  • Frenkie says "Ilaix, don't do it"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,171
    • Funny T-Shirts
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #14255 on: Today at 01:36:05 pm »
Quote from: Xanderzone on Today at 01:31:48 pm
I'm not body language expert but Christ the face he pulled in the press conference when discussing it.

Both of them have kicked their last ball in a red shirt I think.

Seems fair. If we'd punished them both sooner maybe they'd have stopped choosing to get injured or at least take it in turns so we're not short 2 players at a time.
Logged

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,138
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #14256 on: Today at 02:00:11 pm »
Quote from: Xanderzone on Today at 01:31:48 pm
I'm not body language expert but Christ the face he pulled in the press conference when discussing it.

Both of them have kicked their last ball in a red shirt I think.

Most damning is Keita being left out the CL squad.

Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online Machae

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,086
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #14257 on: Today at 02:33:42 pm »
Said at the time, sometimes short term solutions could be more detrimental in the longer term to Nabbys future. By being 'available' when he wasn't 100% will most likely curtail his playing career and interest from other top clubs

I get why he felt he couldn't speak up and run the risk of wrath from the international set up and his own fans, but by not speaking up? and playing whilst injured, will rob him of his best years
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 352 353 354 355 356 [357]   Go Up
« previous next »
 