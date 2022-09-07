There's rushing him back and then there's the disparity between these comments and him not even being in our CL squad for a group stage that doesn't finish till November. Either they're genuinely planning on playing him with a crutch, they don't yet know the severity of the injury or there's something a bit odd going on.



Without wanting to disparage the Guinea health care system (maybe it's excellent but I'd imagine it's worse than what the club has access to) there's a danger they see the same injury and yet still judge the recovery time to be less. That's certainly what they did with his adductor injury which he was rushed back from to play for Guinea, subsequently reinjured and left with the Naby we see today who had a good injury record prior to that.I don't believe Guinea have the players long term interests at heart. They're happy to risk his career for short term results despite being the best player they've ever produced (sorry Titi).Naby needs to start standing up for himself and rule himself out regardless of what they say.