Author Topic: Naby Keita Watch  (Read 1602965 times)

Offline Phineus

Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #14160 on: September 7, 2022, 11:01:08 pm »
Offline tubby

Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #14161 on: September 7, 2022, 11:02:39 pm »
Haha uh oh.
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline didi shamone

Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #14162 on: September 7, 2022, 11:02:49 pm »
We really needed him tonight...

So we could hook him at half-time  and everyone could channel their anger.
Offline Knight

Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #14163 on: September 7, 2022, 11:02:57 pm »
Uh oh. I suspect he's injured and they're just calling him up as is their right (I think) to see the injury. But if he's not and he plays...
Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #14164 on: September 7, 2022, 11:03:26 pm »
May as well stay in Guinea if he plays without being ready again.
Offline JasonF

  • Frenkie says "Ilaix, don't do it"
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #14165 on: September 7, 2022, 11:04:01 pm »
Quote from: leinad on September  7, 2022, 11:00:43 pm
Been named in the Guinea squad for their game in 10 days

https://twitter.com/fgfofficiel/status/1567489005687554048?s=21&t=866zmdgmhvFmooEgP64Drw

Time to test his resolve. Have they hired Roy Hodgson?
Offline Xanderzone

Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #14166 on: September 7, 2022, 11:12:54 pm »
Well the cat is out of the bag now.

Clearly isn't an injury that was behind him not being included in the CL squad.

Was clear as day anyway. The explanation for his absence made no sense.
Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #14167 on: September 7, 2022, 11:13:52 pm »
Quote from: Xanderzone on September  7, 2022, 11:12:54 pm
Well the cat is out of the bag now.

Clearly isn't an injury that was behind him not being included in the CL squad.

Was clear as day anyway. The explanation for his absence made no sense.

It still probably an injury.
Offline RedBec1993

Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #14168 on: September 7, 2022, 11:16:09 pm »
Hows he getting picked for Guinea when hes injured? Is that a joke or what?
Offline Garnier

Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #14169 on: September 7, 2022, 11:18:10 pm »
Quote from: JasonF on September  7, 2022, 11:04:01 pm
Time to test his resolve. Have they hired Roy Hodgson?

I love how the sentence "test his resolve" in my brain immediately connects to Hodgson
Offline WoodenHanger

  • Ursine Wanger.
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #14170 on: September 7, 2022, 11:18:36 pm »
Quote from: RedBec1993 on September  7, 2022, 11:16:09 pm
Hows he getting picked for Guinea when hes injured? Is that a joke or what?

Fairly clear his relationship with the manager has broken down.

Sakho MK2
Offline didi shamone

Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #14171 on: September 7, 2022, 11:18:49 pm »
Isn't it very often the case that injured players are called up and ascessed.  If he actually plays then the conspiracies will be confirmed.
Offline Wool

Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #14172 on: September 7, 2022, 11:21:12 pm »
Unless Im remembering wrong, hasnt this happened with him before where they called him up when he was injured? Wouldnt read too much into it just yet.
Offline JasonF

  • Frenkie says "Ilaix, don't do it"
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #14173 on: September 7, 2022, 11:27:11 pm »
Quote from: Wool on September  7, 2022, 11:21:12 pm
Unless Im remembering wrong, hasnt this happened with him before where they called him up when he was injured? Wouldnt read too much into it just yet.

Yes, they definitely have. The international teams have the right to assess an injured player.

It won't stop the conspiracy theorists though...
Online Dave McCoy

Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #14174 on: September 7, 2022, 11:54:20 pm »
Ooooh, something at least to take our mind of reality. I was saying he was basically doing a sick-out to get a transfer or contract and now he'll possibly play an international match even while we've ruled him out until the World Cup after which is the January transfer window. Obviously the odds are they're just checking on him as others are noting but if not then possibly some bad vibes from this explains some of the things we've seen this season.
Offline MonsLibpool

Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #14175 on: September 7, 2022, 11:59:19 pm »
Quote from: JasonF on September  7, 2022, 11:27:11 pm
Yes, they definitely have. The international teams have the right to assess an injured player.

It won't stop the conspiracy theorists though...
I think it's better to adopt a wait-and-see approach.
Offline GreatEx

Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #14176 on: Yesterday at 12:26:06 am »
Maybe he just fancies a free flight? EasyJet doesn't do the Liverpool-Conakry route, it can be pricey.
Offline Sammy5IsAlive

Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #14177 on: Yesterday at 12:37:23 pm »
Not sure if this is the first we've heard of it but Pearce in the Athletic says he has a "serious hamstring injury".
Offline Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #14178 on: Yesterday at 12:40:38 pm »
Quote from: Sammy5IsAlive on Yesterday at 12:37:23 pm
Not sure if this is the first we've heard of it but Pearce in the Athletic says he has a "serious hamstring injury".

Hes been picked for the internationals
Offline newterp

Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #14179 on: Yesterday at 12:41:54 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 12:40:38 pm
Hes been picked for the internationals

He may have been picked to travel and be part of the team - not to play.
Offline Nick110581

Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #14180 on: Yesterday at 12:46:59 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 12:41:54 pm
He may have been picked to travel and be part of the team - not to play.

Why would he travel with a serious hamstring injury ?
Offline redgriffin73

Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #14181 on: Yesterday at 12:49:14 pm »
Quote from: didi shamone on September  7, 2022, 11:02:49 pm
We really needed him tonight...

So we could hook him at half-time  and everyone could channel their anger.

;D
Offline El Lobo

Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #14182 on: Yesterday at 12:49:25 pm »
Hmmm

Quote
Guinea boss Kaba Diawara, though, believes Keita could be back in a fortnight.

His situation is improving and he is even ahead of schedule, he said. We took a group of 24 players precisely to give him a chance to be able to count on him because he is a very important player for us, on and off the pitch, he is our captain.

We are monitoring his situation very closely. We still have a little over two weeks before our first game. Chances are we could get him back by then.
Offline JasonF

Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #14183 on: Yesterday at 12:53:19 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 12:49:25 pm
Hmmm


It would be very out of character for Guinea to rush him back.
Offline SamLad

Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #14184 on: Yesterday at 01:22:32 pm »
Quote from: JasonF on Yesterday at 12:53:19 pm
It would be very out of character for Guinea to rush him back.

they'd play him using a crutch if they thought they'd get away with it.

(I know you weren't serious btw)
Offline Knight

Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #14185 on: Yesterday at 01:45:50 pm »
There's rushing him back and then there's the disparity between these comments and him not even being in our CL squad for a group stage that doesn't finish till November. Either they're genuinely planning on playing him with a crutch, they don't yet know the severity of the injury or there's something a bit odd going on.
Offline JasonF

  • Frenkie says "Ilaix, don't do it"
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #14186 on: Yesterday at 01:55:27 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 01:45:50 pm
There's rushing him back and then there's the disparity between these comments and him not even being in our CL squad for a group stage that doesn't finish till November. Either they're genuinely planning on playing him with a crutch, they don't yet know the severity of the injury or there's something a bit odd going on.

Without wanting to disparage the Guinea health care system (maybe it's excellent but I'd imagine it's worse than what the club has access to) there's a danger they see the same injury and yet still judge the recovery time to be less. That's certainly what they did with his adductor injury which he was rushed back from to play for Guinea, subsequently reinjured and left with the Naby we see today who had a good injury record prior to that.

I don't believe Guinea have the players long term interests at heart. They're happy to risk his career for short term results despite being the best player they've ever produced (sorry Titi).

Naby needs to start standing up for himself and rule himself out regardless of what they say.
Offline SamLad

Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #14187 on: Yesterday at 01:56:06 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 01:45:50 pm
There's rushing him back and then there's the disparity between these comments and him not even being in our CL squad for a group stage that doesn't finish till November. Either they're genuinely planning on playing him with a crutch, they don't yet know the severity of the injury or there's something a bit odd going on.

it could be they want their fans to see them making every attempt to confirm the extent of his injury, before concluding he isn't fit enough to play. 

IIRC they've done this exact same thing before?
Offline JasonF

  • Frenkie says "Ilaix, don't do it"
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #14188 on: Yesterday at 01:59:55 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 01:56:06 pm
it could be they want their fans to see them making every attempt to confirm the extent of his injury, before concluding he isn't fit enough to play. 

IIRC they've done this exact same thing before?

Yeah they've done it before. From memory once they sent him back another time they played him and he got reinjured.
Offline Fromola

Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #14189 on: Yesterday at 02:06:21 pm »
It was Guinea that fucked him up in the first place but this is ridiculous unless the injury is minor.

Guinea would play him on one leg if they could so who the fuck knows the real story? We've written him off until at least the World Cup by not putting him in the CL squad.
Offline Zee_26

Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #14190 on: Yesterday at 02:07:14 pm »
I'm quite sure the Guinea coach is a nutter who doesn't believe a word the club says about Keita. Wouldn't read too much into him being called up just yet.
Offline BER

Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #14191 on: Yesterday at 02:27:11 pm »
The club/Klopp's response to this will be telling.
Offline deano2727

Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #14192 on: Yesterday at 02:33:06 pm »
I don't rate Naby as much as some others on here, but could we do with him being fit right now!
Offline farawayred

Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #14193 on: Today at 12:30:20 am »
Quote from: BER on Yesterday at 02:27:11 pm
The club/Klopp's response to this will be telling.
Run him to the ground Like Put did several years ago. He only lost 2-3 years of his career back then. That will tell him, do it again...
Offline xbugawugax

Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #14194 on: Today at 03:06:05 am »
Quote from: didi shamone on September  7, 2022, 11:18:49 pm
Isn't it very often the case that injured players are called up and ascessed.  If he actually plays then the conspiracies will be confirmed.

no conspiracy behind it to be honest. the witchdoctors say he is fit to start so he starts

how many times have our players being fucked in internationals screwing us in the process. wont be the first and and wont be the last
