Naby Keitas injury record since joining Liverpool.







Almost an entire year sitting out with injuries.It's sad that we haven't ever really seen the Naby Keita of RB Leipzig that we thought we were getting. At 27, he should be in his prime and dominating the game, but that's for from the case. I think after 5 seasons, I now just see quite a limited player. Limited by injuries, and to be honest even when he was fit for large periods last season, he wasn't an automatic selection. I can certainly understand the frustrations of the fan base when you have players who appear to never play much and yet there are players that look like they play too much.I can't see us renew a contract unless he returns from injury and is truly top class. Same with Oxlade-Chamberlain. I think a move to France or Italy is probably best, where he might return to his best in a slower pace.