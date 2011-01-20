« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 349 350 351 352 353 [354]   Go Down

Author Topic: Naby Keita Watch  (Read 1598422 times)

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,573
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #14120 on: Yesterday at 12:24:55 am »
https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=33&v=8xeCBPRmF4Y&feature=emb_logo

"Win the crowd - and you'll win your freedom."

"I will win the crowd - I will give them something they have never seen before."


Poor NabyLad has lost the crowd it seems.
Logged

Offline red_Mark1980

  • Wool ginger runner
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,575
  • J.F.T.97
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #14121 on: Yesterday at 05:46:14 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on September  4, 2022, 02:21:20 pm
Whats he talking about - our last group stage match is in 2 months


And you'd expect him once he's back training to be match fit?

Klopp is famous for rushing a player back isn't he?
Logged

Offline markthescouser

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,034
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #14122 on: Yesterday at 10:13:28 am »
Well have played 4 of our 6 games in just over a month, so its even possible for him to be back in training at the start of October, and its still not worth him taking up a non-local spot in the squad. We just dont know either way.

As for a new contract, given hed probably be leaving on a free, theres definitely a low enough, incentive based (standard for us) amount that makes it worthwhile. To exaggerate massively, if hed take £10k a week base and £30k when available, then itd be an easy decision for us- just depends on what hed be happy with and what hed potentially be getting elsewhere. Possibly quite similar at a mid table bundesliga club. Cant completely rule out a new contract though.
Logged

Offline Classycara

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,466
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #14123 on: Yesterday at 10:19:27 am »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Yesterday at 05:46:14 am
And you'd expect him once he's back training to be match fit?

Klopp is famous for rushing a player back isn't he?

Arthur was in the squad yesterday and he's never trained with the team before, and Jota played after one training session.
Logged

Offline Davidbowie

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,825
  • The Thin White Duke
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #14124 on: Yesterday at 03:59:05 pm »
Quote from: Fiasco on September  4, 2022, 10:50:02 pm
I honestly think he just needs a run of games and he'll be fine.

This deserved more recognition.
Logged
FAME makes a man take things over

Offline JRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,029
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #14125 on: Yesterday at 06:16:03 pm »
Is Klopp leaving Naby out a sign he has given up on him?
Logged

Offline Fitzy.

  • I before E, except in Dalglish. Thumbs down for thumbs up! Premature ejaculator in the post-match whopper circle jerk. Might be the Rupert Pupkin to Neil Atkinson's Jerry Langford. Wants to know who did this, but may never find out.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,039
  • Indefatigability
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #14126 on: Yesterday at 06:26:16 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 06:16:03 pm
Is Klopp leaving Naby out a sign he has given up on him?
Its a very short group stage. The injury likely exceeds the length of this so would make no sense to select him.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,908
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #14127 on: Yesterday at 07:10:50 pm »
Naby Keitas injury record since joining Liverpool.

Logged

Offline mikeb58

  • The Poet Laureate of the Hillsborough forum and indeed, now, the rest of the site! Allez, allez, allez......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,313
  • kopite
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #14128 on: Yesterday at 07:17:11 pm »
^^

Wow, unlucky or shocking, make you're own mind up, but deffo not acceptable at this level. Klopp can't build a team around somebody so unreliable, it's frustrating for all concerned, but you have to call it a day sooner or later with a player with an injury record like that.



Logged
Hillsborough...Our Greatest Victory (out now)

Offline Cormack Snr

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,060
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #14129 on: Yesterday at 07:21:52 pm »
He is such a wonderful player who looks like he even plays through injuries, he has scored some fabulous goals and  plays well in nearly every game. He would walk through a wall for Liverpool Football Club and has been a credit since he joined us and every Liverpool supporter will still talk about him lovingly in forty, fifty years time..
                           Hold on, I thought we were talking about the likes of   Jimmy Case, Souness, Terry Mc, Billy Liddell, Ray Kennedy, Cally, Gerry Byne, Alonso, Gerrard, Suarez  or Tommy Smith and many , many more..
Logged

Offline Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,214
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #14130 on: Yesterday at 07:35:06 pm »
I never got the calls for offering him a new deal. Sure, his 'value' is protected, but who in their right mind would buy him? He's never fit. It will be another Oxlade-Chamberlain situation, where we will continue to pay his high ways while he's injured and not contributing, attempt to flog him every window, attract no buyers.
Logged

Offline JasonF

  • Frenkie says "Ilaix, don't do it"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,141
    • Funny T-Shirts
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #14131 on: Yesterday at 07:42:08 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Yesterday at 07:35:06 pm
I never got the calls for offering him a new deal. Sure, his 'value' is protected, but who in their right mind would buy him? He's never fit. It will be another Oxlade-Chamberlain situation, where we will continue to pay his high ways while he's injured and not contributing, attempt to flog him every window, attract no buyers.

Oxlade-Chamberlain was two years without injury before his current one, so how did that stop us finding a buyer? Perhaps he (he does get a say) or the club didn't want to go/sell.

Again, Keita had missed one game with injury in 2022 prior to this latest injury. "He's never fit" doesn't sound like a player who actually was fit for 9 consecutive months.
Logged

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,000
  • The first five yards........
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #14132 on: Yesterday at 08:24:32 pm »
I can't think of another Liverpool player who has been at the club for so long and made such a little impression.

The real damning insight into Keita is how Klopp didn't think he was worth playing during our run-in the season before last. He was 'fit', on the bench, but never used. I'm frankly astonished we haven't managed to let him go yet. I guess he is too.

Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline mrantarctica

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,790
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #14133 on: Yesterday at 08:35:55 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 07:10:50 pm
Naby Keitas injury record since joining Liverpool.



Almost an entire year sitting out with injuries.

It's sad that we haven't ever really seen the Naby Keita of RB Leipzig that we thought we were getting. At 27, he should be in his prime and dominating the game, but that's for from the case. I think after 5 seasons, I now just see quite a limited player. Limited by injuries, and to be honest even when he was fit for large periods last season, he wasn't an automatic selection. I can certainly understand the frustrations of the fan base when you have players who appear to never play much and yet there are players that look like they play too much.

I can't see us renew a contract unless he returns from injury and is truly top class. Same with Oxlade-Chamberlain. I think a move to France or Italy is probably best, where he might return to his best in a slower pace.
Logged

Offline Johnnyboy1973

  • ★★★ Never, ever, bloody anything ever! ★★★
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,582
  • Up the piss boiling, asthmatic Reds!!!
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #14134 on: Yesterday at 08:40:23 pm »
Worth posting just to see Angina again

I think that is the thing I will remember the most.

That and the Cruyff turn on his debut followed by an exquisite ball to Mo who then fucked it, the big balloon.
Logged
Where's this Yakimoto fella?

Offline MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,754
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #14135 on: Yesterday at 09:03:09 pm »
Quote from: mrantarctica on Yesterday at 08:35:55 pm
Almost an entire year sitting out with injuries.

It's sad that we haven't ever really seen the Naby Keita of RB Leipzig that we thought we were getting. At 27, he should be in his prime and dominating the game, but that's for from the case. I think after 5 seasons, I now just see quite a limited player. Limited by injuries, and to be honest even when he was fit for large periods last season, he wasn't an automatic selection. I can certainly understand the frustrations of the fan base when you have players who appear to never play much and yet there are players that look like they play too much.

I can't see us renew a contract unless he returns from injury and is truly top class. Same with Oxlade-Chamberlain. I think a move to France or Italy is probably best, where he might return to his best in a slower pace.
Ligue 1 is anything but slow mate. Very physical league.
Logged

Offline Antonio Chigurh

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 6
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #14136 on: Yesterday at 09:05:52 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 08:24:32 pm
I can't think of another Liverpool player who has been at the club for so long and made such a little impression.

The real damning insight into Keita is how Klopp didn't think he was worth playing during our run-in the season before last. He was 'fit', on the bench, but never used. I'm frankly astonished we haven't managed to let him go yet. I guess he is too.

  Just last season Keita started a League Cup final, an FA cup semi final and final, a CL semi final second leg, and started and scored in our biggest win at Old Trafford in an age. I can speak only for myself, but those wins made an impression on me.                           
  I know there were injuries and maybe he wouldn't have started any of them if we had a fully fit squad but he did start and we did win, so he must deserve some credit. All of those teams were picked by Jurgen Klopp, who had worked with Keita for more than 3 seasons already when making those decisions. If Keita was so poor or work-shy, wouldn't he have noticed? How has he survived so long in such a hard-working regime if he's such a slacker?
Logged

Offline Knight

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,552
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #14137 on: Yesterday at 10:19:15 pm »
His injury record is so, so bad. I thought, no way has he missed almost a year when I first read that graphic and saw the post above. But I just did the rough maths and he actually has.

Its such a shame because hes actually been very good for us when fit and he was clearly in Klopps best team last season. It wasnt always the team picked for the biggest games, although it often was, but it was basically always the midfield that performed best. And that Utd game and then the FA Cip semi final just incredible performances. Some posters have hugely selective memories or dont watch our games very closely when it comes to Naby sadly.
Logged

Online Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,066
  • JFT 97
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #14138 on: Yesterday at 10:25:51 pm »
I think the fans problem with Naby is frustration, because we know there is a player in there. He just hasn't been able to show it.
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Offline Classycara

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,466
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #14139 on: Yesterday at 10:26:10 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 08:24:32 pm
I can't think of another Liverpool player who has been at the club for so long and made such a little impression.

The real damning insight into Keita is how Klopp didn't think he was worth playing during our run-in the season before last. He was 'fit', on the bench, but never used. I'm frankly astonished we haven't managed to let him go yet. I guess he is too.
You don't have to go back very far to find someone meeting that criteria in our midfield - in fact he left the season Naby arrived. He played 115 league games for LFC, and certainly never had (m)any games close to Keita's quality or effort. He had nice hair though, even if he usually had greater awareness of how that looked on the pitch than on who was running behind him

Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 10:25:51 pm
I think the fans problem with Naby is frustration, because we know there is a player in there. He just hasn't been able to show it.
Yeah I think that's a key to the hyperbole, plus he's quiet and his personality isn't well knwn by us, so maybe there's fewer reservations when people vent about his injuries but act like theyre his choice
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 10:34:33 pm by Classycara »
Logged

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,181
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #14140 on: Yesterday at 10:34:54 pm »
Quote from: Johnnyboy1973 on Yesterday at 08:40:23 pm
Worth posting just to see Angina again

I think that is the thing I will remember the most.

That and the Cruyff turn on his debut followed by an exquisite ball to Mo who then fucked it, the big balloon.

Id be very concerned at a professional athlete in their mid twenties suffering from angina.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Angina

Without stirring the pot about his current status you wonder what his long term prognosis is.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 10:37:36 pm by So... Howard Phillips »
Logged

Offline Antonio Chigurh

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 6
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #14141 on: Yesterday at 10:47:56 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 10:34:54 pm
Id be very concerned at a professional athlete in their mid twenties suffering from angina.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Angina

Without stirring the pot about his current status you wonder what his long term prognosis is.


Possibly a mistranslation somewhere along the line, in Russian and in a few other languages (I think) angina can mean tonsillitis or sore throat etc.
Logged

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,181
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #14142 on: Yesterday at 10:54:08 pm »
Quote from: Antonio Chigurh on Yesterday at 10:47:56 pm

Possibly a mistranslation somewhere along the line, in Russian and in a few other languages (I think) angina can mean tonsillitis or sore throat etc.

If thats the case shouldnt the rest of his injuries be listed in an Eastern European language rather than English? :D
Logged

Offline didi shamone

  • Too old for fighting
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,422
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #14143 on: Yesterday at 10:57:13 pm »
Quote from: Classycara on Yesterday at 10:26:10 pm
You don't have to go back very far to find someone meeting that criteria in our midfield - in fact he left the season Naby arrived. He played 115 league games for LFC, and certainly never had (m)any games close to Keita's quality or effort. He had nice hair though, even if he usually had greater awareness of how that looked on the pitch than on who was running behind him
Yeah I think that's a key to the hyperbole, plus he's quiet and his personality isn't well knwn by us, so maybe there's fewer reservations when people vent about his injuries but act like theyre his choice

I had to think about this. The only reason I  got it is because of the hair reference .  I'm  astounded by the fact he played 115 games.
Not even close to Keitas ability.

That said Naby was a signing that didn't  work out and we need to replace him.
Logged

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,997
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #14144 on: Yesterday at 10:58:34 pm »
If I were to hazard a guess, I'd say the WC in Qatar leading to the somewhat truncated CL fixtures means it's just not responsible to include Naby. Even if he recovers in due course, it's probably best for him to be restricted to one game a week, likely in the league. Maybe the odd League Cup game if he shows good progress.

People are sifting tealeaves here. Unless and until we hear something definitive from the club, Naby is our player and will play according to his recovery. 
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,875
  • 🇺🇦
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #14145 on: Yesterday at 11:07:32 pm »
Quote from: Antonio Chigurh on Yesterday at 10:47:56 pm

Possibly a mistranslation somewhere along the line, in Russian and in a few other languages (I think) angina can mean tonsillitis or sore throat etc.

yeah it is, angina in this case is tonsilitis.

Where that list is from - Transfermarkt, it is a German website, and the translation has gone with English angina literally so it looks a lot worse than it was!
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,181
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #14146 on: Yesterday at 11:08:48 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 11:07:32 pm
yeah it is, angina in this case is tonsilitis.

Where that list is from - Transfermarkt, it is a German website, and the translation has gone with English angina literally so it looks a lot worse than it was!

Well thats a relief!
Logged

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,000
  • The first five yards........
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #14147 on: Yesterday at 11:13:13 pm »
Quote from: Antonio Chigurh on Yesterday at 09:05:52 pm
  Just last season Keita started a League Cup final, an FA cup semi final and final, a CL semi final second leg, and started and scored in our biggest win at Old Trafford in an age. I can speak only for myself, but those wins made an impression on me.                           
  I know there were injuries and maybe he wouldn't have started any of them if we had a fully fit squad but he did start and we did win, so he must deserve some credit. All of those teams were picked by Jurgen Klopp, who had worked with Keita for more than 3 seasons already when making those decisions. If Keita was so poor or work-shy, wouldn't he have noticed? How has he survived so long in such a hard-working regime if he's such a slacker?
"Slacker", "poor", "workshy" are your words, not mine.

I think Keita has been "ok".
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline Antonio Chigurh

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 6
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #14148 on: Yesterday at 11:14:26 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 10:54:08 pm
If thats the case shouldnt the rest of his injuries be listed in an Eastern European language rather than English? :D

Ha ha. Actually, in Eastern Europe "perma-crock" translates to "best player ever." I just thought it unlikely that a player had a heart condition that got fixed in 6 days or that there had never been a word about it. Although I suppose it's possible he was told to just run it off and not be a fucking baby about it.
Logged

Offline LallanaInPyjamas

  • Keita's shit, Bundesliga's shit, Bundesliga 2's shit
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,454
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2020 Champion Tipster*
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #14149 on: Yesterday at 11:15:33 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 12:24:55 am
https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=33&v=8xeCBPRmF4Y&feature=emb_logo

"Win the crowd - and you'll win your freedom."

"I will win the crowd - I will give them something they have never seen before."


Poor NabyLad has lost the crowd it seems.

And the manager, most importantly.
Logged

Offline Antonio Chigurh

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 6
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #14150 on: Yesterday at 11:39:51 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 11:13:13 pm
"Slacker", "poor", "workshy" are your words, not mine.

I think Keita has been "ok".


  You could have just said he's been OK then! I'm not trying to pick a fight I promise, I just look at what the manager actually does and go from there. Klopp has had enormous patience with him, there must be a reason for it, I mean his injury record is terrible, no one can deny that, why would he put up with it for a player who's just OK?
Logged

Offline LallanaInPyjamas

  • Keita's shit, Bundesliga's shit, Bundesliga 2's shit
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,454
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2020 Champion Tipster*
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #14151 on: Today at 12:49:20 am »
Logged

Online GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,371
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #14152 on: Today at 01:23:40 am »
Quote from: Antonio Chigurh on Yesterday at 10:47:56 pm

Possibly a mistranslation somewhere along the line, in Russian and in a few other languages (I think) angina can mean tonsillitis or sore throat etc.

Yes, "angine" in French can mean tonsillitis as well as angina, so if the news came from Guinea or Naby was seeing a French doctor then it could have been messed up.
Logged

Offline Sangria

  • In trying to be right ends up wrong without fail
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,868
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #14153 on: Today at 01:26:14 am »
Quote from: Johnnyboy1973 on Yesterday at 08:40:23 pm
Worth posting just to see Angina again

Matip's list contains lumbago.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258
Pages: 1 ... 349 350 351 352 353 [354]   Go Up
« previous next »
 