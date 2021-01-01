« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 349 350 351 352 353 [354]   Go Down

Author Topic: Naby Keita Watch  (Read 1597684 times)

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,570
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #14120 on: Today at 12:24:55 am »
https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=33&v=8xeCBPRmF4Y&feature=emb_logo

"Win the crowd - and you'll win your freedom."

"I will win the crowd - I will give them something they have never seen before."


Poor NabyLad has lost the crowd it seems.
Logged

Offline red_Mark1980

  • Wool ginger runner
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,575
  • J.F.T.97
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #14121 on: Today at 05:46:14 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 02:21:20 pm
Whats he talking about - our last group stage match is in 2 months


And you'd expect him once he's back training to be match fit?

Klopp is famous for rushing a player back isn't he?
Logged

Offline markthescouser

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,034
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #14122 on: Today at 10:13:28 am »
Well have played 4 of our 6 games in just over a month, so its even possible for him to be back in training at the start of October, and its still not worth him taking up a non-local spot in the squad. We just dont know either way.

As for a new contract, given hed probably be leaving on a free, theres definitely a low enough, incentive based (standard for us) amount that makes it worthwhile. To exaggerate massively, if hed take £10k a week base and £30k when available, then itd be an easy decision for us- just depends on what hed be happy with and what hed potentially be getting elsewhere. Possibly quite similar at a mid table bundesliga club. Cant completely rule out a new contract though.
Logged

Offline Classycara

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,463
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #14123 on: Today at 10:19:27 am »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Today at 05:46:14 am
And you'd expect him once he's back training to be match fit?

Klopp is famous for rushing a player back isn't he?

Arthur was in the squad yesterday and he's never trained with the team before, and Jota played after one training session.
Logged

Offline Davidbowie

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,825
  • The Thin White Duke
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #14124 on: Today at 03:59:05 pm »
Quote from: Fiasco on Yesterday at 10:50:02 pm
I honestly think he just needs a run of games and he'll be fine.

This deserved more recognition.
Logged
FAME makes a man take things over

Online JRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,029
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #14125 on: Today at 06:16:03 pm »
Is Klopp leaving Naby out a sign he has given up on him?
Logged

Offline Fitzy.

  • I before E, except in Dalglish. Thumbs down for thumbs up! Premature ejaculator in the post-match whopper circle jerk. Might be the Rupert Pupkin to Neil Atkinson's Jerry Langford. Wants to know who did this, but may never find out.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,039
  • Indefatigability
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #14126 on: Today at 06:26:16 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 06:16:03 pm
Is Klopp leaving Naby out a sign he has given up on him?
Its a very short group stage. The injury likely exceeds the length of this so would make no sense to select him.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,907
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #14127 on: Today at 07:10:50 pm »
Naby Keitas injury record since joining Liverpool.

Logged

Offline mikeb58

  • The Poet Laureate of the Hillsborough forum and indeed, now, the rest of the site! Allez, allez, allez......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,313
  • kopite
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #14128 on: Today at 07:17:11 pm »
^^

Wow, unlucky or shocking, make you're own mind up, but deffo not acceptable at this level. Klopp can't build a team around somebody so unreliable, it's frustrating for all concerned, but you have to call it a day sooner or later with a player with an injury record like that.



Logged
Hillsborough...Our Greatest Victory (out now)

Offline Cormack Snr

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,060
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #14129 on: Today at 07:21:52 pm »
He is such a wonderful player who looks like he even plays through injuries, he has scored some fabulous goals and  plays well in nearly every game. He would walk through a wall for Liverpool Football Club and has been a credit since he joined us and every Liverpool supporter will still talk about him lovingly in forty, fifty years time..
                           Hold on, I thought we were talking about the likes of   Jimmy Case, Souness, Terry Mc, Billy Liddell, Ray Kennedy, Cally, Gerry Byne, Alonso, Gerrard, Suarez  or Tommy Smith and many , many more..
Logged

Offline Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,214
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #14130 on: Today at 07:35:06 pm »
I never got the calls for offering him a new deal. Sure, his 'value' is protected, but who in their right mind would buy him? He's never fit. It will be another Oxlade-Chamberlain situation, where we will continue to pay his high ways while he's injured and not contributing, attempt to flog him every window, attract no buyers.
Logged

Online JasonF

  • Frenkie says "Ilaix, don't do it"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,141
    • Funny T-Shirts
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #14131 on: Today at 07:42:08 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 07:35:06 pm
I never got the calls for offering him a new deal. Sure, his 'value' is protected, but who in their right mind would buy him? He's never fit. It will be another Oxlade-Chamberlain situation, where we will continue to pay his high ways while he's injured and not contributing, attempt to flog him every window, attract no buyers.

Oxlade-Chamberlain was two years without injury before his current one, so how did that stop us finding a buyer? Perhaps he (he does get a say) or the club didn't want to go/sell.

Again, Keita had missed one game with injury in 2022 prior to this latest injury. "He's never fit" doesn't sound like a player who actually was fit for 9 consecutive months.
Logged

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,997
  • The first five yards........
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #14132 on: Today at 08:24:32 pm »
I can't think of another Liverpool player who has been at the club for so long and made such a little impression.

The real damning insight into Keita is how Klopp didn't think he was worth playing during our run-in the season before last. He was 'fit', on the bench, but never used. I'm frankly astonished we haven't managed to let him go yet. I guess he is too.

Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online mrantarctica

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,789
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #14133 on: Today at 08:35:55 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 07:10:50 pm
Naby Keitas injury record since joining Liverpool.



Almost an entire year sitting out with injuries.

It's sad that we haven't ever really seen the Naby Keita of RB Leipzig that we thought we were getting. At 27, he should be in his prime and dominating the game, but that's for from the case. I think after 5 seasons, I now just see quite a limited player. Limited by injuries, and to be honest even when he was fit for large periods last season, he wasn't an automatic selection. I can certainly understand the frustrations of the fan base when you have players who appear to never play much and yet there are players that look like they play too much.

I can't see us renew a contract unless he returns from injury and is truly top class. Same with Oxlade-Chamberlain. I think a move to France or Italy is probably best, where he might return to his best in a slower pace.
Logged

Online Johnnyboy1973

  • ★★★ Never, ever, bloody anything ever! ★★★
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,582
  • Up the piss boiling, asthmatic Reds!!!
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #14134 on: Today at 08:40:23 pm »
Worth posting just to see Angina again

I think that is the thing I will remember the most.

That and the Cruyff turn on his debut followed by an exquisite ball to Mo who then fucked it, the big balloon.
Logged
Where's this Yakimoto fella?

Online MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,750
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #14135 on: Today at 09:03:09 pm »
Quote from: mrantarctica on Today at 08:35:55 pm
Almost an entire year sitting out with injuries.

It's sad that we haven't ever really seen the Naby Keita of RB Leipzig that we thought we were getting. At 27, he should be in his prime and dominating the game, but that's for from the case. I think after 5 seasons, I now just see quite a limited player. Limited by injuries, and to be honest even when he was fit for large periods last season, he wasn't an automatic selection. I can certainly understand the frustrations of the fan base when you have players who appear to never play much and yet there are players that look like they play too much.

I can't see us renew a contract unless he returns from injury and is truly top class. Same with Oxlade-Chamberlain. I think a move to France or Italy is probably best, where he might return to his best in a slower pace.
Ligue 1 is anything but slow mate. Very physical league.
Logged

Online Antonio Chigurh

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 3
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #14136 on: Today at 09:05:52 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 08:24:32 pm
I can't think of another Liverpool player who has been at the club for so long and made such a little impression.

The real damning insight into Keita is how Klopp didn't think he was worth playing during our run-in the season before last. He was 'fit', on the bench, but never used. I'm frankly astonished we haven't managed to let him go yet. I guess he is too.

  Just last season Keita started a League Cup final, an FA cup semi final and final, a CL semi final second leg, and started and scored in our biggest win at Old Trafford in an age. I can speak only for myself, but those wins made an impression on me.                           
  I know there were injuries and maybe he wouldn't have started any of them if we had a fully fit squad but he did start and we did win, so he must deserve some credit. All of those teams were picked by Jurgen Klopp, who had worked with Keita for more than 3 seasons already when making those decisions. If Keita was so poor or work-shy, wouldn't he have noticed? How has he survived so long in such a hard-working regime if he's such a slacker?
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 349 350 351 352 353 [354]   Go Up
« previous next »
 