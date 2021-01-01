« previous next »
https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=33&v=8xeCBPRmF4Y&feature=emb_logo

"Win the crowd - and you'll win your freedom."

"I will win the crowd - I will give them something they have never seen before."


Poor NabyLad has lost the crowd it seems.
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 02:21:20 pm
Whats he talking about - our last group stage match is in 2 months


And you'd expect him once he's back training to be match fit?

Klopp is famous for rushing a player back isn't he?
Well have played 4 of our 6 games in just over a month, so its even possible for him to be back in training at the start of October, and its still not worth him taking up a non-local spot in the squad. We just dont know either way.

As for a new contract, given hed probably be leaving on a free, theres definitely a low enough, incentive based (standard for us) amount that makes it worthwhile. To exaggerate massively, if hed take £10k a week base and £30k when available, then itd be an easy decision for us- just depends on what hed be happy with and what hed potentially be getting elsewhere. Possibly quite similar at a mid table bundesliga club. Cant completely rule out a new contract though.
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Today at 05:46:14 am
And you'd expect him once he's back training to be match fit?

Klopp is famous for rushing a player back isn't he?

Arthur was in the squad yesterday and he's never trained with the team before, and Jota played after one training session.
Quote from: Fiasco on Yesterday at 10:50:02 pm
I honestly think he just needs a run of games and he'll be fine.

This deserved more recognition.
FAME makes a man take things over

Is Klopp leaving Naby out a sign he has given up on him?
Quote from: JRed on Today at 06:16:03 pm
Is Klopp leaving Naby out a sign he has given up on him?
Its a very short group stage. The injury likely exceeds the length of this so would make no sense to select him.
Naby Keitas injury record since joining Liverpool.

^^

Wow, unlucky or shocking, make you're own mind up, but deffo not acceptable at this level. Klopp can't build a team around somebody so unreliable, it's frustrating for all concerned, but you have to call it a day sooner or later with a player with an injury record like that.



Hillsborough...Our Greatest Victory (out now)

He is such a wonderful player who looks like he even plays through injuries, he has scored some fabulous goals and  plays well in nearly every game. He would walk through a wall for Liverpool Football Club and has been a credit since he joined us and every Liverpool supporter will still talk about him lovingly in forty, fifty years time..
                           Hold on, I thought we were talking about the likes of   Jimmy Case, Souness, Terry Mc, Billy Liddell, Ray Kennedy, Cally, Gerry Byne, Alonso, Gerrard, Suarez  or Tommy Smith and many , many more..
I never got the calls for offering him a new deal. Sure, his 'value' is protected, but who in their right mind would buy him? He's never fit. It will be another Oxlade-Chamberlain situation, where we will continue to pay his high ways while he's injured and not contributing, attempt to flog him every window, attract no buyers.
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 07:35:06 pm
I never got the calls for offering him a new deal. Sure, his 'value' is protected, but who in their right mind would buy him? He's never fit. It will be another Oxlade-Chamberlain situation, where we will continue to pay his high ways while he's injured and not contributing, attempt to flog him every window, attract no buyers.

Oxlade-Chamberlain was two years without injury before his current one, so how did that stop us finding a buyer? Perhaps he (he does get a say) or the club didn't want to go/sell.

Again, Keita had missed one game with injury in 2022 prior to this latest injury. "He's never fit" doesn't sound like a player who actually was fit for 9 consecutive months.
