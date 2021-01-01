He is such a wonderful player who looks like he even plays through injuries, he has scored some fabulous goals and plays well in nearly every game. He would walk through a wall for Liverpool Football Club and has been a credit since he joined us and every Liverpool supporter will still talk about him lovingly in forty, fifty years time..
Hold on, I thought we were talking about the likes of Jimmy Case, Souness, Terry Mc, Billy Liddell, Ray Kennedy, Cally, Gerry Byne, Alonso, Gerrard, Suarez or Tommy Smith and many , many more..