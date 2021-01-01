There definitely seems to be a case of people believing there's more to it than Keita being injured and then treating that as fact. As far as I'm aware, there's nothing that's happened aside from Keita getting injured. It does get frustrating when people start to form opinions as though they're fact so they can start slagging off players they didn't like in the first place.



Yeah. A lot of discussion is informed by confirmation bias - folk being given the green light to launch at a particular issue having seen a chink in the armory and...BOOM...they jump in both feet.The odd thing about football is that we - as fans - often operate with very little actual information or data yet we're usually very comfortable to draw conclusions that are built on very little.Take Keita...what we do know:- He is injured- He is injury prone- His contract is up for renewalWhat we don't know:- His relationship with Klopp- His enthusiasm in signing a new contract- The details of his injury- His emotional state- His personality typeDespite this limited information, so many people feel qualified to declare their 'take' as being the God's honest axiomatic truth; seemingly uninhibited by a total absence of detailed evidence to back themselves with.This pattern of opinionated comment is infecting the entire discourse around football - amplified to deafening levels on Twitter where you have to operate in a polemical mindfuck...giving off about all sorts of stuff you know nothing about and reaching extreme conclusions to boot.We then end up with people who operate outside this thick-headed approach as being labelled as 'Top Reds' who have 'low expectations' and are FSG apologists. As if there's no middle ground or nuance to dig into.It's awful.