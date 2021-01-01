« previous next »
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #14080 on: Today at 06:38:59 pm »
Quote from: ScottScott on Today at 04:48:56 pm
This place has gone to the dogs. Twitter levels of bollocks and shite being spouted. Shame, as it used to be the one place to come for actual, sensible discussion. Since we've been boss it's just attracted a load of kids or whatever to the club and it's fucked it

Absolutely nothing that Keita has been frozen out, people keep mentioning Sakho but it was public knowledge straight away that Klopp wanted him out because of his attitude. Klopp has spent the last weeks saying he'd rather Keita signed a new contract and yet we have people in here calling him a dickhead for things they've made up in their own heads

Don't even get me started on the general midfield or Nunez threads because fuck me, Blueloon and GOT levels of shite in there

There definitely seems to be a case of people believing there's more to it than Keita being injured and then treating that as fact. As far as I'm aware, there's nothing that's happened aside from Keita getting injured. It does get frustrating when people start to form opinions as though they're fact so they can start slagging off players  they didn't like in the first place.
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #14081 on: Today at 07:02:34 pm »
Quote from: Saus76 on Today at 06:01:19 pm
For the large part this lad has been absolutely useless.
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #14082 on: Today at 07:02:56 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 05:52:12 pm
Clearly a bad injury. Probably only reason we moved for Arthur.

Yeah, the CL squad move suggesting Keita's injury is bad enough to be out til November earliest pieces together with the move for Arthur far more logically than him being sought to cover Henderson's injury
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #14083 on: Today at 07:05:15 pm »
Quote from: Classycara on Today at 07:02:56 pm
Yeah, the CL squad move suggesting Keita's injury is bad enough to be out til November earliest pieces together with the move for Arthur far more logically than him being sought to cover Henderson's injury

Thing is that Hendersons injury is also bad apparently but we contacted Juventus the evening of the Newcastle game. That would indicate it was Hendersons injury that tipped us over the edge.
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #14084 on: Today at 07:08:14 pm »
Quote from: JasonF on Today at 06:34:28 pm
He's in the top 5 players of all time in terms of win percentage for the Premier League. Yeah it's a team game, nobody is saying he's done it on his own but if he was "useless" then surely we'd be a better team without him?

It's fair to complain about his injuries and I understand why people are frustrated about the situation (Naby himself probably more than anyone) but saying he's useless just shows you up as being clueless.

Also started in winning League Cup final. A FA semi-final and final (against City and Chelsea). And a winning CL quarter final and semi-final. But yeah, useless.
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #14085 on: Today at 07:08:37 pm »
Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on Today at 06:06:25 pm
Our final group game is 1st November. So that means it's an injury that will keep him out for at least 2 months.

Not necessarily. He may not be expected to miss all the games, but why would you include someone in the squad whos definitely going to miss some/most of them
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #14086 on: Today at 07:10:12 pm »
Quote from: JasonF on Today at 06:34:28 pm
He's in the top 5 players of all time in terms of win percentage for the Premier League. Yeah it's a team game, nobody is saying he's done it on his own but if he was "useless" then surely we'd be a better team without him?

It's fair to complain about his injuries and I understand why people are frustrated about the situation (Naby himself probably more than anyone) but saying he's useless just shows you up as being clueless.

To be fair, I've been going the game for a long, long time. My opinion is based on actually watching in person, so I feel I'm well represented to give an opinion.There's two types of Naby - the injured one, or the tepid one. The tepid one has had numerous opportunities and has only shown flashes of what he's capable of. Thats the top and bottom of it, and the naked eye is better than sometimes misleading stats. 
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #14087 on: Today at 07:12:24 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 05:52:12 pm
Clearly a bad injury. Probably only reason we moved for Arthur.

yes, hes a very good player, not quite world class but certainly one
of the better midfielders when hes fit

the issue is he cant play more than a game a week when hes fit

ive never been 100% convinced that hes a long term player for us primarily based on his injury record but he was brilliant at times last season and won me over

i hope he gets back to 100% ASAP as hes a real asset when fit
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #14088 on: Today at 07:18:55 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 04:14:02 pm
Ahhh what could have been.

Like Sturridge - the rigors of the PL were too much for him.

Keita doesn't belong in the same sentence as Sturridge.

And yes, I realise I've just mentioned them in the same sentence as well. But fucking hell. Sturridge's 13/14 season was one of the best seasons a striker has ever had in the Premier League, and he was absolutely dripping with talent. Keita probably hasn't had three quality games in a row for us.
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #14089 on: Today at 07:34:55 pm »
Oooh, there could be more mysterious circumstances afoot? That's what I'm talking about.

Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #14090 on: Today at 07:36:25 pm »
Quote from: LallanaInPyjamas on Today at 07:18:55 pm
Keita doesn't belong in the same sentence as Sturridge.

And yes, I realise I've just mentioned them in the same sentence as well. But fucking hell. Sturridge's 13/14 season was one of the best seasons a striker has ever had in the Premier League, and he was absolutely dripping with talent. Keita probably hasn't had three quality games in a row for us.

Bloody crying shame with injuries. Fantastic striker.

On Keita, it doesn't really matter how you rate him, he's never fit so it's all academic. He needs replacing ASAP. I can't believe we'd actually get a fee for someone as injury prone as him, so it's likely he walks for free. Decent player, but a lost cause at this point. Same with Ox, who I still like a lot. Thiago seemingly going the same way unfortunately.
I think the same, can't stand him, but if you could have a £1million pound cheque or steve bruces head hollowed out and filled with pound coins which would you have?

Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #14091 on: Today at 07:36:58 pm »
'Mostly useless'
'Hasn't played three quality games in a row'

Hyperbole gone mad.
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #14092 on: Today at 07:37:49 pm »
Quote from: LallanaInPyjamas on Today at 07:18:55 pm
Keita doesn't belong in the same sentence as Sturridge.

And yes, I realise I've just mentioned them in the same sentence as well. But fucking hell. Sturridge's 13/14 season was one of the best seasons a striker has ever had in the Premier League, and he was absolutely dripping with talent. Keita probably hasn't had three quality games in a row for us.

Sturridge being overhyped over that one season and we then gave him a long term contract that he wasnt worthy of. Was made up when he left and got off the books.

I rate Keita but with the amount of injuries hes had he can happily move on.
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #14093 on: Today at 07:48:10 pm »
Quote from: LallanaInPyjamas on Today at 07:18:55 pm
Keita doesn't belong in the same sentence as Sturridge.

And yes, I realise I've just mentioned them in the same sentence as well. But fucking hell. Sturridge's 13/14 season was one of the best seasons a striker has ever had in the Premier League, and he was absolutely dripping with talent. Keita probably hasn't had three quality games in a row for us.
I know you're jut comparing pure talent there, but the way i see the different kinds of 'injuries preventing players being their best' is that Sturridge is more like Chamberlain - after their bad injuries their bodies just couldn't keep up with their talent and they were never able to play to the same high level pre-injury.

Keita for me has been more like Thiago and Matip, in that when they return from their many injuries they can still physically perform to the same level they were are at before it.

At low enough wages, these are the kinds of players who can (and have) still make huge contribution for the squad. Unfortunately, the former category much less so.
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #14094 on: Today at 07:51:51 pm »
Quote from: Classycara on Today at 07:48:10 pm

Keita for me has been more like Thiago and Matip, in that when they return from their many injuries they can still physically perform to the same level they were are at before it.


To be fair they all have had more than enough practice at returning from injuries.
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #14095 on: Today at 08:06:55 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 06:38:59 pm
There definitely seems to be a case of people believing there's more to it than Keita being injured and then treating that as fact. As far as I'm aware, there's nothing that's happened aside from Keita getting injured. It does get frustrating when people start to form opinions as though they're fact so they can start slagging off players  they didn't like in the first place.
Yeah. A lot of discussion is informed by confirmation bias - folk being given the green light to launch at a particular issue having seen a chink in the armory and...BOOM...they jump in both feet.

The odd thing about football is that we - as fans - often operate with very little actual information or data yet we're usually very comfortable to draw conclusions that are built on very little.

Take Keita...what we do know:
- He is injured
- He is injury prone
- His contract is up for renewal

What we don't know:
- His relationship with Klopp
- His enthusiasm in signing a new contract
- The details of his injury
- His emotional state
- His personality type

Despite this limited information, so many people feel qualified to declare their 'take' as being the God's honest axiomatic truth; seemingly uninhibited by a total absence of detailed evidence to back themselves with.

This pattern of opinionated comment is infecting the entire discourse around football - amplified to deafening levels on Twitter where you have to operate in a polemical mindfuck...giving off about all sorts of stuff you know nothing about and reaching extreme conclusions to boot.

We then end up with people who operate outside this thick-headed approach as being labelled as 'Top Reds' who have 'low expectations' and are FSG apologists. As if there's no middle ground or nuance to dig into.

It's awful.
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #14096 on: Today at 08:11:01 pm »
Quote from: Saus76 on Today at 06:01:19 pm
For the large part this lad has been absolutely useless. Harsh, but sadly true.

Here we have it. Offer the caveat of being 'harsh' and therefore give yourself license to say something that's completely over the top, unfair and not true.
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #14097 on: Today at 08:21:26 pm »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 07:36:58 pm
'Mostly useless'
'Hasn't played three quality games in a row'

Hyperbole gone mad.

Exaggerated? Or 'hyperbole' as you call it?? Really? A player who can't be relied on because of his inconsistencies and an abysmal injury record can, be labelled useless. How is that hyperbole? At a time when we've needed him most, he's picked up another 'muscle' injury that's potentially sidelining him for a couple of months. This isn't an isolated injury, it's been the same story for 4 years now. I'm not into stats, but a quick glance shows 17 different injury or illness problems and only 76 appearances. That's the tale of someone who can't be relied on. Nobody wanted him to succeed more than me. And yes, when hes fit he has shown his ability, notably in key games last year. But its all far too inconsistent for me. After this length of time and his continuing problems he's become a liability. It's time for him to be moved on and a reliable upgrade bought in. If that doesn't fit your 'superfan' narrative, then I'm sorry.
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #14098 on: Today at 08:25:43 pm »
Quote from: Saus76 on Today at 08:21:26 pm
Exaggerated? Or 'hyperbole' as you call it?? Really? A player who can't be relied on because of his inconsistencies and an abysmal injury record can, be labelled useless. How is that hyperbole? At a time when we've needed him most, he's picked up another 'muscle' injury that's potentially sidelining him for a couple of months. This isn't an isolated injury, it's been the same story for 4 years now. I'm not into stats, but a quick glance shows 17 different injury or illness problems and only 76 appearances. That's the tale of someone who can't be relied on. Nobody wanted him to succeed more than me. And yes, when hes fit he has shown his ability, notably in key games last year. But its all far too inconsistent for me. After this length of time and his continuing problems he's become a liability. It's time for him to be moved on and a reliable upgrade bought in. If that doesn't fit your 'superfan' narrative, then I'm sorry.

As with Chamberlain how do we move them on now bearing in mind they have a legally enforceable contract?
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #14099 on: Today at 08:28:19 pm »
Quote from: Saus76 on Today at 08:21:26 pm
Exaggerated? Or 'hyperbole' as you call it?? Really? A player who can't be relied on because of his inconsistencies and an abysmal injury record can, be labelled useless. How is that hyperbole? At a time when we've needed him most, he's picked up another 'muscle' injury that's potentially sidelining him for a couple of months. This isn't an isolated injury, it's been the same story for 4 years now. I'm not into stats, but a quick glance shows 17 different injury or illness problems and only 76 appearances. That's the tale of someone who can't be relied on. Nobody wanted him to succeed more than me. And yes, when hes fit he has shown his ability, notably in key games last year. But its all far too inconsistent for me. After this length of time and his continuing problems he's become a liability. It's time for him to be moved on and a reliable upgrade bought in. If that doesn't fit your 'superfan' narrative, then I'm sorry.

He's never been a liability on the pitch though. And this is his first injury lasting more than 1 game since October 2021, so it's an exaggeration to say he's been constantly injured for 4 years. He had a bad injury compounded by Guinea rushing him back and some niggling injuries from then onwards. It seemed like we put a lot of effort into rebuilding him after that and managing his minutes and the result was a more robust Keita. This is his first muscle injury since then.

I can see why people have given up on him and I agree we probably shouldn't renew his contract, but there are people who frequent this thread that not only don't have a good word to say about Keita as a player, they can't stand to hear anyone else say anything positive about him either. They have to force their opinion that he's never had a good game and he's a liability on people. Some of us just want people to stop making sweeping statements like "he's shite" or casting aspersions on his character when they know nothing about him.
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #14100 on: Today at 09:11:33 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 08:25:43 pm
As with Chamberlain how do we move them on now bearing in mind they have a legally enforceable contract?

Don't both expire at the end of this season?
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #14101 on: Today at 09:33:25 pm »
I think Sadio's departure must have affected him poorly as well. Those two were really close and sometimes losing your moral support structure can be very difficult to handle, especially in a place so far away from home where you are constantly under scrutiny.
People discount footballers as humans just because they make loads of money so its almost like they should be superhuman.
Can't see him playing again for us but also dont feel comfortable crticising the lad when circumstances are not known publicly. His situation seems very similar to Clyne wherein his injury was announced followed by radio silence which is probably to protect the lad from unnecessary spotlight, but it does make me feel like he is done here.
What an absolute shame though, because there is bloody good player in there, except just like intimated above, we never got to see it for 3 games in a season, let alone in a row.
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #14102 on: Today at 09:33:40 pm »
Quote from: Saus76 on Today at 08:21:26 pm
Exaggerated? Or 'hyperbole' as you call it?? Really? A player who can't be relied on because of his inconsistencies and an abysmal injury record can, be labelled useless. How is that hyperbole? At a time when we've needed him most, he's picked up another 'muscle' injury that's potentially sidelining him for a couple of months. This isn't an isolated injury, it's been the same story for 4 years now. I'm not into stats, but a quick glance shows 17 different injury or illness problems and only 76 appearances. That's the tale of someone who can't be relied on. Nobody wanted him to succeed more than me. And yes, when hes fit he has shown his ability, notably in key games last year. But its all far too inconsistent for me. After this length of time and his continuing problems he's become a liability. It's time for him to be moved on and a reliable upgrade bought in. If that doesn't fit your 'superfan' narrative, then I'm sorry.

He hasn't been 'useless' at all when he's played.

Problem is he's always injured and I don't think his heart is really in Liverpool.

But when fit he makes us a better team.

But he has to go now. The injuries are too much.
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #14103 on: Today at 09:34:38 pm »
Quote from: Saus76 on Today at 09:11:33 pm
Don't both expire at the end of this season?

Yes. Him, Bobby, Milner, and Ox are all on their last year. There's a couple who'll probably be allowed to leave on a free or a token fee in January if there are any takers I think.
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #14104 on: Today at 09:42:05 pm »
who?
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #14105 on: Today at 09:55:55 pm »
Quote from: JasonF on Today at 08:28:19 pm
He's never been a liability on the pitch though. And this is his first injury lasting more than 1 game since October 2021, so it's an exaggeration to say he's been constantly injured for 4 years. He had a bad injury compounded by Guinea rushing him back and some niggling injuries from then onwards. It seemed like we put a lot of effort into rebuilding him after that and managing his minutes and the result was a more robust Keita. This is his first muscle injury since then.

I can see why people have given up on him and I agree we probably shouldn't renew his contract, but there are people who frequent this thread that not only don't have a good word to say about Keita as a player, they can't stand to hear anyone else say anything positive about him either. They have to force their opinion that he's never had a good game and he's a liability on people. Some of us just want people to stop making sweeping statements like "he's shite" or casting aspersions on his character when they know nothing about him.

Well said, and mirrors my opinion exactly.
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #14106 on: Today at 09:57:21 pm »
Quote from: AmanShah21 on Today at 09:33:25 pm
I think Sadio's departure must have affected him poorly as well. Those two were really close and sometimes losing your moral support structure can be very difficult to handle, especially in a place so far away from home where you are constantly under scrutiny.
People discount footballers as humans just because they make loads of money so its almost like they should be superhuman.
Can't see him playing again for us but also dont feel comfortable crticising the lad when circumstances are not known publicly. His situation seems very similar to Clyne wherein his injury was announced followed by radio silence which is probably to protect the lad from unnecessary spotlight, but it does make me feel like he is done here.
What an absolute shame though, because there is bloody good player in there, except just like intimated above, we never got to see it for 3 games in a season, let alone in a row.
but unfortunately a lot of posters are convinced they KNOW the circumstances, without a single shred of evidence to back it up.

must be great to be psychic, eh?
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #14107 on: Today at 09:58:04 pm »
Dude didn't even feature in a competitive game this season but somehow finds himself out for longer than a month

That's unfortunate but it's now like the club wasn't aware of his garbage availability levels. Expected better preparation from LFC there.
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #14108 on: Today at 10:04:44 pm »
My personal opinion is cut our losses on him next season.

We would be completely stupid to offer him a new deal.

We need two new CMs anyway to freshen the team up
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #14109 on: Today at 10:09:09 pm »
We should try to offload in january... would be for peanuts though
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #14110 on: Today at 10:15:59 pm »
Quote from: seal75 on Today at 10:09:09 pm
We should try to offload in january... would be for peanuts though

Only way to do that would be a free transfer we not get a penny for him now.

We'd need to sign a new CM in Jan too.
