« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 344 345 346 347 348 [349]   Go Down

Author Topic: Naby Keita Watch  (Read 1580638 times)

Online [new username under construction]

  • Poster formerly know as shadowbane. Never lost his head whilst others panicked.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,514
  • Insert something awesome here!
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #13920 on: Yesterday at 11:42:59 am »
Quote from: redwillow on Yesterday at 11:34:18 am
the guy is a liability. The best ability, is availability. As people have said if he's not injured, he's ill and if he's not injured or ill his agency is piping up demanding more game time.

When fit he isn't a bad player, but he is not worth this hassle. Time to move on.

Whatever it is, at some point you'll lose the goodwill of the supporters

Just seems so strange that the club and Klopp are so keen to renew
Logged

Offline Slippers

  • atennerandwesaynomoreyeah?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,445
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #13921 on: Yesterday at 11:57:52 am »
Logged

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,302
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #13922 on: Yesterday at 11:59:52 am »
To all the morons saying "Sell him!"

Who exactly is buying an injury prone and currently injured player in the final year of his deal?
Logged

Offline redwillow

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 770
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #13923 on: Yesterday at 12:15:07 pm »
Yep, going to be very hard to get anything for Ox or Keita. Hopefully we can argue that buying one midfielder to replace Ox & Keita (both have never probably been fit at the same time) will be worth it in the long run in the reduction of wages
Logged

Offline Xanderzone

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 999
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #13924 on: Yesterday at 12:18:01 pm »
This new contract stuff surely isn't true right?

Why on earth would we sign up for another four or five years of this.
Logged

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,302
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #13925 on: Yesterday at 12:18:26 pm »
Quote from: redwillow on Yesterday at 12:15:07 pm
Yep, going to be very hard to get anything for Ox or Keita. Hopefully we can argue that buying one midfielder to replace Ox & Keita (both have never probably been fit at the same time) will be worth it in the long run in the reduction of wages

not only that - you have 8 days to convince someone to pay actual money for Ox or Keita. After that - they are free on a pre-contract
Logged

Offline Classycara

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,268
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #13926 on: Yesterday at 02:01:21 pm »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Yesterday at 01:28:43 am
Curious how Nunez's thread was shut immediately after people criticised him for headbutting a player right in front of the referee, and yet this thread is left open for people to post abuse and invent conspiracies about a player who had the temerity to be injured before a game. Kind of like how some players have similar or worse injury records that get ignored, even if they've won less with us.
Indeed

Nunez let the side down through his own actions, and aside from not playing it doesn't impact him negatively, whereas Naby was on the receiving end of something negative happening to him.

It's most likely demonstrating frustration that should be directed at the off field staff who've dropped the ball on succession planning, but it is a shame to see more loyalty and solidarity shown by some towards the exciting new guy versus none of those things to a guy who's contributed well to our most successful period in generations

Also funny that the guy who's risen to prominence slagging him personally repeatedly for days was so thin skinned about one 'personal' observation about their posts. But that's just one person, luckily
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 02:03:10 pm by Classycara »
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,325
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #13927 on: Yesterday at 02:04:55 pm »
Quote from: Classycara on Yesterday at 02:01:21 pm
Indeed

Nunez let the side down through his own actions, and aside from not playing it doesn't impact him negatively, whereas Naby was on the receiving end of something negative happening to him.

It's most likely demonstrating frustration that should be directed at the off field staff who've dropped the ball on succession planning, but it is a shame to see more loyalty and solidarity shown by some towards the exciting new guy versus none of those things to a guy who's contributed well to our most successful period in generations

Also funny that the guy who's risen to prominence slagging him personally repeatedly for days was so thin skinned about one 'personal' observation about their posts. But that's just one person, luckily
Incredible mental gymnastics :lmao :lmao :lmao
Logged

Offline rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,155
  • Vær modig. Tag risici. Der er kun én værdig.
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #13928 on: Yesterday at 02:07:39 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 12:18:26 pm
not only that - you have 8 days to convince someone to pay actual money for Ox or Keita. After that - they are free on a pre-contract
But thats the driver isnt it? Injury transparency aside, clubs have a chance to buy him now whilst the sale is still on, or face significant competition for him on a free next summer.
Logged
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Offline Classycara

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,268
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #13929 on: Yesterday at 02:08:32 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 02:04:55 pm
Incredible mental gymnastics :lmao :lmao :lmao

Is the Keita thread your homepage? ;D

I'm not sure you know what the expression you are saying means? Either way, I'll leave you to enjoy your triumphant gloating

EDIT: just seen your reply and I'm not gonna derail the threat so we can get more of your LOL and emoji ridden tat. Honestly though, google 'mental gymnastics' before you continue to smugly and proudly wear your ignorance like a badge
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 02:13:08 pm by Classycara »
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,325
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #13930 on: Yesterday at 02:09:14 pm »
Quote from: Classycara on Yesterday at 02:08:32 pm
Is the Keita thread your homepage? ;D

I'm not sure you know what the expression you are saying means? Either way, I'll leave you to enjoy your triumphant gloating
Still more mental gymnastics :D
Logged

Online Bergersleftpeg

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,658
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #13931 on: Yesterday at 02:11:39 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 11:59:52 am
To all the morons saying "Sell him!"

Who exactly is buying an injury prone and currently injured player in the final year of his deal?

If you can get a fee - great. If not, let his contract expire. Weve wasted enough on him in fees and wages. No point sinking any more cash into him.
Logged

Offline Davidbowie

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,824
  • The Thin White Duke
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #13932 on: Yesterday at 02:50:21 pm »
Before we got him, I hadnt seen anything of him from the Bundesliga, but the fact that we paid £50 million and even went as far as paying money early in order to secure him made me think he was something special.

5 years later..

Well, what can you say?
Logged
FAME makes a man take things over

Offline Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,558
  • 11,053ft up
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #13933 on: Yesterday at 05:44:37 pm »
I'm not giving up on my first thoughts of him pulling a Coutinho until we get it confirmed of what this actually is. Didn't Coutinho have scans for his back as well? Given his injury history I suppose an actual injury is more likely but to have him fine all throughout pre-season and then as soon as the season starts he suddenly isn't available for varying reasons is quite the coincidence.
Logged

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,302
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #13934 on: Yesterday at 06:06:38 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 05:44:37 pm
I'm not giving up on my first thoughts of him pulling a Coutinho until we get it confirmed of what this actually is. Didn't Coutinho have scans for his back as well? Given his injury history I suppose an actual injury is more likely but to have him fine all throughout pre-season and then as soon as the season starts he suddenly isn't available for varying reasons is quite the coincidence.
Coutinho had an offer in hand form Barca - had his family try to come in to force a deal - and then played for a half a season.

I don't know if Keita has any suitors.
Logged

Offline Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,748
  • 🇺🇦
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #13935 on: Yesterday at 07:37:55 pm »
Quote from: Davidbowie on Yesterday at 02:50:21 pm
Before we got him, I hadnt seen anything of him from the Bundesliga, but the fact that we paid £50 million and even went as far as paying money early in order to secure him made me think he was something special.

5 years later..

Well, what can you say?

That unfortunately he became really ridiculously injury/niggle/illness prone soon after setting foot in Liverpool?

And thats alas the main storyline to the slightly weird saga of Naby, been at the club and indeed contributed to some of the teams' greatest moments, not as impactful as he or we would have wanted, but still part of it.

Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Online kennedy81

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,414
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #13936 on: Today at 11:18:09 am »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 11:59:52 am
To all the morons saying "Sell him!"

Who exactly is buying an injury prone and currently injured player in the final year of his deal?
Dortmund apparently.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 344 345 346 347 348 [349]   Go Up
« previous next »
 