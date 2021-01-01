Curious how Nunez's thread was shut immediately after people criticised him for headbutting a player right in front of the referee, and yet this thread is left open for people to post abuse and invent conspiracies about a player who had the temerity to be injured before a game. Kind of like how some players have similar or worse injury records that get ignored, even if they've won less with us.



IndeedNunez let the side down through his own actions, and aside from not playing it doesn't impact him negatively, whereas Naby was on the receiving end of something negative happening to him.It's most likely demonstrating frustration that should be directed at the off field staff who've dropped the ball on succession planning, but it is a shame to see more loyalty and solidarity shown by some towards the exciting new guy versus none of those things to a guy who's contributed well to our most successful period in generationsAlso funny that the guy who's risen to prominence slagging him personally repeatedly for days was so thin skinned about one 'personal' observation about their posts. But that's just one person, luckily